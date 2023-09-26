I just asked an astrology expert what the best perfumes are for each star sign—here's her verdict

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

I am somewhat of an astrology nerd. In my opinion, our birth charts and star signs can help us with pretty much everything in life, from our love lives to wondering how to survive mercury retrograde. I'll be the first person to tell you there is a new moon or that your boyfriend just isn't the most compatible star sign for you. But as a beauty journalist, I know it doesn't stop there.

"Your zodiac sign can play an important role in the way you should be looking at your beauty routine. Our zodiac signs have the ability to determine many aspects of our life—starting from our personality and also our beauty routine. That's why, like all routines, the beauty routine is also marked by the luck and movements of the planets in our astro chart," reveals Dalila Salgueiro, astro-manifesting coach and founder of the Manifesting App.

And this is particularly true when it comes to fragrance. The routine of spritzing before you head out is one we always remember, especially if you've taken up fragrance layering (which most signs would benefit from). We can spend a great deal of time deciding on a wedding scent we will want to use forever or opt for celebrity perfumes in the bid to find the one—so why not take pointers from our star signs?

When you think about it, it makes sense that each sign gravitates to something different in fragrance. Here Dalila gives an overview of what scent to expect depending on your Sun sign.

According to Dalila, air signs (Gemini, Libra and Aquarius) should opt for "light, floral notes". Earth signs (Virgo, Taurus and Capricorns) should look for "woody, natural notes". The fire signs (Aries, Leo and Sagittarius) need "bold, spicy notes". Finally, water signs (Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces) should look out for "aquatic, sea salt notes". Keep scrolling for the exact fragrance notes you should be looking for depending on your star sign.

Aries

"You have a daring and adventurous personality. As a fire sign you are strong and independent. Try a bold fragrance that stands out such as black pepper," says Dalila.

Key notes

Bergamot

Rose

Geranimun

Black pepper

Ginger

Comme Des Garcons Blackpepper £97 at Cult Beauty Salgueiro says air signs like Aries need bold, spicy notes, and this fragrance is an eruption of spice and warmth, balanced out with a touch of sweetness. Mixed with notes of black pepper and tonka bean, it is the epitome of an Aries, sweet but spicy. Molton Brown Re-Charge Black Pepper Eau de Parfum £120 at Lookfantastic With top notes of black pepper and ginger, this fragrance is earthy and spicy with middle notes of coriander and basil—taking inspiration from the landscapes of Madagascar.

Taurus

"For Taurus, beauty is about tranquillity, persistence and serenity. You like to stay in your comfort zone and not take any risks. You need to try something new and bold and get out of your security and comfort zone. This sign is a lover of luxury and riches. Find a scent that has a beautiful bottle and bold rich scent such as notes of oudh and tonka bean," Dalila explains.

Key notes

Oudh

Tonka bean

Rose

Sandalwood

Patchuli

Angels Share by Kilian £185 at Cult Beauty If it's luxury a Taurus needs, then a Kilian fragrance should be an option. It's so luxurious as a brand that even Rihanna is a fan. A Taurus needs woody and natural notes and Angels Share is the woody scent. This fragrance mimics the woodiness of cognac barrels and oak absolute. It's all mixed with notes of tonka bean and sandalwood, pretty much everything a Taurus needs in a scent. Maison Margiela Whispers In The Library £115 at Lookfantastic Another woody scent with all the notes a Taurus's heart is after. Top notes of pepper, orange petals and patchouli mixed with tonka bean and cedarwood, create a deep scent with a welcoming lightness.

Gemini

"A soothing fragrance with notes of lavender and camomile will help calm the mind of Gemini. You are ruled by Mercury and have a tendency to overthink and become anxious," says Dalila.

Key notes

Lavender

Camomile

Mimosa

Madarin

Burberry Signatures High Tea Eau de Parfum £210 at Harrods With woody base notes of tonka, this scent has middle notes of the all important lavender, and top notes of Roman chamomile and clary sage—relaxing and grounding. Chloe Atelier des Fleurs Lavanda eau de parfum £112 at Selfridges When we think of calmness, lavender is the key note we are looking for. This fragrance is made to be particularly calming as it is lavender galore.

Cancer

"Your best fragrance would be one that is relaxing and pampering. Cancer is a sensitive sign and would suit best a spa-like, soothing fragrance, such as rose and sweet pea. Avoid intense, strong scents. This will help you to balance your energies, especially those related to nostalgic feelings of living in the past," says the astro-manifesting coach.

Key notes

Rose

Sweet Pea

Blue camomile

Maison Francis Kurkdijan Oud Silk Mood £320 at John Lewis With top notes of Bulgarian rose and chamomile, Silk Mood is pretty much made for a Cancer that is searching for a nurturing scent. Bon Parfumeur 101 Rose Sweet Pea White Cedar £52.70 at Sephora Another option for a relaxing scent, with top notes of cardamom, lavender, Turkish rose and sweet pea. We feel relaxed just thinking about it.

Leo

Leo's love to stand out."You love to be the centre of attention. Try a fragrance that makes you stand out of the crowd and feel confident, such as spices and citrus notes," says Dalila.

