11 of the best rabbit vibrators that sex experts *love*

If you're shopping for the best sex toys, don't overlook the best rabbit vibrators. These toys are one step above the traditional bullet vibrators and dildos, offering dual stimulation with the addition of pulsations.

Originally launched in 1984, rabbit vibrators were designed with a shaft for internal pleasure and, attached to the outside of the stem were two "ears" that vibrated against the clitoris. It wasn't until the noughties, when Samantha was seen using a rabbit in Sex and the City, that the toy went mainstream, though, and they became known as one of the best vibrators. Vibratex, the original producer of rabbit toys, saw a 700% increase in sales after that episode of SATC was aired, according to Forbes.

Nowadays, rabbits can come in all shapes and sizes. Some ears have been swapped for suction rather than vibration for different types of stimulation. But the concept is the same: dual stimulation for the perfect O.

"The simultaneous combination of external and internal vibration creates a "blended orgasm" from both the G-spot and the clitoris, thought to be the most powerful and satisfying type of climax," says sex coach Mayla Green.

Alongside the best wand vibrators and best bullet vibrators, they're definitely a toy to consider. To help you find the best type of rabbit vibrator for you, we turned to some of the best sex experts in the business. They include:

What to look for in a rabbit vibrator:

Stimulation: your preference on clitoral stimulation will determine the type of vibe, so pick between suction or vibration.

your preference on clitoral stimulation will determine the type of vibe, so pick between suction or vibration. Size: as vibrators have internal shafts, size really *does* matter. Choose your shaft size wisely.

as vibrators have internal shafts, size really *does* matter. Choose your shaft size wisely. Waterproof: do you like bath time playtime? If so, getting a vibrator that's waterproof matters.

do you like bath time playtime? If so, getting a vibrator that's waterproof matters. Charging: some vibrators come with batteries while others use USB charging.

Best rabbit vibrators: 11 sex experts recommend

(opens in new tab) The Womanizer x Lovehoney rabbit vibrator View at Lovehoney (opens in new tab) Pros: Suction | waterproof | USB. "This is an amazing combination of buzzing vibes and suction stimulation in all the right places. I’ve found this sex toy to be great for a quick and satisfying orgasm when I’m craving both external and internal stimulation," says Cooper.

(opens in new tab) Fifty Shades of Grey Greedy Girl rabbit vibrators View at Love Honey (opens in new tab) Pros: Vibrations| waterproof | USB. "These ears are amazing — quick and to the point. In the past, I have found some rabbit ears vibrations to be weak and not hit the right spot, but with the Greedy Girl, they work amazingly over the clitoris, resulting in a fabulous dual orgasm," says Cooper.

(opens in new tab) We-Vibe Nova 2 View at My Secret Luxury (opens in new tab) Pros: Vibrations | app controlled | USB. "This rabbit vibrator flexes with your movements and adjusts to your body while simultaneously stimulating the G-spot and clitoris for a blended orgasm. The ergonomic design includes an adjustable internal G-spot stimulator that fits your body, provides added stability, is easy to adjust, and then stays in place once you’ve found the perfect fit," says Rybchin.

(opens in new tab) LELO Ina 3 View at LELO (opens in new tab) Pros: Vibrations | waterproof | USB. "This rabbit vibe has the external stimulator placed further down the stem for better insertion and G-spot pleasure. The two motors are individually powered so you can find your perfect sensation," says Rybchin.

(opens in new tab) PleasureBox G Spot Jack Rabbit Vibrator View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Pros: Vibration | textured | battery powered. "This rabbit vibrator has everything required for intense sexual pleasure: clitoral stimulation, spinning beads for vaginal massage, and a G-spot curve for internal stimulation," says Green.

(opens in new tab) Snail Vibe rabbit vibrator View at Lovehoney (opens in new tab) Pros: Vibrations | waterproof | USB. "This has an unusual name and unusual shape, but it has been one of the best-selling new rabbits on the market thanks to its unique design. The issue with most rabbit toys is that they will only work for some people’s bodies – everyone's anatomy is laid out differently and the external arm on a rabbit will often over-reach or not hit the clitoris at all. The Snail Vibe addresses this issue with an unfurling arm that adjusts to your body," says Ligon.

(opens in new tab) Smile Makers The Artist rabbit vibrator View at Smile Makers (opens in new tab) Pros: Vibration | separate motors | USB. Gasnault explains that this toy "was designed for intuitive and unique power, as you can finely adjust the intensity of the vibration mode by squeezing sensors on the handles rather than flipping through pre-set levels. You can also control the internal and external heads independently, choosing from four different modes for the two heads. And lastly, the angle between the two heads can be adjusted to create an intimate fit."

(opens in new tab) LELO's Enigma rabbit vibrator View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Pros: Suction | waterproof | USB. "Another rabbit that's focused on suction over vibration. The waterproof design is amazing when used in the bath and it's also perfect for partner play, as another person can find a great position for clitoral stimulation," says Cooper.

(opens in new tab) Love Honey G-Kiss Fluttering Clitoral and G-Spot vibrator View at Lovehoney (opens in new tab) Pros: Vibrations | waterproof | battery powered. "This toy is essentially two-of-the-price-of-one and enables the user to cocoon their sweet spots in gorgeous sensations. Unlike normal rabbits, the slimline bulb internally rests against the G-spot, while the 'tickler' flutters against the clitoris for dual-point intimate pleasure. All that fun and super affordable, too — what's not to like?" asks Knight.

(opens in new tab) LELO Soraya 2 Rabbit Vibrator View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Pros: Vibrations | waterproof | USB. "I love this luxury rechargeable rabbit vibrator because of the incredible design. With a rounded shaft for easy insertion and a flexible clitoral stimulator for pinpoint massages, it's tailored sensation at its best. There are also twelve individually adjustable vibration settings which can up the intensity of your arousal," says Bell.

Trinity Triple Pleasure Vibrator Purple View at Eztyga (opens in new tab) Pros: Vibrations | triple stimulation | USB. "This is a beautiful length for internal stimulation and double external stimulation — for the clitoris and anus — so it offers more than your standard rabbit. The pleasure can be ramped up with vibration and pulsation," says Dixon.