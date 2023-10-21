For years, I've struggled to find a workout that I can stick to and actually enjoy - which is why, as an astrology enthusiast, I decided to turn to the stars to guide me in the right direction. Have you ever chosen your workout based on your star sign? Well now's your chance.

While they aren't for everyone, astrology experts believe that our star sign plays a big part in our interests and desires. Not only that, but they can help determine the type of workout that's best suited to your personality. Have you ever wondered why you gravitate towards specific workouts or types of exercise? It might just be down to the unique personality traits bestowed upon you by your zodiac sign.

Similarly, star signs can be a good indicator of what you won't like - for example, a grounded Taurus might not be best suited to aerial yoga and Leo's who love taking centre stage might find working out solo, well, boring.

Just as our zodiac sign guides our beauty choices and can help us find a fragrance based on your sign, it can also help us find a workout we'll genuinely enjoy - or so believes Dalila Salgueiro, astro-manifesting coach and founder of the Manifesting App. How we exercise, how often, and the type of workouts we choose is never one size fits all - but turning to the stars might just help you to find an exercise routine aligned with your natural tendencies...

Ready to unlock the cosmic secret to your ideal workout? Keep scrolling as Salgueiro reveals the best workout based on your star sign.

These are the best workouts based on star sign

Aries

"Arians are known for their energy and competitiveness. That means you like to take on challenges and be on the go," explains Salgueiro. For that reason, she reckons you'll enjoy:

High intensity interval training

Circuit classes

Skipping

Hyrox

Crossfit.

If you're a fiery Aries and haven't tried a HIIT workout yet, this is your sign. Not sure where to start? This is the best HIIT workout you can do, according to a top PT, or add a PT's pick of the best 15-minute HIIT workouts to your workout repertoire if you're short on time.

Try this: Tap into you're competitiveness and challenge yourself with how many reps you can add each week.

Smart Jump Rope £29.99 at John Lewis Whether you opt for a HIIT workout or a quick skip, skipping is one of the best cardio workouts you can do, and with this smart rope, you can record how many jumps you've completed and how many calories burnt straight into the dedicated app. Sweaty Betty Flow Yoga Mat £45 at Sweaty Betty No home workout is complete without a grippy mat to get your sweat on. Sweaty Betty is known for their extra cushioned matt which you can use for a range of activities, including strength training and home HIIT workouts.

Taurus

“Taureans value stability and endurance," shares the astro-manifesting coach. "You enjoy activities that allow you to work on your muscular strength and endurance, like weight lifting, strength training classes, or functional training.” As a result, she recommends giving any of the following a go:

Weight lifting

Strength training

Crossfit

Half marathon or marathon running.

If you're new to weight training, here's a guide on how much weight you should start lifting, and a complete guide to weight training for women from our Health Editor.

Try this: Test your Taurean endurance and see how long you can hold a squat for.

lululemon Energy Bra £38 at lululemon Our Health Editor Ally swears by these bras for the right amount of medium support and wears them on repeat for strength training, running and more. HEX Dumbbells £35 at Amazon Ready to get into strength training and lifting weights and need some dumbells you can trust to invest in? Ally purchased these a few years ago and has used them ever since. High quality, and affordable.

Gemini

"Geminians tend to be curious and like variety," she continues. "You prefer workouts that are dynamic and challenging, like dance classes, cardio workouts, and team sports.” Give the following a go:

Dance classes, like Zumba, salsa or tap

Sprint workouts

Rollerblading

Skipping

Team sports, like netball or hockey.

Gemini's, if booking into a Zumba class isn't for you, try one of MC UK's favourite cardio workouts, instead.

Try this: If you find the idea of team sport daunting, there are plenty of local taster sessions available across the country. You never know - it might just turn out to be the exercise motivation you've been searching for.

