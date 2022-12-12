8 of the best bullet vibrators for clitoral stimulation

If you've been searching the Internet for the best vibrators, you'll likely know by now that they don't have to be big and powerful to get the job done. The best bullet vibrators prove just that - they're the perfect sex toy for beginners, being both small and powerful.

Also known as clitoral stimulators, bullet vibrators are designed for precise application to the most pleasure-focused part of the body. Fun fact: your clitoris has 8,000 nerve endings, so stimulating it is one of the easiest ways to find guaranteed pleasure. For many women, it's also one of the only ways to orgasm, with research from the Journal of Sex & Marital Therapy showing over 70% of women need or prefer clitoral stimulation to climax.

The benefits of bullet vibrators over toys like rabbit vibrators or wand vibrators are that their size makes them quiet (read our round-up of the best quiet sex toys, here) and easy to use for precise stimulation. They are also one of the best sex toys for couples as they don't feel intimidating or in the way during sex.

Don't miss our edits of the best rabbit vibrators (opens in new tab) and best wand vibrators - and if you're sold on the idea of a bullet vibrator but overwhelmed by the sheer amount out there, we've got you. We have suggestions for the best bullet vibrators available to buy from a roster of sex experts, including:

What to look for in the best bullet vibrator:

Settings and speed: bullets might be small but they can be powerful. Read up on the settings of the vibrator to know if it will be strong enough or too strong for you and, for those who prefer more than a buzz, opt for one with patterned vibrations.

bullets might be small but they can be powerful. Read up on the settings of the vibrator to know if it will be strong enough or too strong for you and, for those who prefer more than a buzz, opt for one with patterned vibrations. Battery type: some bullet vibrators are battery-operated while others are rechargeable.

some bullet vibrators are battery-operated while others are rechargeable. Waterproof: if you plan on taking your vibrator into the bath or shower with you, do make sure you check to see if it's waterproof.

if you plan on taking your vibrator into the bath or shower with you, do make sure you check to see if it's waterproof. Head shape: some bullets are simple, straight shafts while others have split ends to 'wrap' the clitoris.

some bullets are simple, straight shafts while others have split ends to 'wrap' the clitoris. Price: as always when shopping, set your budget before browsing. Luckily, bullet vibrators can be really affordable, so a low budget doesn't mean less fun.

The best bullet vibrators:

(opens in new tab) We-vibe TangoX View at We Vibe (opens in new tab) Pros: 8 intensities | waterproof. "This is one of the best bullet vibrators out there, offering intense and powerful vibrations. The small vibrator offers intense rumbly vibrations that are so powerful they can lead to huge orgasms and squirting," says Cooper.

Vush GLOSS Bullet Vibrator View at VUSH (opens in new tab) Pros: Ten intensities | waterproof "This pocket-size vibrator has become my go-to more times than I initially expected. Its range of vibrations is pretty impressive for such a small toy which makes it a great one to pack when traveling. It’s definitely one for those who are starting out exploring solo sex or for those who like to keep things a little more gentle. Side note: the pink colour is super cute and the material is super smooth," says Flynn.

(opens in new tab) Mantric Bullet Vibrator View at Lovehoney (opens in new tab) Pros: 7 intensities | angled tip. "This excellent design from Mantric has upped the bullet-game, coming in soft silicone with an angled tip for pinpoint or widespread sensation. It's rechargeable, with seven patterns and three intensities for an affordable price," says Leach.

(opens in new tab) Je Joue Classic Bullet Vibrator View at Je Jouse (opens in new tab) Pros: finger sleeve | five intensities "Je Joue makes some of the rumbliest vibrators, and this toy has all the bells and whistles to make it an easy favourite. With a three-button interface for lots of control, an all-silicone body that's easy to clean and a removable finger loop that allows you to use it as a finger vibe type toy," says Ligon.

(opens in new tab) Smile Makers The Surfer View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Beauty Bay (opens in new tab) View at Boots.com (opens in new tab) Pros: Textured tip | waterproof. "What I love about this brand is that they’re playful, fun, and ideal for people who haven’t used vibrators before or are a bit nervous too. The Surfer - love the name - is the ideal size to use solo and with a partner as well as being super travel friendly. The silicone is so soft and feels wonderful on the skin, with a textured tip for extra pleasure," says Flynn.

(opens in new tab) Tracey Cox Supersex Bullet Vibrator View at Lovehoney UK (opens in new tab) View at Lovehoney UK (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Pros: Affordable | powerful. "When a toy is rated 4.5 stars from over 1,200 reviews, you listen. This affordable, powerful vibrator has won the Best for Value award in The UK Sex Toy Awards, with one judge scoring it 98/100. Nothing more to say with this one - it's discreet and ultimately pleasurable. Let's just say, I had a migraine at 8 pm and by 8.10 pm it had disappeared," shares Cooper.

(opens in new tab) Lovehoney mon ami Silicone Bullet Massager View at Love Honey (opens in new tab) Pros: Seven intensities | angled tip. "This five-star vibrator is the latest launch from Lovehoney. With an angled tip for different types of stimulation and ten different settings, you can get a lot of pleasure from this one small toy," shares Cooper.

Femme Funn Ultra Bullet Vibrator View at My Secret Luxury (opens in new tab) Pros: Quiet | waterproof. "This is one of the most powerful mini bullet vibrators on the market and is easy to use with one-button control. Small yet mighty, it's super powerful motor is very quiet," says Rybchin.

