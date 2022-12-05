10 best sex toys for beginners, including vibrators and dildos
Expert picks from some of the best in the business.
If you're searching the Internet for the best sex toys for beginners, first things first - welcome to your journey to sexual exploration (we reckon you're going to have a great time).
You can aimlessly scroll our edits of the best sex toys (opens in new tab), period, best dildos or best vibrators, or, if you're new to the world of pleasure-based toys, you can opt for options specifically designed for beginners.
No matter what age you are or how sexually experienced you are, buying your first sex toy is no doubt going to bring you a lot of pleasure. While they're often associated with singles who want an extra hand getting off, 41% of people use sex toys for both sex and masturbation, according to a 2020 survey from sexual wellness brand Ella Paradis. Yep, don't keep those toys to yourself — partnered sex can benefit from bringing in extra stimulation, too.
Back to the question at hand - which toys are best for beginners? If you're not used to vibrations or stimulations other than from the hands, mouths, penises, or vaginas of another human, then you might want to ease in with something gentle.
Don't miss our guides to the best sex toys for couples (opens in new tab), sustainable sex toys (opens in new tab), and quiet sex toys (opens in new tab), while you're here. Next day delivery important? We've rounded up the best sex toys on Amazon (opens in new tab), too.
For now - keep scrolling for picks for beginners, from our trusted board of pros, including:
- Ness Cooper, a clinical sexologist and sex toy reviewer
- Jodie Milton (opens in new tab), a relationship and intimacy coach at Practical Intimacy
- Lucy Rowett (opens in new tab), sex coach at The Lowdown
- Stacy Rybchin, certified sexual health and wellness educator and the founder and CEO of My Secret Luxury
What to consider when shopping for the best sex toys for beginners:
- Price: While most of the fancy brands really are worth their price tag, you might opt for more affordable styles while you're figuring out what you like and then invest in the sex toy that suits you.
- Solo or partnered sex: Most toys can be used alone and with a partner, but some might be better suited to use during penetrative or partnered sex than others. You also have to take both parties preferences into account, so get shopping together.
- Material: Opt for silicone, glass, steel or ceramics for the safest and easy-to-clean sex toys.
10 best sex toys for beginners
Pros: Versatile use | Waterproof | App use
Beginners tip: Use with a twisting motion to press and rub the G-spot.
"I love how versatile this toy is, and how sleek and beautiful it looks. It’s great for external play, internal play, as a dildo or as a vibrator, for clitoris stimulation and extremely excellent G-spot stimulation. It’s a one-stop shop for orgasms and the perfect way to start exploring toys," says Milton.
Pros: Great for couples | Dual stimulation
Beginner tip: The snug toy can be worn during vaginal sex so your partner can also feel the pleasure of vibrations.
"This is hands down my favourite toy for couple play — and it works solo too," says Milton. "With simultaneous clitoral and G-spot stimulation, it delivers amazing vibration sensations in a small and friendly toy. It’s even controllable via an app — which makes it a great sex toy for those wanting to try toys due to long-distance relationships."
Pros: Massager | Quiet
Beginner tip: Ease into toy play by using this as an all over-massager during foreplay.
"A magic wand is a classic toy that delivers vibrations to the clitoris. But the reason I like this So Divine Wicked Game Dual Motor Magic Wand is because you can also use it internally to stimulate your G-spot. It's silky smooth too, which is a great way to start experimenting with sex toy textures," says Rowett.
Pros: Clitoral stimulation | Waterproof
Beginners tip: Use the tip to provide pin-point stimulation to the clitoris and the flat pebble for stimulation of the whole genital area.
"A simple bullet vibe or something small is also a great way to start for beginners. They are less intimidating, straightforward to use, and very discreet. With ultra-low-frequency vibrations rather than 'buzzy' vibes, it's less of an intense build-up and more of a powerful sensation that's amazing for beginners and regular users," adds Rowett.
Pros: Versatile use | Clitoral stimulation | Great for couples
Beginners tip: Change where you place Fin on your finger for pointed or wider vibrations.
