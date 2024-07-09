I’ve scoured through the early Prime Day fashion deals for hours and trust me - these pieces are worth your money
You won’t see these prices again for the rest of the year
As somewhat of a shopping journalist veteran, I can’t tell you how many Amazon Prime Day fashion deals I’ve covered in my time. So naturally, I’ve picked up a few tricks when it comes to browsing online to find the most impressive deals, and when it comes to Amazon fashion, I consider myself an expert on finding the chicest buys at the best prices. So I’ve filtered through the noise to come up with this carefully curated list of the best fashion finds in the early Amazon Prime Day sales - you are very welcome.
Although we can’t be sure which exact pieces will be discounted till the first day of the official Prime Day sale, there are certain brands that we love to keep an eye out for - Levi’s for the best denim basics and Amazon’s own brand The Drop for chic summer dresses to name a few.
Amazon has already dropped some pretty great early Prime Day fashion deals, so I’ve taken the liberty of rounding them up for you below. I’ll be updating this story regularly, so expect to find the best Amazon fashion deals currently available to shop - and be sure to check back during the Amazon Prime Day period (that’s the 16th and 17th of July, in case you were wondering) for the official Prime Day fashion deals. Happy shopping!
Shop the best early Prime Day fashion deals:
The perfect white linen dress is currently discounted. You're welcome.
After the perfect pair of longer length denim shorts? Look no further.
I'm obsessed with drop-waist dresses ATM, and this neutral number is 35% off.
It's a great time to invest in a timeless watch - like this 24%-off Fossil piece.
The entire MC UK fashion team is obsessed with these affordable earrings. At this price, why not snap them up in both silver and gold?
This utility jumpsuit is included in one of our favourite influencer's Amazon edits - and the early Prime Day sales.
A flattering ruched design, pockets and a 43% discount? Yes please.
If you're a fan of summer flats, there's an impressive discount on these sliders.
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Prime Day is one of the biggest events in the retail sales calendar. Usually falling in the middle of July, most products on the online marketplace will be slashed in price, so it’s a great time to pick up the products you’ve had your eye on for less. And yes, this includes some of team MC UK’s favourite tried and tested products.
Do you have to have an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of the deals?
Yes. You will need to sign up for an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of the Prime Day sales. A prime membership costs £8.99 a month (or £4.49 per month for 18-22 year olds) and comes with plenty of other perks like access to TV and movies and free next day delivery on millions of items. You can even get a 30-day free trial if you’re not sure you want to commit to an ongoing membership, so you basically have nothing to lose by signing up.
Valeza Bakolli is Marie Claire’s Junior Shopping Editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed, where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to being first on the scene to feature the latest fashion and beauty drops. She’s made it her mission to encourage people to shop mindfully and with purpose. That’s why she dedicates hours of her time every day to finding the best products online so you don’t have to - from small and sustainable businesses wherever possible, of course.
