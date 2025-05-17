Summer Is Coming – Trust Us, These Are the Best Outdoor Walking Workouts To Try This Month

It's official: summer is nearly here, and with the forecast promising blue skies and sunny days for the foreseeable future, there's never been a better time to get outside for a workout.

There's just something about working out in nature that feels so good both physically and mentally, too (especially compared to a gym sweat box!) And in fact, there's science behind this alchemy: studies (like this one, published in the journal Nature) show that "green exercise" supercharges the cognitive boost we achieve from working out, while this study (from the journal Extreme Physiology & Medicine) reveals that, alongside the mental health benefits, exercising outside motivates us to take more physical activity, too.

But let's be honest: glorious sunshine doesn't always call for an intense sweat session, rather lending itself to more gentle, holistic workouts - and the perfect spring exercise has to be the humble walk.

Walking workouts have been exploding in popularity recently, with the hashtag #walkingworkout garnering thousands of views on TikTok alone. While we're totally here for an indoor walking workout, there's no doubt that this is one habit that translates seamlessly to an outdoor workout, too. No fancy equipment required, just a comfortable and supportive pair of shoes, and you're good to go.

And don't underestimate the health benefits of a springtime stroll, either: research (such as this study, published in the journal GeroScience) consistently shows that walking is one of the simplest and most effective ways to exercise for healthy ageing, reducing our risk of developing cardiovascular diseases, and enhancing cognitive function.

Convinced? Us too. Keep scrolling for your complete guide to the best outdoor walking workouts to enjoy this month.

The sun's out - these are the best outdoor walking workouts to enjoy this month, according to coaches

What is an outdoor walking workout?

We have good news: outdoor walking workouts couldn't be simpler, and they're exactly what you'd expect them to be.

"Outdoor walking workouts are structured or intentional walks done outside to improve fitness and have a positive impact on your mental health," explains personal trainer at OriGym, James Brady. "These workouts can vary in intensity and include activities such as brisk walking, interval walking, or walking on varied terrain like hills or trails."

Put simply, it's walking, but better. Want to include some strength training in the park? Go right ahead. Some yoga stretches in the street? You do you - the world (pavement) is your oyster.

What are the benefits of outdoor walking workouts?

There are so many benefits associated with outdoor walking workouts for both physical and mental health. Let's take a look in more detail.

1. They're accessible and free

It's fair to say that walking has been enjoying a renaissance since the (sorry to mention it) pandemic, when it quickly became a daily lifeline for many. And it's easy to see why so many of us have kept up the habit: alongside some impressive health benefits, it's easy, free and (mostly) available to everyone - not to mention, you don't need any fancy or expensive equipment to get started, so it's the perfect beginner-friendly, entry-level activity.

2. They're great for mental health

Here's the science bit: researchers have coined the term 'attention restoration theory', which, in a nutshell, is the idea that being in nature revives us, reducing fatigue and stress levels. This, coupled with the endorphin boost from physical activity, essentially super boosts the wellbeing benefits of a walk, as evidenced by this 2023 review, showing that outdoor walking reduced anxiety, stress and rumination.

"Mentally, being in nature can reduce stress, anxiety, and symptoms of depression while improving mood and focus," notes Brady. "Walking outside also adds variety and enjoyment to a fitness routine, which helps make it easier to stay motivated and consistent."

3. They help regulate sleep cycles

Struggling to drop off at night? Try incorporating a walk into your daily routine, and watch those Zs improve. "Walking outdoors also exposes you to natural sunlight, which boosts vitamin D levels and regulates sleep-wake cycles," explains Brady.

4. They're varied and fun

One of the most important requirements for an exercise regime you'll stick to is to find something that you enjoy doing. Outdoor walking workouts can be whatever you want them to be - mix them up according to your mood, and embrace the variety, advises Peloton instructor and ultra-marathon runner, Susie Chan.

"Try alternating between different outdoor activities like trail running, cycling, or even yoga in the park," she tells MC UK. "This not only keeps things exciting but also engages different muscle groups, helping you get a more well-rounded workout."

"These workouts can be customised for different fitness levels so they’re super versatile and accessible," agrees cycle master trainer at Third Space, Lucie Cowan. "Your pace, posture, terrain, and even your breath can be used intentionally to create a full-body, low-impact workout."