SEFI Define Asymmetric Bra £46 at SEFI Heading to a dance class for the first time in a long time? This bright asymmetric bra will get you in the mood, and have you looking the part, even if you're still a beginner. Osprey Retro Quad Roller Skates From £44.99 at Amazon A great pair for roller skating for beginners, and for tGemini's as an affordable option, you won't worry about breaking the bank on a pair of skates when you've moved on to the next workout.

Cancer

“Cancerians are sensitive and appreciate activities that bring you comfort and security," explains Salgueiro. Sound exactly like you? Then you will want to try an activity that "allows you to connect with your bodies and find emotional balance, like yoga or Pilates," she goes on to explain. Try any of the following:

Yoga

Pilates

Breathwork sessions

Walking outdoors

Mindful movement.

Try this: Keen to start finding emotional balance straight away? We've got you covered. Here you can find our expert-led guides to yoga for beginners, everything you need to know about Pilates workouts and the difference between Pilates vs yoga. You'll be feeling more connected to your body in no time.

Lift and Lengthen Yoga Block £18 at Lululemon Whether you opt for Pilates or Yoga (or both), a yoga block can be helpful for both, especially if you're just starting out and need a bit more support. John Lewis Pilates Set £25 at John Lewis Starting Pilates at home doesn't need to be daunting or feel impossible. Once you've got your mat, this set is a great start. With a resistance band, balance ball and a pilates ring for under £30.

Leo

“Leo's are self-confident and like to be the centre of attention," says Salgueiro. As a result, you'll be best suited to "physical activities that give you a chance to shine and show off your strength and flexibility." Such as?

Weight training

Acrobatic yoga

Energetic dance classes.



Try this: Keen to track your progress? Opt for one of the best fitness trackers to measure everything from reps, to heart rate, to energy burned. Not only do they look great, but they'll boost your confidence as you see your fitness growth. Win, win.

Fitbit Stainless Steel Mesh Band for Fitbit Luxe, Soft Gold £79.99 at John Lewis If you've already got your FitBit, then this is the luxe band you will want to invest in to shine even brighter in your next gym class. Pour Moi Energy Strive Full Cup Sports Bra £32 at Pour Moi Non-wired and non-padded, this is made for comfort and confidence, because you won't go amiss in this black and gold sports bra, great for both a dance class and a yoga session.

Virgo

"Virginians are detail-oriented - you seek perfection in everything you do," shares the coach. "You like to follow structured and disciplined routines and will enjoy workouts where you can measure your progress and set goals best." Workout wise, that translates to:

Weight or resistance band workouts

Cycling

Running.

Try this: If you're keen to start running as a beginner, our hand guide will help, as will this round up of the best running apps to track your progress.

Shreddy Resistance Bands £14 at Shreddy Ready to start resistance band training but don't have a band yet? I will always recommend this one. I've had mine for years and it's still going strong. Hoka Bondi 8 £112.46 at Amazon £145 at NET-A-PORTER £145 at MATCHESFASHION Looking to invest in some of the best workout trainers to kickstart a new routine? Our Health Editor hails these the comfiest shoes she's ever worn and that's through "a lot of hikes, 5km's and long runs, offering support and stability along the way too"

Libra

“Librans seek balance and harmony in life," explains Salgueiro. "You'll enjoy activities that allow you to connect with others and work as a team." Think:

Partner yoga classes

Social dance classes, like Zumba or ballroom

Team sports, like netball, rounders or hockey.

Try this: Ready to find balance? Try these yoga poses from home or book a yoga class. That said, balance in your workout routine means finding the perfect harmony between solo yoga classes and having fun with friends, so make sure to include some group workouts, too. Rounders, anyone?

Scorpio

“Scorpios are passionate and persistent. You like to challenge your limits and seek intense workouts. Martial arts, high-intensity training and competitive sports.” Opt for:

Martial arts or Muay Thai

Kick

High-intensity training

Circuit workouts

Competitive sports.

Try this: Use your passion to push yourself through a tough HIIT class or help your team win in a local football game. As long as you're passionate about it, you have the persistence to see any workout through, shares the coach.