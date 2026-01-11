I’ve Struggled With Bloating, Pain, and Cramping All My Life - But Not Since Taking This Digestion-Boosting Supplement

Over the past five years, gut health has had quite the glow-up, moving from a vaguely embarrassing, definitely misunderstood topic to a welcome conversation on the gym floor, over flat whites, and increasingly within the mental health space.

And frankly, it deserves the airtime. Our digestive tract, a seven to nine-metre-long system with a surface area roughly the size of a tennis court, has a direct communication line to the brain. It plays a role in everything from digestion and immunity to mood, metabolism and even skin health. In short, the chances are that when your gut is unhappy, the rest of you is going to feel it too.

In the interests of oversharing, I’ve always had a complicated relationship with mine. At 15, I was diagnosed with an inguinal hernia, which is where part of the intestine pushes through a weak spot in the lower abdominal wall. At the time, it was a welcome explanation for years of painful bloating and digestive upset. But while surgery improved things, it didn’t fix them entirely. I still experience regular cramping and bloating, and have suspected IBS.

I’m far from alone. IBS affects around one in five people in the UK, with women more likely to experience it - something thought by research to be linked to hormonal factors and our biological response to stress. And as anyone who’s dealt with it will tell you, it’s more than an inconvenience. I’ve left parties early, dropped out of races, and missed workdays thanks to debilitating abdominal pain that’s hard to ignore and even trickier to soothe.

So far, the most reliable relief I’ve found is Buscopan, an antispasmodic medication available over the counter. It works wonders, but as someone who tries to take a measured, low-intervention approach where possible, I’m always curious about evidence-backed natural alternatives.

Which is why my interest was piqued when a report from Holland & Barrett landed in my inbox last month, spotlighting Indian Frankincense, also known as Boswellia serrata, as a potential aid for gut comfort and inflammation.

Ever willing to be a guinea pig, I decided to try it. Two weeks of daily capsules, taken with food during December (arguably the most digestively testing month of the year).

If you’re an IBS sufferer, read on. What follows is my honest, unfiltered experience of taking Indian Frankincense over the festive period.

Two Weeks of Indian Frankincense Settled My Gut More Than Expected - Here's What Happened

What is Indian Frankincense?

Derived from the Boswellia tree, which is native to India, Pakistan and parts of North Africa, Indian Frankincense is the resin extracted from the tree’s bark. Also known as Boswellia Serrata, it’s traditionally used in Ayurvedic medicine for its potential anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties.

But as Alex Glover, Nutritionist and Global Product Formulation Lead at Holland & Barrett , explains, it’s becoming increasingly used by mainstream health and wellness practitioners. “The resin is rich in active plant compounds called boswellic acids, which have been a staple in traditional medicine in countries like Persia and India for centuries,” he explains. “Today, it is widely available in supplemental forms (pills, creams, resins), and it is often combined with turmeric.”

That’s because the two work so well together, explains Dr Vijay Nayar, Lead GP at Healthium Clinics . “Turmeric contains curcumin, which helps inhibit inflammatory pathways. Together, they provide more rounded support, helping the body manage inflammation more effectively than either ingredient could on its own.”

What are the benefits of taking Indian Frankincense?

It’s still early days for scientific research into Indian Frankincense, and so far, studies are only small-scale. But though they vary, the results are promising. “There's some suggestion that Boswellia Serrata may support general digestive wellbeing and day-to-day gut comfort when taken consistently,” Glover explains, adding “ that it could also support joint wellbeing and flexibility, when combined with an overall healthy lifestyle.”

It’s all down to the anti-inflammatory properties of the acids within the resin, explains Dr Nayar. “Preclinical work indicates that boswellic acids may reduce pro-inflammatory cytokines that contribute to gut irritation and discomfort, helping to support healthy digestion and nutrient absorption.”

She also points to placebo-controlled studies, which show that Boswellia extract may help reduce pain and stiffness in patients with knee osteoarthritis. These effects, she says, are likely caused by Boswellia “reducing inflammatory mediators and supporting the structural environment of the joint.”

