As Lily Allen launches her own limited edition vibrator. Just remember: shhhh...
Fun fact: sales of Ann Summer‘s quietest vibrator, The Whisper Rabbit, are up by 60% compared with this time last year, putting quiet sex toys firmly on the radar.
Who’d have thought it? Exactly a year on since the first UK lockdown, many have moved back in with parents, or ended up co-habiting with housemates you don’t really know that well… yeah, actually, we get it. The quieter the sex toy, the better.
Forget clamping your duvet over your vibrator or attempting to muffle your wand, there’s a whole load of smart sex toys that have actually been designed with minimal noise in mind.
Lovehoney sex expert Oloni shares: “Lots of people are now looking for the best quiet sex toys to make all those hours indoors a little more fun, without too much noise.”
Her top tips for keeping things quiet in the bedroom as a couple? Play some music, try some face-to-face positions where less thrusting is involved, and have a go at covering each other’s mouths with your hands. “It’s both practical and sexy,” she explains.
If it’s self love you’re after, she recommends investing in a quiet sex toy. From non-vibrating toys, to strokers, to bullets, to rabbits, to massage wands, there’s something for everyone in this round up, from silent to subtle-yet-strong.
Do note here though: if the toy is quiet, so too do you need to be… We bought you the best sex toys for women, best sex toys for couples, and the best eco friendly sex toys. Next up? All the quiet sex toys to have on your radar. Shhhh……
Silencer Whisper Quiet Vibrator – £19.99 | Lovehoney
USP: Classic but core-shackingly good
Vibrators should be seen and not heard, right? But, we mean, mainly, vibrators should be felt, because that's what you're investing in one for. The Lovehoney Silencer Whisper vibrator is - surprise, surprise - designed to function just as powerfully as the other louder models, while running seriously quietly. It's a classic design made into a quieter model while still remaining very, very powerful. Enjoy.
Super Silencer Extra Quiet Vibrator Set – £17.99 | Lovehoney
USP: Three for the price of one
Question: why settle for one when you can have, well, three? Yep, you read that right. Treat yourself to this three-toy collection from Lovehoney is great for a first time buyer, as it includes a classic vibrator, a G-spot vibrator, and a pocket-sized bullet vibrator, too. Orgasmic vibrations without anyone knowing? We're sold. Normally £29.99, the set is currently discounted to £17.99. Go, go, go.
Tracey Cox Supersex Bullet Vibrator – £14.99 | Lovehoney
USP: It's waterproof for shower-time fun
When it's got supersex in the name, it's bound to be good, right? This Tracey Cox bullet vibrator is small but powerful, and quiet as you like, too. Oh, and did we mention it's waterproof, for shower and bath-time fun? Yep.
3-Speed Micro Magic Wand Vibrator – £16.99 | Lovehoney
USP: Petite but powerful
Fun fact: wands are said to offer a more powerful orgasm than vibrators. This one is strong but also near silent, promising to give you one hell of a finish - without waking your flatmates.
Mantric Rechargeable Clitoral Vibrator – £44.99 | Lovehoney
USP: Has seven silent settings
This clitoral vibrator is a great quiet sex toy option as it has not two or three, but a whopping seven silent settings. It's also cute, styled in a petite teardrop shape. Worth the investment.
Quiet G-spot Rabbit Vibrator – £65 | Ann Summers
USP: This is the quietest toy Ann Summers offers
Shhhhh. Now the Whisper Rabbit is quiet, so if being subtle is important, you'll want to check this one out.
is the one for you. Fun fact: the toy measures a tiny 35 decibels on the sound scale - about the same as a soft whisper. Neat.
The Whisper Vibrator – £50 | Ann Summers
USP: Boasts ten functions
This four inch long and one inch wide vibrator has a whopping ten functions without so much as making (much) sound. Yep. Plus, has a handy USB charger cable included.
Touch X Green Velvet – £89.00 | We Vibe
USP: Can run for up to twelve hours
The Touch X has seven vibration modes and eight intensity levels and still promises to be 'whisper quiet'. Plus, it can run for up to 120 minutes. Truly, what more could you need?
Liberty by Lily Allen – £89.00 | Womanizer
USP: Co-designed by singer Lily Allen
Fancy getting your hands on a vibrator co-designed by Lily Allen? Well, you're in luck. It's limited edition, so snap it up quick, but the Liberty is travel-friendly and promises intense, contact-free clitoral stimulation.
Premium – £169.99 | Womanizer
USP: Turns off when not in contact with skin for the ultimate quiet sex toy experience
Like a clit massage? Then you'll like Womanizer's premium toy. It massages your clitoris with an intense - but quiet - suction with twelve different intensity levels. Clever and discreet 'smart silence' technology means the PREMIUM toy is only active when in contact with your skin.
The Billionaire – £44.95 | Smile Makers
USP: Sleek, sexy and quiet = winner, winner
Smile Makers joys aren't just cute, but good for the ol' orgasms, too. Like the sound of a sleek, versatile and also quiet sex toy that
works for both clitoral and vaginal stimulation? Yeah, we thought you might.
The Firefighter – £44.95 | Smile Makers
USP: Great for labia stimulation, too.
Another fun fact for you - labia stimulation has been found to help a more intense orgasm, which is why the wide, all-encompassing nose of this Smile Maker Firefighter will do just the trick, while keeping the sound on the DL, too.
The French Lover – £44.95 | Smile Makers
USP: A soft touch for those of you who crave a more soft experience.
Next up: Smile Maker's French Lover, which has a delicate (and quiet) vibrating tongue made of seriously smooth silicon. This is the real deal, and a real feel, too.
The Tennis Pro – £44.95 | Smile Makers
Last but by no means least comes Smile Maker's Tennis Pro. It's designed to be an internal vibrator,
with the promise of G-spot stimulation, too. Just remember - if the toy's quiet, you best be, too.