8 of the best bullet vibrators for clitoral stimulation
Experts rate these small-but-mighty bullet vibes.
If you've been searching the Internet for the best vibrators, you'll likely know by now that they don't have to be big and powerful to get the job done. The best bullet vibrators prove just that - they're the perfect sex toy for beginners, being both small and powerful.
Also known as clitoral stimulators, bullet vibrators are designed for precise application to the most pleasure-focused part of the body. Fun fact: your clitoris has 8,000 nerve endings, so stimulating it is one of the easiest ways to find guaranteed pleasure. For many women, it's also one of the only ways to orgasm, with research from the Journal of Sex & Marital Therapy showing over 70% of women need or prefer clitoral stimulation to climax.
The benefits of bullet vibrators over toys like rabbit vibrators or wand vibrators are that their size makes them quiet (read our round-up of the best quiet sex toys, here) and easy to use for precise stimulation. They are also one of the best sex toys for couples as they don't feel intimidating or in the way during sex.
Don't miss our edits of the best rabbit vibrators (opens in new tab) and best wand vibrators - and if you're sold on the idea of a bullet vibrator but overwhelmed by the sheer amount out there, we've got you. We have suggestions for the best bullet vibrators available to buy from a roster of sex experts, including:
- Ness Cooper, sexologist and sex toy reviewer
- Hope Flynn, content creator for iPlaySafe and co-founder FeedMeFemale
- Stacy Rybchin, sexual health and wellness educator and founder of My Secret Luxury
- Zoë Ligon, sex educator and founder and CEO of Spectrum Boutique
- Alice Leach, sex expert and creative director of hook-up app Tapdat (opens in new tab)
What to look for in the best bullet vibrator:
- Settings and speed: bullets might be small but they can be powerful. Read up on the settings of the vibrator to know if it will be strong enough or too strong for you and, for those who prefer more than a buzz, opt for one with patterned vibrations.
- Battery type: some bullet vibrators are battery-operated while others are rechargeable.
- Waterproof: if you plan on taking your vibrator into the bath or shower with you, do make sure you check to see if it's waterproof.
- Head shape: some bullets are simple, straight shafts while others have split ends to 'wrap' the clitoris.
- Price: as always when shopping, set your budget before browsing. Luckily, bullet vibrators can be really affordable, so a low budget doesn't mean less fun.
The best bullet vibrators:
Pros: 8 intensities | waterproof.
"This is one of the best bullet vibrators out there, offering intense and powerful vibrations. The small vibrator offers intense rumbly vibrations that are so powerful they can lead to huge orgasms and squirting," says Cooper.
Pros: Ten intensities | waterproof
"This pocket-size vibrator has become my go-to more times than I initially expected. Its range of vibrations is pretty impressive for such a small toy which makes it a great one to pack when traveling. It’s definitely one for those who are starting out exploring solo sex or for those who like to keep things a little more gentle. Side note: the pink colour is super cute and the material is super smooth," says Flynn.
Pros: 7 intensities | angled tip.
"This excellent design from Mantric has upped the bullet-game, coming in soft silicone with an angled tip for pinpoint or widespread sensation. It's rechargeable, with seven patterns and three intensities for an affordable price," says Leach.
Pros: finger sleeve | five intensities
"Je Joue makes some of the rumbliest vibrators, and this toy has all the bells and whistles to make it an easy favourite. With a three-button interface for lots of control, an all-silicone body that's easy to clean and a removable finger loop that allows you to use it as a finger vibe type toy," says Ligon.
Pros: Textured tip | waterproof.
"What I love about this brand is that they’re playful, fun, and ideal for people who haven’t used vibrators before or are a bit nervous too. The Surfer - love the name - is the ideal size to use solo and with a partner as well as being super travel friendly. The silicone is so soft and feels wonderful on the skin, with a textured tip for extra pleasure," says Flynn.
Pros: Affordable | powerful.
"When a toy is rated 4.5 stars from over 1,200 reviews, you listen. This affordable, powerful vibrator has won the Best for Value award in The UK Sex Toy Awards, with one judge scoring it 98/100. Nothing more to say with this one - it's discreet and ultimately pleasurable. Let's just say, I had a migraine at 8 pm and by 8.10 pm it had disappeared," shares Cooper.
Pros: Seven intensities | angled tip.
"This five-star vibrator is the latest launch from Lovehoney. With an angled tip for different types of stimulation and ten different settings, you can get a lot of pleasure from this one small toy," shares Cooper.
Pros: Quiet | waterproof.
"This is one of the most powerful mini bullet vibrators on the market and is easy to use with one-button control. Small yet mighty, it's super powerful motor is very quiet," says Rybchin.
How do you use a bullet vibrator?
A bullet vibrator is known for clitoral stimulation, so that's where to aim it. Play around with the pointed precision tips to find the place for pleasurable sensation for you. Remember to use lots of the best lube as you run it around your vulva.
Be warned, most bullet vibrators are not designed for internal use, especially for anal play. That's because they don't have a wide base that stops them from getting… lost. If you are looking for the best anal toys, read our roundup.
Chloe Gray is a freelance journalist who writes and talks about health, fitness, and wellbeing through a feminist lens. She was part of the launch team for Stylist magazine's fitness brand, Strong Women, and has written for i news, Women's Health, Red magazine, Good Housekeeping, Refinery29, and more. She's all about building mental and physical strength, eating delicious food that fuels you well, and making the fitness industry more accessible and enjoyable. She's also a qualified fitness trainer and research nerd, so you can be sure everything you read is backed by proper science.
