10 best sex toys for beginners, including vibrators and dildos

If you're searching the Internet for the best sex toys for beginners, first things first - welcome to your journey to sexual exploration (we reckon you're going to have a great time).

You can aimlessly scroll our edits of the best sex toys (opens in new tab), period, best dildos or best vibrators, or, if you're new to the world of pleasure-based toys, you can opt for options specifically designed for beginners.

No matter what age you are or how sexually experienced you are, buying your first sex toy is no doubt going to bring you a lot of pleasure. While they're often associated with singles who want an extra hand getting off, 41% of people use sex toys for both sex and masturbation, according to a 2020 survey from sexual wellness brand Ella Paradis. Yep, don't keep those toys to yourself — partnered sex can benefit from bringing in extra stimulation, too.

Back to the question at hand - which toys are best for beginners? If you're not used to vibrations or stimulations other than from the hands, mouths, penises, or vaginas of another human, then you might want to ease in with something gentle.

For now - keep scrolling for picks for beginners, from our trusted board of pros, including:

What to consider when shopping for the best sex toys for beginners:

Most toys can be used alone and with a partner, but some might be better suited to use during penetrative or partnered sex than others. You also have to take both parties preferences into account, so get shopping together. Material: Opt for silicone, glass, steel or ceramics for the safest and easy-to-clean sex toys.

10 best sex toys for beginners

(opens in new tab) We-Vibe Rave G-Spot Vibrator View at We-Vibe (opens in new tab) Pros: Versatile use | Waterproof | App use Beginners tip: Use with a twisting motion to press and rub the G-spot. "I love how versatile this toy is, and how sleek and beautiful it looks. It’s great for external play, internal play, as a dildo or as a vibrator, for clitoris stimulation and extremely excellent G-spot stimulation. It’s a one-stop shop for orgasms and the perfect way to start exploring toys," says Milton.

(opens in new tab) We-Vibe Sync View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Lovehoney UK (opens in new tab) View at Lovehoney UK (opens in new tab) Pros: Great for couples | Dual stimulation Beginner tip: The snug toy can be worn during vaginal sex so your partner can also feel the pleasure of vibrations. "This is hands down my favourite toy for couple play — and it works solo too," says Milton. "With simultaneous clitoral and G-spot stimulation, it delivers amazing vibration sensations in a small and friendly toy. It’s even controllable via an app — which makes it a great sex toy for those wanting to try toys due to long-distance relationships."

(opens in new tab) So Divine Wicked Game Dual Motor Magic Wand View at So Divine (opens in new tab) Pros: Massager | Quiet Beginner tip: Ease into toy play by using this as an all over-massager during foreplay. "A magic wand is a classic toy that delivers vibrations to the clitoris. But the reason I like this So Divine Wicked Game Dual Motor Magic Wand is because you can also use it internally to stimulate your G-spot. It's silky smooth too, which is a great way to start experimenting with sex toy textures," says Rowett.

(opens in new tab) Je Joue Mimi Soft Vibrator View at Je Joue (opens in new tab) Pros: Clitoral stimulation | Waterproof Beginners tip: Use the tip to provide pin-point stimulation to the clitoris and the flat pebble for stimulation of the whole genital area. "A simple bullet vibe or something small is also a great way to start for beginners. They are less intimidating, straightforward to use, and very discreet. With ultra-low-frequency vibrations rather than 'buzzy' vibes, it's less of an intense build-up and more of a powerful sensation that's amazing for beginners and regular users," adds Rowett.

(opens in new tab) Fin by Dame View at Feel Unique (opens in new tab) Pros: Versatile use | Clitoral stimulation | Great for couples Beginners tip: Change where you place Fin on your finger for pointed or wider vibrations. "Fin is a discreet and versatile finger vibrator that can be used anywhere for external stimulation before, during, or after sex. Easy to take on and take off, Fin is ergonomic and easy to use. The small size, finger design, and low-level vibe mean it's a natural and subtle way to start playing with stimulation," says Rybchin.

(opens in new tab) Femme Funn Ultra Bullet Check Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Pros: Quiet | Memory technology | Waterproof Beginner tip: Try using the 100% waterproof toy in the bath or shower. "Small yet mighty, its super powerful motor is quiet and easy to use with simple one-button control. Move through the 20 modes to find your perfect stimulation and the device will start with the setting you used last when you next turn it on. Hassle-free, I think you'll agree," says Rybchin.

(opens in new tab) Lovehoney First Time Fun Vibrator Starter Kit View at Lovehoney (opens in new tab) Pros: Multiple toys | Single settings Beginner tip: You don't have to stick to one toy at a time — try an internal and external vibrator at the same time. "It’s always worth looking into buying a sex toy kit as they allow you to explore and experiment with different styles of sex toys. This set has four easy-to-use vibrators for you to try. The simple single control for each sex toy means that you’re not as easily overwhelmed when exploring each sex toy for the first time. The classic vibrator in the kits is easy to insert vaginally and can be used externally on the clitoris too, while the vibrating egg can help you explore different sex positions during your solo sex sessions and you can add in the bullet vibrator to tease other erogenous zones. Overall, this is a great option when you’re unsure of what you enjoy," says Cooper.

(opens in new tab) LELO Gigi 2 Stimulator View at Lelo (opens in new tab) Pros: Dual stimulation | Waterproof Beginner tip: Not everyone can have G-spot orgasms and that's OK — you might still experience pleasure from the stimulation even if it doesn't lead to an O. "Have you ever experienced the body shakes of a true G-spot orgasm? This toy will help you. With a flattened tip that is ideal for internal stimulation, you will no doubt feel the pleasure. The tip is also designed to be flipped over for a powerful clitoral vibrator as well," says Rybchin.

(opens in new tab) Je Joue Juno G-spot Stimulator View at Je Joue (opens in new tab) Pros: Dual stimulation | Vegan Beginner tip: Perform pushing motions with the toy against your G-spot for deeper stimulation. "The inner curve features a soft, squishy tip for pin-point G-spot stimulation. Meanwhile, the flatter end of Juno's tip is angled perfectly if you want to use the toy for powerful external clitoral stimulation. With the signature low-frequency vibrations, this will be a full-body sensation maker," says Rybchin.

(opens in new tab) Biird Evii View at Biird (opens in new tab) Pros: Clitoral stimulation | Waterproof Beginner tip: Don't just up the intensity but also play with patterns of vibration to find one that gets you going. "Biird Evii is a super soft silicone clitoral and massage vibrator. I love how easy this vibe is to hold and use. I’ve found this little vibe to be a great one to use with a partner as the soft silicone is gentle in places, meaning you’re less likely to uncomfortably jab a partner if you press it against their body too firmly. The softer silicone is also great if you’ve never experimented with sex toys before and it can feel very gentle over the vulva and clitoris yet it's still able to send strong vibrations through to your sweet spots," says Cooper.