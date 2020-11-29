The best-selling Philips sunrise alarm clock is 45% off RN

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

We know you're probably bored of Cyber Monday deals, but this one's good.

Black Friday can feel overwhelming, especially now that Cyber Monday and a whole extra day of deals exists too.

More into spending on the likes of trainers, fit kit and sports gear? You’re in the right place.

We’ve got you. This alarm clock from Philips is a celebrity favourite – Davina McCall raves about hers regularly. Not sure exactly what they are for? They’re designed to wake you up naturally and more easily than your bog-standard Apple alarm clock by mimicking the sunrise. Trust us, we’ve tried them, and they really do work.

Philips Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock with sunrise stimulation – was £105.99, now £59.99 (save 45%)

With 499 reviews and a solid 5-star rating, we reckon this Philips sunrise alarm clock is a great investment. View Deal Not for you? There are plenty of other models and discounts on the market rn, including the raved-about Lumie alarm clock (it’s £20 off RN). While we’re on the topic of making our bedroom cosy and perfect for sleep…