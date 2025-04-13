Spring has finally sprung  - 6 best outdoor workouts that are totally free and boost both body and mind

We've long said it, but we'll say it again: movement is medicine for both body and mind. Throw some gorgeous spring sunshine into the mix, and you're onto an absolute exercise winner.

This time of year is the undisputed sweet spot for outdoor workouts. Whether your exercise MO is a solid-pace run, a leisurely walk, or even a local park boot camp, the combination of lighter evenings (more time outside after work!) and balmier temperatures (no freezing runs or baking hot walks here) makes exercising outside a dream right now.

And, if you needed any more encouragement to swap the treadmill for the open countryside/urban pavements, hear this: studies (like this one, published in the journal Extreme Physiology and Medicine) show that taking our sweat sessions outdoors supercharges their wellbeing benefits. Outside environments are purported to offer the best all-around health benefits, from reducing stress to lowering levels of perceived exertion (basically, exercise doesn't feel as tough - we're in!)

The benefits don't end there, either. We're all aware that the fitness space isn't always the most inclusive, with barriers to entry including cost, experience level and convenience. Not so, outdoor workouts; all you really need is some decent footwear and you're good to go.

With this in mind, we've compiled a PT-approved guide to the best outdoor workouts that are totally free and offer an unparalleled wellbeing boost, no matter where your starting point is.

Outdoor workouts promise to boost both body and mind - 6 to try

What are outdoor workouts?

In case you're in any doubt as to what we mean when we talk about outdoor workouts, you'll be pleased to hear that they really are as simple as they sound.

"Outdoor workouts are exercise routines which can be done outside rather than in a gym, fitness studio, or other indoor space," explains personal trainer at Freeletics, Rowan Clift. "They can range from bodyweight exercises in a park, running or cycling, group bootcamp classes, to using outdoor gym equipment."

The ultimate in versatility and accessibility, outdoor workouts can easily be tailored to individual ability levels, with natural challenges to up the intensity.

"They can be structured or unstructured, high or low intensity, and can incorporate a wide variety of training modalities including HIIT, strength training, yoga, or endurance based exercises," notes Clift. "What sets outdoor workouts apart is the use of natural terrain, variable conditions, and fresh air, which adds both challenge and benefit to training sessions."

What are the benefits of outdoor workouts?

We've touched on the benefits of taking your sweat session outside above, but here's a little more motivation for you.

1. They boost mental wellbeing

First and foremost, you can't beat the feeling of an outdoor workout for a gorgeous endorphin boost.

"Most workouts can be taken outdoors and provide numerous benefits for both mind and body," agrees personal trainer Emma Bord. "There is nothing better than getting the blood pumping and endorphins flowing, especially under blue skies and sunshine. In addition, outdoor workouts can boost your mood, reduce your stress levels and help improve sleep."

2. They're accessible

No equipment? No problem! Outdoor workouts are the ultimate in accessibility, as no experience or equipment is needed to start out. Plus, they're free, and you can do them whenever and wherever suits you.

"Outdoor workouts are perfect for anyone, whether you're a beginner or an experienced athlete," says personal trainer and founder of MADE Wellness, Penny Weston. "They offer a great way to break away from the gym routine and enjoy fitness in a more relaxed, natural setting. They make exercise feel less intimidating and give you the chance to connect with both your body and nature, no matter your age or fitness level.”

3. They enhance social wellness

Getting out and about in nature is great for our wellbeing on so many levels, not least because it opens up opportunities for social interaction, which studies show is linked to better mental and physical health.

"Outdoor workouts can provide valuable social interaction," agrees Bord. "For example, meeting a friend for a walk or jog, or if you're a mum without childcare, going for a walk with the buggy is a lovely way to get some movement in while also gaining some much needed fresh air."

4. They challenge the body in a variety of ways

"From a physiological standpoint, training outdoors can improve cardiovascular fitness, muscular endurance, and core strength, much like indoor workouts," notes Clift. "However, being outside often introduces varying terrains and weather conditions, which challenges the body in different ways, which can help to enhance balance and coordination as well as reduce feelings or boredom or monotony."

5. They're varied and interesting

"Mixing things up in relation to our exercise is always a good idea to guard against getting bored with our tried and tested exercise routines," says David Vaux, osteopath and author of Stronger: How To Build Strength - The Secret to a Longer, Happier Life. "Simply changing our location can really help us continue to enjoy exercise. Being in nature is also far more in keeping with who we are from a biological or evolutionary perspective and can also encourage us to move in ways that we otherwise would not in our ultra-convenient modern settings. For instance, walking through a local woods or along a country path and over styles with a backpack on will force us to load and mobile our thighs and hips in a way that is impossible to recreate in the gym."