Key notes

Neroli

Green pepper

Acqua di Parma Colonia Essenza £92 at John Lewis Our Acting Senior Beauty Editor, Shannon, is a Leo, and in true Leo fashion, when I ask which her favourite scent is (out of the hundreds she's tried), she said this, with notes of neroli that a Leo loves. Yves Saint Laurent YSL Libre Eau De Parfum £92 at John Lewis This scent was made to pay homage to YSL's values of freedom and passion—which sounds very Leo to me. Its unique scent blends top notes of neroli and lavender with middle notes of jasmine and vanilla, followed by a white musk base.

Virgo

"You are analytical, helpful, modest and hardworking. You are a perfectionist at heart, and so the best fragrance for you is a classic timeless scent that makes you feel at home. Such as a comforting floral scent," says Dalila.

Key notes

Floral

Lavender

Cedarwood

Coffee Break Maison Martin Margiela £54.10 at Sephora This one is big on the timeless quality of a coffee break, but the main note is lavender—just what a Virgo ordered. With calming lavender and comforting coffee and cedar, it's a great choice. Yves Saint Laurent YSL Libre Eau De Parfum £92 at John Lewis I know I just suggested this for a Leo (and it's not often Leo and Virgo suggestions cross over), but this is the one fragrance that works for both. It's quickly becoming a timeless classic and has the notes of lavender and cedarwood that Virgos are drawn to.

Libra

"Libra is all about balance. Also ruled by Venus, the planet of beauty and love. It is considered one of the most physically gifted in the entire zodiac. You are all harmony and beauty. Try a scent that is timeless and will reflect your harmonious nature such as rose and sandalwood," Salgueiro, founder of The Manifesting App explains.

Fragrance notes:

Key notes

Rose

Sandalwood

Violet leaf

Scorpio

"You have a passionate and intense energy ruled by Mars, the planet of desire," says Dalila. So opt for fragrances with neroli and mandarin. "These scents are mysterious and sensual to match your energy," she adds.

Key notes

Neuroli

Mandarin

Cypress

Armani My Way Floral Eau De Parfum £125 at Harrods My Way is the definition of passionate and intense, with two of the key fragrance notes for a Scorpio. The floral scent has top notes of mandarin, but at the heart of it is Neroli. Just what a Scorpio ordered. Givenchy L'Interdit Édition Millésime Eau de Parfum Burning Neroli £86 at Lookfantastic A woody and floral scent, made with Tunisian neroli for a citrus flare, paired with orange blossom, this perfume is intense, floral and slightly woody—it's a Scorpio's dream.

Sagittarius

"You have an enthusiastic, high-energy nature. Try a citrus, lemony scent to match your happy energy. Think of sunshine in a bottle," says Dalila.

Key notes

Citrus

Lemon

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Aqua Media Cologne Forte £175 at Selfridges Fresh and joyful, it's completley different to the Baccarat Rouge 540 that went viral last year. “It puts me in a good mood, that’s all. I have nothing else to add, everything is already there, written in the formula," says Francis Kurkdjian of the scent. Which is why it's the perfect cheerful and bright scent for a Sagittarius. Floral Street Sunflower Pop £68 at Sephora Joyful and full of citrus notes of mandarin, alongside passionfruit, plum blossom and raw honey, it smells good enough to eat.

Capricorn

"As an Earth sign, Capricorns best suit woody scents, such as pepper and sandalwood. You like to have a signature scent that will last a lifetime. This will match your unwavering vibe," Dalila reveals.

Key notes

Pepper

Sandalwood

Cedarwood

Hugo Boss Alive Eau De Parfum £60 at Lookfantastic A grounding scent with sandalwood and cedarwood, Alive has notes of plum, vanilla, jasmine and apple. It is woody, fruity and incredibly grounding. Byredo Super Cedar £140 at Cult Beauty Warm woody notes bring the grounding that a Capricorn needs throughout the day. Rose petals, and Virginian cedarwood with some base notes of silk musk means Capricorns will love this.

Aquarius

"Aquarians are always looking for the benefit of the community and people around you. You are imaginative and looking to the future. Aquarians always like to be unique, so try a scent that is limited edition or a bold combination that will align with your unconventional energy. Try a bold fragrance and it will give you more happiness and align to your aura and air sign placement," suggests Dalila.

As an Aquarius myself, I've found fragrance layering is the best way to create a unique scent that won't be found anywhere else.

Diptyque L'Eau Papier £125 at Liberty The Grasse mimosa in this fragrance come into bloom in February, making it perfect for an Aquarius. Mixed with white musks and blonde woods, it's a unique aroma you won't find anywhere else. Loewe Paula’s Ibiza Eclectic Eau de Toilette £77 at Liberty As an Aquarius this is another one of the best scents I've discovered this year. Notes include Madagascan mandarin, Madagascan black pepper, coconut and vanilla. It has a totally unique, sweet aroma so you won't end up matching with any one else—an Aquarius' worst fear.

Pisces

"You are tolerant, empathetic, sensitive and intuitive. As a water sign, a scent such as water jasmine would suit your delicate and emotional nature," says Dalila.

Key notes

Jasmine