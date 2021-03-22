Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

As Lily Allen launches her own limited edition vibrator. Just remember: shhhh...

Fun fact: sales of Ann Summer‘s quietest vibrator, The Whisper Rabbit, are up by 60% compared with this time last year, putting quiet sex toys firmly on the radar.

Who’d have thought it? Exactly a year on since the first UK lockdown, many have moved back in with parents, or ended up co-habiting with housemates you don’t really know that well… yeah, actually, we get it. The quieter the sex toy, the better.

Forget clamping your duvet over your vibrator or attempting to muffle your wand, there’s a whole load of smart sex toys that have actually been designed with minimal noise in mind.

Lovehoney sex expert Oloni shares: “Lots of people are now looking for the best quiet sex toys to make all those hours indoors a little more fun, without too much noise.”

Her top tips for keeping things quiet in the bedroom as a couple? Play some music, try some face-to-face positions where less thrusting is involved, and have a go at covering each other’s mouths with your hands. “It’s both practical and sexy,” she explains.

If it’s self love you’re after, she recommends investing in a quiet sex toy. From non-vibrating toys, to strokers, to bullets, to rabbits, to massage wands, there’s something for everyone in this round up, from silent to subtle-yet-strong.

Do note here though: if the toy is quiet, so too do you need to be… We bought you the best sex toys for women, best sex toys for couples, and the best eco friendly sex toys. Next up? All the quiet sex toys to have on your radar. Shhhh……