Of course, it’s still early days and larger studies are needed to confirm these anti-inflammatory effects across different populations. But even once there is more research, it’s highly unlikely that Boswellia will be a cure-all solution, especially when it comes to our gut health. That’s because our gut is home to a highly complex and diverse system of microbes, which depend on a range of dietary and lifestyle factors. “Our gut thrives on a symphony of nutrients, not one solo act,” says Glover, who recommends thinking holistically about “daily fermented foods, fibre, live cultures, and exercise patterns alongside traditional herbal products,” when looking to improve your gut health.

Who would Indian Frankincense work best for?

For those who struggle with inflammation in their joints or bowels, and who prefer natural over conventional medicines, Indian Frankincense is one possible remedy. According to Glover, it’s generally safe for most adults, but with very little research on pregnant or breastfeeding mothers, he recommends avoiding taking it during this time period, unless advised otherwise by your doctor.

And for those with preexisting medical conditions, it’s always advised to discuss it with a medical professional before introducing a new supplement.

“It’s important to note that research is still developing,” says Glover, “but Boswellia has been used for hundreds of years in traditional wellness practice, which adds to the appeal for those who enjoy incorporating botanicals into their wellness routines.”

I took Indian Frankincense every day for two weeks - and my digestion has never been better

Week one

Coming into my Indian Frankincense experiment, my digestion was not in a good place. I’d been feeling particularly anxious in the run-up to the festive season (don’t we all?), and I was dealing with daily cramping, pain, and bloating (the kind that makes you want to live in tracksuit bottoms and an oversized hoodie). As anyone who also suffers with it will know, it’s actually quite exhausting, and can leave you feeling self-conscious in activewear or party clothes.

At that point, I was willing to try anything. I should note that I was also practising a gentle acupressure routine and daily breathwork to manage stress and tension, both of which are linked to gut health via the gut-brain connection, so there were multiple factors at play in the changes I noticed over the two weeks.

The supplement itself isn’t cheap, but it’s not unreasonable either: £19.99 for a pot of 60 capsules, with one per day. I’m notoriously bad at taking supplements (my multi-vitamin and probiotic habits were kicked to the curb months ago), but one capsule a day felt doable. I kept it on the kitchen counter by the kettle, so I’d remember to take it with breakfast.

That’s actually an important point, because like most natural remedies, Boswellia’s benefits accumulate over time, so building it consistently into your daily routine could be the thing that determines whether you notice a tangible change to your digestion.

The first real difference came around day three. My gut spasms after meals had generally eased, and I felt less bloated throughout the day. That said, I’d been fairly cautious to avoid foods which cause my gut to flare up. So on day five, I decided to test it a bit further. Dairy yoghurt usually triggers significant bloating for me, but on this occasion, I barely noticed any discomfort. I don’t have a dairy allergy, so I can’t speak to more severe issues, but for a mild intolerance, there was a definite change.

One of the biggest perks of taking Boswellia Serrata was Ashleigh being able to eat her favourite yoghurt bowl without painful cramping (Image credit: Ashleigh Spiliopoulou)

Week two

By the start of week two, I’d been about five days without pain or bloating. Then came Christmas week, which naturally meant larger portions and meals that were different from my usual routine (all things which are totally normal for the season, I might add).

For the first time in years, I woke up on Boxing Day without stomach pain. My gut was settled, my bowel habits were regular (TMI, I know), and I had more energy than usual, all things that definitely haven’t always been true for me in the past.

I haven’t noticed any change in joint pain - years of running mean I have chronic knee issues - though that’s another reported benefit of Indian Frankincense, so perhaps that may come later. For now, I’m taking a break from it to see if my gut discomfort returns, and I’ll decide from there whether it becomes a regular part of my routine.

If you’re struggling with chronic gut inflammation, speaking to a doctor should always be the first step. But if you’re curious about natural remedies, Boswellia seems like a reasonable place to start. Everyone’s body responds differently, and the key is listening to yours, but for me, the results so far have been genuinely promising.

Can I find Indian Frankincense in food? We’re big fans of a food-first approach here at Marie Claire UK, but when it comes to Indian Frankincense, a supplement is the way to go. That’s because “whilst you can ingest the resin by soaking it in water or milk, it’s not common to do so as it can taste quite bitter,” explains Alex Glover, Nutritionist and Global Product Formulation Lead at Holland & Barrett . He says that the most common formats are capsules, powders or topical solutions, and advises that these be taken with a high-fat meal in order to increase the absorption of the boswellic acids.