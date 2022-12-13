10 best wand vibrators for guaranteed Samantha-style fun
Make like the much-loved SATC character with one of her go-to toys.
When it comes to the best vibrators, nothing has made quite as big an impact as the best wand vibrators. These are vibrating cylinders attached to long handles that look like a wand and offer sensational pleasure.
A bit of a fun, feminist backstory: magic wand vibrators were first introduced to the market by Hitachi in 1968. They were marketed as total body massagers (like the 60s version of the Therabody, we guess) but quickly women found, ahem, other uses for the toy. Yep, they became known as the best sex toy. Hitachi wasn't thought to love the association with female pleasure, primarily led by sex educator Betty Dobson, and now there are loads of brands making their own wand-esque toys.
Much like the best rabbit vibrators, magic wands can partially attribute their mainstream success in the noughties to Samantha in Sex and the City. The toy flew off the shelves after she was shown using one in a 2002 episode, and has been a solid favourite worldwide ever since.
Thanks to their size, wands are thought to be the most powerful vibrator to exist (more powerful than the best rabbit vibrators and best bullet vibrators). But what is the best vibrator you can buy? That's the question we put to our panel of sex experts, including:
- Barbara Santini, sex advisor at Peaches and Screams (opens in new tab)
- Ness Cooper, sexologist and sex toy reviewer
- Scotty Unfamous, sexfluencer and erotic romance author
- Stacy Rybchin, sexual health and wellness educator and founder of My Secret Luxury
- Zoë Ligon, sex educator and founder and CEO of Spectrum Boutique
What to look for when shopping for the best wand vibrator?
- Power: the shape and design of magic wands means these can be plugged into the mains to make them a super powerful device. Others use popular USB charging for a portable device that still packs power.
- Size: most wand vibrators are sizeable. As they're not designed for internal stimulation, size is less about safety than it is about comfort and preference.
- Price: wands can be one of the more expensive sex toys, but they're worth every orgasmic second. Choose your price according to your budget.
Best wand vibrators: 10 best to buy
Pros: mains powered | strong vibrations
"This is one of the most powerful rumbly vibrators out there," says Cooper. "Even when I am struggling to orgasm it doesn’t fail me, ever. When using the Doxy, don't just focus on the clitoris but also the vulva generally to send the vibrations deep inside (and often result in squirting)."
Pros: mini size | waterproof
"This wand vibrator is a sustainable choice, made from recycled aluminium, with extra attachments to switch up the, style, shape and sensation. The Kio attachment is a very powerful pocket size wand vibrator which makes it perfect for travelling and different from traditional, large wands," says Cooper.
Pros: dual stimulation | USB charge
"It is among the most favourite wand massagers one would wish to add in their essential kit," says Santini. "Not only does this product have a powerful clitoral vibrator, the other end is a tapered dildo for enhancing G-spot stimulation."
Pros: flexible neck | USB charge
"This body-safe wand has a sleek silicone head and flexible neck that allows you to bend into your perfect position without friction or overstimulation. The long handle withandeasy-to-use controls allows for smooth maneuvering," explains Rybchin.
Pros: flexible neck | waterproof
"This has Dame’s strongest motor for deep sensation. A flexible neck contours to you while the ergonomic handle makes it even easier to hold while using for pleasure without distraction," says Rybchin.
Pros: quiet | beginner-friendly
"This is perfect for beginners and toy collectors alike as it has unique and varied settings that can be used all over the body. It's surprisingly quiet considering how powerful it is, and it's travel friendly, too. A great quality at a great price point," says Unfamous.
Pros: mains powered | textured head
"This vibrator has grooves circling around the head, which allows for more textured play in your masturbation. It's great if your aim is a quick orgasm as it's really powerful. This is definitely a staple bedside vibrator that won’t let you down," says Cooper.
Pros: dual attachments | USB charger
Satisfyer is best known for its suction toys, but with 87% of this toys reviews being five star (and the rest four stars), it clearly knows how to make wands too. "In addition to the massages, you also get a ton of orgasms," writers on reviewer, while another adds "it’s waterproof and there’s an app. I’m really impressed by the different options."
Pros: waterproof | long lasting charge
Best-selling luxury sex toy brand Lelo has made a wand with over 180 five star reviews. "This is by far my favorite toy by Lelo! I am obsessed with how powerful and rumble the vibes are. Charge lasts a long time too! Highly recommend!" writes one enthusiastic tester.
Pros: mains powered | original wand
"This powerful corded electric wand massager from the original brand is corded for power. Updated with a silicone head, an immediate off and on button, and variable speeds, it’s better than the original," says Rybchin.
Ligon adds: "It doesn't get any better than the original. This is the wand-style vibe that has been around for decades and stood the test of time because it is so powerful. It can also be used with a wide range of attachments that transform the head into an insertable toy or provide added texture."
How do you use a wand vibrator?
As we mentioned, wands began as body massagers rather than genital vibrators. There's no reason you can't start your exploration in that way too, says Aleece Fosnight, board-certified physician assistant specialising in sexual medicine and CEO of the Fosnight Centre for Sexual Health. "Nothing beats a full body massager," she says. "Use it on the glutes, inner thighs, and lower back with a partner or on your own for the perfect way to warm up the core and pelvic floor muscles before sexual play. Then, use the soft massager directly on the genitals when you're ready for more orgasmic bliss."
Chloe Gray is a freelance journalist who writes and talks about health, fitness, and wellbeing through a feminist lens. She was part of the launch team for Stylist magazine's fitness brand, Strong Women, and has written for i news, Women's Health, Red magazine, Good Housekeeping, Refinery29, and more. She's all about building mental and physical strength, eating delicious food that fuels you well, and making the fitness industry more accessible and enjoyable. She's also a qualified fitness trainer and research nerd, so you can be sure everything you read is backed by proper science.
