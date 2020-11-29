The best-selling Philips sunrise alarm clock is 45% off RN

We know you're probably bored of Cyber Monday deals, but this one's good.
Black Friday can feel overwhelming, especially now that Cyber Monday and a whole extra day of deals exists too.
But no longer, thanks to our handy guides. We’ve covered the best Veja cyber Monday deals, all of Diptique’s bargains and the best Cyber Monday jewellery deals, too. Keen to make a more practical investment? We’ve also bought you the Dyson cyber Monday deals, discounts of up to 50% at Le Creuset and mega bargains on steam mops. Oh yeah.
More into spending on the likes of trainers, fit kit and sports gear? You’re in the right place.
Health and fitness Cyber Monday quick links:
- The best Lululemon deals
- 50% off adidas running trainers and workout gear
- 25% off all Sweaty Betty
- How to get 50% off Nike
- Buy the Philips sunrise alarm clock for 45% off
We’ve got you. This alarm clock from Philips is a celebrity favourite – Davina McCall raves about hers regularly. Not sure exactly what they are for? They’re designed to wake you up naturally and more easily than your bog-standard Apple alarm clock by mimicking the sunrise. Trust us, we’ve tried them, and they really do work.
Philips Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock with sunrise stimulation – was £105.99, now £59.99 (save 45%)
With 499 reviews and a solid 5-star rating, we reckon this Philips sunrise alarm clock is a great investment.
Not for you? There are plenty of other models and discounts on the market rn, including the raved-about Lumie alarm clock (it’s £20 off RN). While we’re on the topic of making our bedroom cosy and perfect for sleep…
Lumie Bodyclock Spark 100 Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock, now £59.25, was £79 (save £19.75)
The popular Lumie Bodyclock mimics sunrise to slowly and naturally wake you up, promising to help you wake feeling energised.
August & Piers Libertine candle, was £59, now £42 (save 30%)
One word: delicious. Guaranteed to make any room in your house smell sexy.
this works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray (75ml), was £19.50, now £14.63 (save 25%)
Have trouble sleeping? You’ll love this calming camomile and lavender soother.
Cyber Monday is here – spend wisely.