Who are outdoor workouts best for?

And the good news continues: outdoor workouts are great for anyone and everyone.

"Outdoor workouts are suitable for anyone," agrees Bord. "Whether you are just starting out and improving your health by taking a walk, or have been training for a while and are outside getting in the miles in for a race. They are free from financial commitments and can be done anytime and anywhere, making them flexible and accessible."

6 of the best outdoor workouts to try today, chosen by PTs

1. Walking

What? Outdoor workouts don't get much simpler than a humble stroll.

Why? "I’m a big fan of walking," says Weston. "It’s such a great way to get moving and spend some quality time with friends or family; plus, it’s a low-impact workout that helps me stay strong and relaxed."

Walking workouts are enjoying a spike in popularity right now too, as more of us than ever are turning to cost-effective, low-impact ways of moving our bodies. There's a plethora of free walking workout inspo online if you're keen to give it a go.

How long for? As long (or short) as you like, the choice is yours. For more expert-approved walking workouts , don't skip our guides to the best indoor walking exercises, indoor walking workouts, and indoor walking challenges , all of which can be done outside, too. Short on time? 10-minute walking workouts, at the ready.

2. Running

What? If you're ready to up the ante on your walking habit, try breaking into a gentle jog - or, if you're more experienced, an all-out run.

Why? "My favourite outdoor activity is running," says Bord. "It offers peace and quiet from a very busy lifestyle, while offering a wonderful cardiovascular activity which energises my mind and body and undoubtedly boosts my mood. If I am limited for time I can just go for 20 minutes and still feel the benefits, and there is nothing better than getting the heart pumping and the fresh air in my lungs, especially on a gorgeous sunny day."

How long for? Again, the world is your oyster when it comes to running; no one is judging. Run the whole way, or run/walk - it's up to you, just enjoy it. Keen to read more running content? We've got in-depth guides to running tips for beginners , how to run faster and how to run further , not to mention expert training tips for a marathon , here.

3. Yoga

What? Try taking your yoga practice outdoors, for an added wellness boost.

Why? "Yoga outdoors is another favourite of mine," shares Weston. "There’s something about being in nature that really deepens the calming effects of the practice. The fresh air, the sounds of the environment, and the sense of space all make it feel more grounding and peaceful.”

How long for? The length of your chosen class - but trust us, you'll want to stay for longer. New to yoga? Don't skip our explainers on yoga for beginners , yoga for energy, yoga for relaxation and yoga for flexibility, here.

4. Bodyweight strength or HIIT

What? You'll likely have seen the hardcore crews doing military fitness in your local park, but an outdoor strength workout doesn't have to be intimidating.

Why? "Doing HIIT in the park is great if you want a more challenging outdoor workout," suggests James Bickerstaff, personal trainer at OriGym. "It requires you to have bursts of energy to perform exercises like squat jumps and burpees. It's a great outdoor exercise workout if you're looking to burn fat or improve your cardiovascular fitness."

How long for? Try taking it over twenty minutes, for maximum benefits.

5. Hiking or climbing

What? Hiking is having a moment right now, with trends such as rucking awash on our social media pages. Think walking, but with added intensity.

Why? "I love hiking in places like Wales and Scotland," shares Vaux. "This is great for moving our bodies over random terrain and the subsequent benefit this delivers to the general robustness of our bodies and our sense of balance. Choosing to scramble or climb is gold dust for working on both coordination and functional strength. If you're not a climber, just choose a decent-sized rock with a good grip at the beginning of your hike and carry it, alternating between both hands until you get to the top. This is great for our core and grip strength, which is an independent indicator for our long-term health."

How long for? Make a day of it, or just go in your lunchbreak - the choice is yours.

6. Cycling

What? Hop on your bike and see where the wind takes you. Cycling is not only hugely enjoyable (not to mention, generally fairly accessible), but it's also a fantastic low-impact cardio workout.

Why? "Cycling is a great exercise to strengthen your legs and improve your cardiovascular endurance," says Bickerstaff. "Better yet, it's a low-impact activity that can be gentle on the joints, making it suitable for people of different fitness levels."

How long for? Ideally, half an hour or more.

Are outdoor workouts suitable for beginners? In a word: yes. Outdoor workouts are the perfect entry-level starting point if you're looking to start an exercise habit. "Outdoor workouts are perfect if you want a boost in your physical and mental well-being," says Bickerstaff. "They provide flexibility to adapt to various terrains, keeping workouts engaging. Unlike indoor exercises, like treadmill running or using an indoor rower, outdoor workouts expose you to natural elements, making each session more unpredictable and stimulating. This can challenge your body in new ways, helping you to stay motivated and improve fitness."