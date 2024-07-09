I’ve scoured through the early Prime Day fashion deals for hours and trust me - these pieces are worth your money

As somewhat of a shopping journalist veteran, I can’t tell you how many Amazon Prime Day fashion deals I’ve covered in my time. So naturally, I’ve picked up a few tricks when it comes to browsing online to find the most impressive deals, and when it comes to Amazon fashion, I consider myself an expert on finding the chicest buys at the best prices. So I’ve filtered through the noise to come up with this carefully curated list of the best fashion finds in the early Amazon Prime Day sales - you are very welcome.

Although we can’t be sure which exact pieces will be discounted till the first day of the official Prime Day sale, there are certain brands that we love to keep an eye out for - Levi’s for the best denim basics and Amazon’s own brand The Drop for chic summer dresses to name a few.

Amazon has already dropped some pretty great early Prime Day fashion deals, so I’ve taken the liberty of rounding them up for you below. I’ll be updating this story regularly, so expect to find the best Amazon fashion deals currently available to shop - and be sure to check back during the Amazon Prime Day period (that’s the 16th and 17th of July, in case you were wondering) for the official Prime Day fashion deals. Happy shopping!

Shop the best early Prime Day fashion deals:

The Drop Carlota Strapless Linen Maxi Dress £40.85 at Amazon (was £62.90) The perfect white linen dress is currently discounted. You're welcome.

Pepe Jeans Zoe Colors Sandal £56.99 at Amazon (was £80) Pair it with these strappy heels that are both chic and comfy.

The Drop Addison Soft Volume Top-Handle Bag £27.95 at Amazon (was £32.90) This grab bag will go with pretty much everything.

Levi's Women's 501 '90s Shorts £48 at Amazon (was £60.11) After the perfect pair of longer length denim shorts? Look no further.

Polaroid Sunglasses £32.71 at Amazon (was £50) These classic round sunglasses will add a vintage feel to your outfit.

The Drop Dia Mixed Fabric Midi Tank Dress £35.65 at Amazon (was £54.90) I'm obsessed with drop-waist dresses ATM, and this neutral number is 35% off.

FOSSIL Raquel Watch £129 at Amazon (was £169) It's a great time to invest in a timeless watch - like this 24%-off Fossil piece.

Rajputana Chunky Gold Hoop Earrings £11.89 at Amazon (was £13.99) The entire MC UK fashion team is obsessed with these affordable earrings. At this price, why not snap them up in both silver and gold?

Dickies Long Sleeve Cotton Twill Coverall £59.48 at Amazon (was £71.50) This utility jumpsuit is included in one of our favourite influencer's Amazon edits - and the early Prime Day sales.

Reebok Women's Club C 85 Sneaker £63.70 at Amazon (was £80) Pair it with these classic Reebok white chunky trainers.

Swarovski Gema Collection £287.66 at Amazon (was £400) There's an impressive saving on this asymmetrical Swarovski choker.

The Drop Tavia Tie-Front Tiered Maxi Dress £35.64 at Amazon (was £62.90) A flattering ruched design, pockets and a 43% discount? Yes please.

The Drop Zuki Wedge Espadrille £32.40 at Amazon (was £42.90) Elevate your summer outfits for less with these espadrille wedges.

Monika Flat H-Band Slide Sandal by The Drop £16.25 at Amazon (was £32.90) If you're a fan of summer flats, there's an impressive discount on these sliders.

BOSS Analogue Multifunction Quartz Watch for women £155.22 at Amazon (was £199) Save 20% on this classic BOSS silver watch.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is one of the biggest events in the retail sales calendar. Usually falling in the middle of July, most products on the online marketplace will be slashed in price, so it’s a great time to pick up the products you’ve had your eye on for less. And yes, this includes some of team MC UK’s favourite tried and tested products.

Do you have to have an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of the deals?