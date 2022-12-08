Best anal toys: 9 expert-approved toys to try, if you're looking to get experimental

Let's talk about the best anal toys. Yup, we're going there - because despite anal play being totally normal, it's still often seen as taboo.

Many people continue to think that the best sex toys are intended for the front entrance, rather than the back.

In fact, a survey from sex toy brand Mystery Vibe (opens in new tab) found that people find anal toys some of the most intimidating out there, with around a quarter of people reporting butt plugs and anal beads as a little scary.

But, know this: anal play might allow you to access new heights of sexual pleasure. According to a 2022 study published in the journal PLoS One, 40% of women find anal surfacing (non-penetrative sexual touch on and around the anus) and anal pairing (anal touch or penetration alongside other sexual stimulation of the vagina or clitoris) pleasurable, while 35% of women enjoy using anal shallowing (shallow penetrative touch by a finger, penis, or sex toy just inside the anal opening).

While there are absolutely considerations to make for your health and safety when using the best sex toys on Amazon (opens in new tab), best sex toys for beginners (opens in new tab), and, of course, the best anal sex toys, the latter shouldn't be deemed any weirder or riskier than the other toys. Quite the opposite.

What to consider when buying anal toys?

Size: "If you're just starting out, always start small and work your way up — bigger doesn't always mean better, especially when it comes to anal play," says Lucy Rowett, a sex coach for The Lowdown. Even if you've been there before, the PLoS One research proves that external or shallow anal play is the best for pleasure.

Stimulation: Some anal toys aim to solely penetrate, while others vibrate and rotate. There's loads of choice, so spend time figuring out what you like best.

Material: Silicone is a great option for beginners as it's flexible and soft, but some people preefer weighty fabrics like metal or glass for an extra feeling of fullness.

Design: While you can use any vibrator or dildo as an anal toy, specialised toys that have stops on the end are safest when purchasing anal toys.

Price: Whatever you're buying, cost has to come into it. Set your budget before shopping so you can find affordable pleasure.

To find the best anal sex toys, we turned to our panel of experts. They include:

Ready to scroll our expert's round up of the best? You're in the right place.

Best anal sex toys: 9 to buy, according to the experts

(opens in new tab) Lovehoney Booty Bundle View at Lovehoney (opens in new tab) Pros: Silicone | Variety pack What the expert says: "This is my go-to silicone anal sex toy selection. The silicone is flexible and smooth, and the sizes and shapes aren’t intimidating. It includes everything you need — including a douche. The beads feel nice when inserted during sex. There are two different styles of plugs which not only both feel great, but stay put when moving around in different sex positions," says Cooper.

(opens in new tab) b-Vibe Rimming Plug Anal Toy View at Lovehoney (opens in new tab) Pros: Vibrations | Petite What the expert says: "This remote control anal toy has a rotating head with a beaded texture for an intense and pleasurable rimming sensation," says Rybchin. Di Mattos adds: "For beginners when it comes to anal play or those who may just enjoy a slight bit of stimulation around the back, then this toy is not only ghostly silent but has a good length. The remote control function means that either you can be in control or you can hand the reins to your partner."

(opens in new tab) We-Vibe Ditto Anal Toy View at We-Vibe (opens in new tab) Pros: Vibrations | Silicone What the expert says: "Ditto is a remote-controlled vibrating butt plug that can be used during masturbation, foreplay, or sex for anal exploration. Slim and flexible at the base, it's easy to insert, safe to use, and comfortable to wear," says Rybchin.

(opens in new tab) b-Vibe Snug Plus Anal Toy View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Pros: Weighted | Vibrations What the expert says: "This is a great toy to start anal exploration with. It's a weighted toy for a sensation of fullness that also vibrates for maximum pleasure," says Rowett.

(opens in new tab) nJoy Pure Plug Anal Toy View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Pros: Steel | Weighted What the expert says: "I just love anything from nJoy. They are high quality steel toys that feel exquisite on and inside the body. Designed for hot bedroom play or all day wear for secret stimulation, these toys combine a large head for stretch and a tapered stem for easy retention," says Rowett.

(opens in new tab) Tantus Vibrating Progressive Anal Beads View at Tantus (opens in new tab) Pros: Beads | Vibrations What the expert says: "With beads ranging from small to large, this high-quality silicone toy is great for beginners or advanced users — and the removable bullet vibrator gives you a delicious option for even more anal pleasure," says Milton.

(opens in new tab) Aneros Helix Syn Trident Silicone Prostate Massager View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Pros: Easy insertion | Silicone What the expert says: "I love how easy and unintimidating this anal plug is for first-time anal play. It’s perfectly angled for prostate massage for men or deep stimulation for women, and after insertion it glides itself straight into place," says Milton.

New York Toy Collective Double Sided Suction Cup View at New York Toy Collective (opens in new tab) Pros: Suction cup | Silicone What the expert says: "As a fun twist for solo play, this toy is a nifty hands free product to try solo. The suction cup attaches to compatible dildos so you can try stable anal stimulation against any surface," says Di Mattos.