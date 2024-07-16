I'm a Pilates-obsessed Shopping Editor, and these are the Pilates products currently on my wish list
Including the softest leggings I’ve ever put on my body.
It’s no secret that Pilates has soared in popularity recently, and team Marie Claire UK is definitely not immune to the obsession. We’ve put in the hard testing work and rounded up the best Pilates clothes, tops, leggings, unitards - and even the best Reformer machines and Pilates bars to up your at-home workouts. But when you can get a great deal on brilliant Pilates-related products, well that’s even better. Enter: the best Prime Day Pilates deals to shop.
It’s officially Amazon Prime Day, and the deals are coming in fast, but just because a product happens to be a ridiculously low price, that doesn’t mean you should rush to add it to your basket. As a cost-conscious and sustainably-minded Shopping Editor, I’m all about the slow shopping approach: before adding to basket, I have a good think about how often I’ll actually use this product and whether it will stand the test of time. I know that sale shopping can be a stressful experience, and people often end up panic buying pieces that they’ll probably never use, just because they happen to be discounted. Lucky, then, that it’s literally my job to shop online and find the best deals so you don’t have to.
Along with our roundups of the best fashion, fitness and home Prime Day deals, all of the Pilates deals I’ve recommended below have either been tried and tested by one of the team or comes incredibly highly rated by customers who have (top tip: if a product has over 1,000 reviews with a 4.5-star rating or higher, it’s probably a good-un).
From leggings, longline bras and grippy socks to Reformer machines, Pilates bars and sliders, here are the best Prime Day Pilates deals I found after filtering through the sales with a fine-tooth comb. Enjoy.
Shop our top Prime Day Pilates deals:
Speaking of at-home Pilates workouts, this exercise mat is 40% off. No big deal.
Workout tops are notoriously hard to get right, but adidas designs are consistently sweat-wicking, breathable, and flattering, too. This is ideal for throwing on for Pilates, but any other workout, too, making it a great all-rounder.
While these shorts would stereotypically be used for running or the gym, they're also a great option for throwing on for Pilates and storing your essentials. Plus, they'll look cute for brunch - win, win.
If you're a fan of home Pilates, investing in equipment, like this Pilates ball or a Sculpt bar, are a simple and affordable way to add resistance and, in turn, work your muscles.
These CRZ Yoga leggings are hands down the softest Pilates leggings I have ever owned. They're incredibly stretchy and comfortable, making them perfect for low-impact workouts and errand runs alike.
There are a few CRZ YOGA products on sale right now, and I have my eye on this longline sports bra that's perfect for Pilates flows.
Level up your at-home workouts with this Pilates bar. It's a much more affordable alternative to a Reformer machine.
These Pilates socks will give you better grip - they're an essential for any Reformer Pilates class.
Save 14% on these Pilates sliders which help improve your muscle tone and balance.
