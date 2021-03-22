Trending:

Yes, quiet sex toys exist: these are the 14 best to treat yourself to tonight

    • As Lily Allen launches her own limited edition vibrator. Just remember: shhhh...

    Fun fact: sales of Ann Summer‘s quietest vibrator, The Whisper Rabbit, are up by 60% compared with this time last year, putting quiet sex toys firmly on the radar.

    Who’d have thought it? Exactly a year on since the first UK lockdown, many have moved back in with parents, or ended up co-habiting with housemates you don’t really know that well… yeah, actually, we get it. The quieter the sex toy, the better.

    Forget clamping your duvet over your vibrator or attempting to muffle your wand, there’s a whole load of smart sex toys that have actually been designed with minimal noise in mind.

    Lovehoney sex expert Oloni shares: “Lots of people are now looking for the best quiet sex toys to make all those hours indoors a little more fun, without too much noise.”

    Her top tips for keeping things quiet in the bedroom as a couple? Play some music, try some face-to-face positions where less thrusting is involved, and have a go at covering each other’s mouths with your hands. “It’s both practical and sexy,” she explains.

    If it’s self love you’re after, she recommends investing in a quiet sex toy. From non-vibrating toys, to strokers, to bullets, to rabbits, to massage wands, there’s something for everyone in this round up, from silent to subtle-yet-strong.

    Do note here though: if the toy is quiet, so too do you need to be… We bought you the best sex toys for women, best sex toys for couples, and the best eco friendly sex toys. Next up? All the quiet sex toys to have on your radar. Shhhh……

    Best Quiet Sex Toys: A Lovehoney Silencet Whisper Quiet Classic Vibrator
    Image credit: Lovehoney
    This is an image 1 of 14

    Silencer Whisper Quiet Vibrator – £19.99 | Lovehoney

    USP: Classic but core-shackingly good

    Vibrators should be seen and not heard, right? But, we mean, mainly, vibrators should be felt, because that's what you're investing in one for. The Lovehoney Silencer Whisper vibrator is - surprise, surprise - designed to function just as powerfully as the other louder models, while running seriously quietly. It's a classic design made into a quieter model while still remaining very, very powerful. Enjoy.

    Buy it now!
    Best Quiet Sex Toys: Lovehoney Super Silencer Extra Quiet Vibrator Set (1)
    Image credit: Lovehoney
    This is an image 2 of 14

    Super Silencer Extra Quiet Vibrator Set – £17.99 | Lovehoney

    USP: Three for the price of one

    Question: why settle for one when you can have, well, three? Yep, you read that right. Treat yourself to this three-toy collection from Lovehoney is great for a first time buyer, as it includes a classic vibrator, a G-spot vibrator, and a pocket-sized bullet vibrator, too. Orgasmic vibrations without anyone knowing? We're sold. Normally £29.99, the set is currently discounted to £17.99. Go, go, go.

    Buy it now!
    Best Quiet Sex Toy: Tracey Cox Supersex Bullet Vibrator
    Image credit: Lovehoney
    This is an image 3 of 14

    Tracey Cox Supersex Bullet Vibrator – £14.99 | Lovehoney

    USP: It's waterproof for shower-time fun

    When it's got supersex in the name, it's bound to be good, right? This Tracey Cox bullet vibrator is small but powerful, and quiet as you like, too. Oh, and did we mention it's waterproof, for shower and bath-time fun? Yep.

    Buy it now!
    Best Quiet Sex Toys: Lovehoney 3-Speed Micro Magic Wand Vibrator 36732
    Image credit: Lovehoney
    This is an image 4 of 14

    3-Speed Micro Magic Wand Vibrator – £16.99 | Lovehoney

    USP: Petite but powerful

    Fun fact: wands are said to offer a more powerful orgasm than vibrators. This one is strong but also near silent, promising to give you one hell of a finish - without waking your flatmates.

    Buy it now!
    Best Quiet Sex Toys: Mantric Clitoral Vibrator from Lovehoney
    Image credit: Lovehoney
    This is an image 5 of 14

    Mantric Rechargeable Clitoral Vibrator – £44.99 | Lovehoney

    USP: Has seven silent settings

    This clitoral vibrator is a great quiet sex toy option as it has not two or three, but a whopping seven silent settings. It's also cute, styled in a petite teardrop shape. Worth the investment.

