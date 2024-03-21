I don’t shop often, but these 9 home items from Amazon will stand the test of time

Despite being a shopping editor, I don’t actually shop for myself that often. That’s not because I dislike shopping (far from it in fact—or I’ve picked the wrong profession), but rather because I’m incredibly picky—especially when it comes to homeware. But, the Amazon home sales are just too good to ignore right now, and there are a few pieces I have my eye on.

When shopping for my home I usually gravitate towards classic, high-quality products that will stand the test of time—in other words, that I will get loads of use out of. And when these products also happen to be on sale, well then that’s even better. Enter, the Amazon Spring Sale.

When is the Amazon Spring Sale?

You can shop the sale right now! The Amazon Spring Sale (or Spring Deal Days) event is running from now until the 25th of March, so you don’t have long to pick up the best deals. All you have to do is set up an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of the great discounts on offer.

We know that sale shopping can be daunting, so we’ve done all the hard work for you and rounded up the best deals—from air fryers and travel essentials to the best beauty, fashion and new home deals. But I’m here to talk about the most useful home tools to pick up in the sales.

31% off Le Creuset Casserole | £135 (was £195)

60% off Nespresso coffee machine | £79.99 (was £199.99)

44% off Shark Cordless Vacuum | £279 (was £499.99)

60% off Oral-B electric toothbrush | £40 (was £100)

30% off Lumie Sunrise Alarm Clock| £34.99 (was £49.99)

What are the best Amazon Spring Sale home deals to shop?

In short, items for the home that are actually useful. I’m talking air fryers (Ninja has some particularly great deals on right now), coffee machines, chic pieces of storage, bedding and more. Without further ado, you can shop my top picks for yourself below.

Best Amazon Spring Sale home deals:

Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer MAX £179.99 at Amazon (was £249.99) I've already mentioned that the Ninja deals are particularly good on Amazon right now, so if you've had your eye on a high-quality air fryer then I just thought you'd like to know that this large-capacity one is currently 28% off. It comes MCUK editor-approved!

Le Creuset Signature Enamelled Cast Iron Round Casserole £135.43 at Amazon (was £195) I've had my eye on a Le Creuset casserole for ages (and I know they last for generations if looked after properly), so I think it's a great time to snap one up, considering its 31% discount.

Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner £279 at Amazon (was £499.99) This Shark vacuum cleaner might not be the most glamorous purchase, but at 44% off, it's an absolute bargain.

Lumie Sunrise Alarm Clock £34.99 at Amazon (was £49.99) Sunrise alarm clocks are a real game-changer come autumn/winter, and I know we're finally leaning into spring, but it's a great time to snap up this classic Lumie one, since it's currently 30% off.

Lumie Bodyclock Spark 100 £74.99 at Amazon (was £99) And if you'd like to spend a bit more on a chicer model, the Bodyclock Spark is also reduced by 24%. Both have been tried and loved by team MC.

Russell Hobbs Steam Genie 2in1 Handheld Clothes Steamer £36.99 at Amazon (was £59.99) Take it from somebody who hates ironing - a handheld steamer will save you so much time. This Russell Hobbs one combines the benefits of a handheld steamer and an iron so you'll get the best of both worlds - all for 38% less!

Steamery Fabric Shaver £38.25 at Amazon (was £45) And fabric shavers are an easy way to keep your clothes looking fresh. This Steamery one is surprisingly chic for a home appliance - our Fashion Editor Penny loves it!

VLOXO Ultrasonic Cleaner Jewellery Cleaner £36.54 at Amazon (was £42.99) Next on our list of must-have home products that elevate your clothes and accessories: this jewellery cleaning machine, which is currently reduced in the sale.