"Fin is a discreet and versatile finger vibrator that can be used anywhere for external stimulation before, during, or after sex. Easy to take on and take off, Fin is ergonomic and easy to use. The small size, finger design, and low-level vibe mean it's a natural and subtle way to start playing with stimulation," says Rybchin.
Pros: Quiet | Memory technology | Waterproof
Beginner tip: Try using the 100% waterproof toy in the bath or shower.
"Small yet mighty, its super powerful motor is quiet and easy to use with simple one-button control. Move through the 20 modes to find your perfect stimulation and the device will start with the setting you used last when you next turn it on. Hassle-free, I think you'll agree," says Rybchin.
Pros: Multiple toys | Single settings
Beginner tip: You don't have to stick to one toy at a time — try an internal and external vibrator at the same time.
"It’s always worth looking into buying a sex toy kit as they allow you to explore and experiment with different styles of sex toys. This set has four easy-to-use vibrators for you to try. The simple single control for each sex toy means that you’re not as easily overwhelmed when exploring each sex toy for the first time. The classic vibrator in the kits is easy to insert vaginally and can be used externally on the clitoris too, while the vibrating egg can help you explore different sex positions during your solo sex sessions and you can add in the bullet vibrator to tease other erogenous zones. Overall, this is a great option when you’re unsure of what you enjoy," says Cooper.
Pros: Dual stimulation | Waterproof
Beginner tip: Not everyone can have G-spot orgasms and that's OK — you might still experience pleasure from the stimulation even if it doesn't lead to an O.
"Have you ever experienced the body shakes of a true G-spot orgasm? This toy will help you. With a flattened tip that is ideal for internal stimulation, you will no doubt feel the pleasure. The tip is also designed to be flipped over for a powerful clitoral vibrator as well," says Rybchin.
Pros: Dual stimulation | Vegan
Beginner tip: Perform pushing motions with the toy against your G-spot for deeper stimulation.
"The inner curve features a soft, squishy tip for pin-point G-spot stimulation. Meanwhile, the flatter end of Juno's tip is angled perfectly if you want to use the toy for powerful external clitoral stimulation. With the signature low-frequency vibrations, this will be a full-body sensation maker," says Rybchin.
Pros: Clitoral stimulation | Waterproof
Beginner tip: Don't just up the intensity but also play with patterns of vibration to find one that gets you going.
"Biird Evii is a super soft silicone clitoral and massage vibrator. I love how easy this vibe is to hold and use. I’ve found this little vibe to be a great one to use with a partner as the soft silicone is gentle in places, meaning you’re less likely to uncomfortably jab a partner if you press it against their body too firmly. The softer silicone is also great if you’ve never experimented with sex toys before and it can feel very gentle over the vulva and clitoris yet it's still able to send strong vibrations through to your sweet spots," says Cooper.
Do I need to use lube with sex toys?
If you're new to sex toys, our guides to how to use a dildo (opens in new tab) and how to clean your sex toys (opens in new tab) will certainly help.
When it comes to maximum pleasure, lube is always a good decision, according to our experts. Why? Because it ensures safe and smooth pleasure.
"I recommend using lubricant to prepare sex toys and yourself," says the co-founder of sexual wellness brand iPlaySafe, Georgia Di Mattos. "Add lube to your hand or finger then run over your inner and outer labia or anus." (Read our edit of the best lubes (opens in new tab), here).
Both she and Cooper recommend Smile Makers lube as a small amount goes a long way.
Chloe Gray is a freelance journalist who writes and talks about health, fitness, and wellbeing through a feminist lens. She was part of the launch team for Stylist magazine's fitness brand, Strong Women, and has written for i news, Women's Health, Red magazine, Good Housekeeping, Refinery29, and more. She's all about building mental and physical strength, eating delicious food that fuels you well, and making the fitness industry more accessible and enjoyable. She's also a qualified fitness trainer and research nerd, so you can be sure everything you read is backed by proper science.