    Buy it now!
    Best Quiet Sex Toys: Whisper Rabbit Purple v3
    Image credit: Ann Summers
    This is an image 6 of 14

    Quiet G-spot Rabbit Vibrator – £65 | Ann Summers

    USP: This is the quietest toy Ann Summers offers

    Shhhhh. Now the Whisper Rabbit is quiet, so if being subtle is important, you'll want to check this one out.

    is the one for you. Fun fact: the toy measures a tiny 35 decibels on the sound scale - about the same as a soft whisper. Neat.

    Buy it now!
    Best Quiet Sex Toys: Whisper Vibrator
    Image credit: Ann Summers
    This is an image 7 of 14

    The Whisper Vibrator – £50 | Ann Summers

    USP: Boasts ten functions

    This four inch long and one inch wide vibrator has a whopping ten functions without so much as making (much) sound. Yep. Plus, has a handy USB charger cable included.

    Buy it now!
    Best Quiet Sex Toys: a product shot of a Touch sex toy
    Image credit: We Vibe
    This is an image 8 of 14

    Touch X Green Velvet – £89.00 | We Vibe

    USP: Can run for up to twelve hours

    Product Details

    The Touch X has seven vibration modes and eight intensity levels and still promises to be 'whisper quiet'. Plus, it can run for up to 120 minutes. Truly, what more could you need?

    Buy it now!
    Best Quiet Sex Toys: a product shot of Lily Allen's Womanizer sex toy
    Image credit: We-Vibe and Womanizer
    This is an image 9 of 14

    Liberty by Lily Allen – £89.00 | Womanizer

    USP: Co-designed by singer Lily Allen

    Fancy getting your hands on a vibrator co-designed by Lily Allen? Well, you're in luck. It's limited edition, so snap it up quick, but the Liberty is travel-friendly and promises intense, contact-free clitoral stimulation.

    Buy it now!
    Best Quiet Sex Toys: WMZ Premium Blueberry Vibrator
    Image credit: We-Vibe and Womanizer
    This is an image 10 of 14

    Premium – £169.99 | Womanizer

    USP: Turns off when not in contact with skin for the ultimate quiet sex toy experience

    Like a clit massage? Then you'll like Womanizer's premium toy. It massages your clitoris with an intense - but quiet - suction with twelve different intensity levels. Clever and discreet 'smart silence' technology means the PREMIUM toy is only active when in contact with your skin.

    Buy it now!
    Best Quiet Sex Toys: a product shot of a Smile Makers Billionaire sex toy
    Image credit: Smile Makers
    This is an image 11 of 14

    The Billionaire – £44.95 | Smile Makers

    USP: Sleek, sexy and quiet = winner, winner

    Smile Makers joys aren't just cute, but good for the ol' orgasms, too. Like the sound of a sleek, versatile and also quiet sex toy that
    works for both clitoral and vaginal stimulation? Yeah, we thought you might.

    Buy it now!
    Best Quiet Sex Toys: a product shot of a Smile Makers Firefighter sex toy
    Image credit: Smile Makers
    This is an image 12 of 14

    The Firefighter – £44.95 | Smile Makers

    USP: Great for labia stimulation, too.

    Another fun fact for you - labia stimulation has been found to help a more intense orgasm, which is why the wide, all-encompassing nose of this Smile Maker Firefighter will do just the trick, while keeping the sound on the DL, too.

    Buy it now!
    Best Quiet Sex Toys: a product shot of a Smile Makers French Lover sex toy
    Image credit: Smile Makers
    This is an image 13 of 14

    The French Lover – £44.95 | Smile Makers

    USP: A soft touch for those of you who crave a more soft experience.

    Next up: Smile Maker's French Lover, which has a delicate (and quiet) vibrating tongue made of seriously smooth silicon. This is the real deal, and a real feel, too.

    Buy it now!
    Best Quiet Sex Toys: a product shot of a Smile Makers Tennis Pro sex toy
    Image credit: Smile Makers
    This is an image 14 of 14

    The Tennis Pro – £44.95 | Smile Makers

    USP: A soft touch for those of you who crave a more soft experience.

    Last but by no means least comes Smile Maker's Tennis Pro. It's designed to be an internal vibrator,
    with the promise of G-spot stimulation, too. Just remember - if the toy's quiet, you best be, too.

    Buy it now!