5. They boost energy and mood

Call us biased, but nothing boosts our mood during the working week like a lunchtime stroll in the sun. And there's science to back this up, too: this study (published in the British Medical Journal) reveals that walking is an effective treatment for depression.

"Getting outside for our daily steps increases serotonin, which boosts our mood and can provide instant energy," says yoga instructor Lotty Campbell Bird. "Walking outside can also help you find clarity and help you reconnect with the simple pleasures around you."

Who are outdoor walking workouts best for?

As touched on above, the beauty of outdoor walking workouts is their accessibility. Suitable for all fitness levels, ages and abilities, it's not an overstatement to say that walking is the simplest and most attainable form of movement there is.

"Outdoor walking workouts are best for people of all fitness levels who are looking for a low-impact, accessible form of exercise," shares Brady. "They are especially ideal for beginners, older adults, those recovering from injury, and anyone looking to improve their health without the strain of high-intensity workouts.

"These workouts are also great for those who enjoy being outdoors, prefer flexible exercise routines, or want to boost their mental well-being by spending time in nature."

5 best outdoor walking workouts to try this month

1. 10-minute outdoor walking workout

What? A beginner-friendly 10-minute walking workout to boost your strolling benefits.

Why? Just 11 minutes of walking per day has been shown to cut our risk of all-cause mortality, not to mention the mental health boost you'll enjoy. "While walking might seem insignificant, you’d be surprised at the difference increasing your steps makes," notes personal trainer Fiona Kavanagh. "Even if you notice the bare minimum physically, mentally is where you’ll feel a real difference, all positive & equally important.

How long for? Just 10 minutes of your day.

10-Minute Outdoor Walk | At Home Walking Workout for Beginners & Seniors - YouTube Watch On

2. Walking yoga

What? In what could well be the most relaxing fitness fusion ever, walking yoga combines (you've guessed it) a stroll with some yoga poses along the way.

Why? "We’ve long been aware of the physical benefits of walking, but there has been a recent shift towards recognising the mindful benefits of walking, too," notes Campbell Bird. "Therefore, it’s natural that yoga and walking have come together to form the practice known as walking yoga, as the physical and mindful benefits of both forms of movement go hand in hand and not only complement one another but can enhance them further.

How long for? Just 20 minutes.

The Walking Yoga Workout | FIT 20 | Strengthening + Toning | Yogalates with Rashmi - YouTube Watch On

3. Hill hiking

What? Got a little more time to spare? Lace up those walking shoes and head out on a hike.

Why? "Another outdoor walking workout with a challenge is hill walking or hiking," advises Brady. "These build leg strength, improve endurance, and increase metabolic burn. The natural terrain also keeps things engaging and challenges different muscle groups."

How long for? Literally as long as you like - anything from an hour to all day!

4. 30-minute cardio walk

What? A 30-minute, low-impact fast walking workout.

Why? "Some of the best outdoor walking workouts include brisk walking workouts," says Brady. "This involves alternating between a moderate pace and a faster pace. You’ll boost your cardiovascular fitness and boost metabolism more than steady walking, without it being too intense."

How long for? Just half an hour is enough to feel the difference!

5000 Steps Speed Walk at Home in 30 minutes| Fat Burn Walk - YouTube Watch On

5. Nature trail walk

What? If you live in a rural area, get off the beaten track and discover nature on your doorstep. Confined to the city? Try a virtual nature walk!

Why? "A more peaceful walk includes walking nature trails," says Brady. "These trails offer varied surfaces and scenery, which stimulate the mind and body. The peaceful surroundings are also great for reducing stress and enhancing mood."

How long for? An hour (or longer, if you like!).

Treadmill Virtual Hike - Walking - Redwood National Forest Hike - 60 minutes - ASMR - No Music - YouTube Watch On

Shop MC UK's go-to spring walking must haves now:

Are walking workouts really effective? In a word: yes. "Whether you’re just getting started or using them to balance out high-intensity training, walking workouts are one of the most sustainable and effective ways to stay active," says Cowan. "They meet you where you are, physically and mentally, making them highly inclusive and accessible, and they offer a wide range of benefits that go beyond physical fitness. "Walking outdoors brings a unique blend of movement and mindfulness that few other workouts offer. You get fresh air, natural scenery, and the ability to disconnect and wind down."