I Fell Hook, Line and Sinker For The Hormone Imbalance Trend - But It Taught Me That Women Are Still Being Served A "One-Size-Fits-All"

I’ve lived with a chronic illness for years, so I’m used to questioning my body - but nothing prepared me for what happened when social media joined the conversation last year.

One evening, after yet another day of fatigue, bloating, and a mood so volatile I practically quarantined myself to avoid biting my partner’s head off, I turned to Dr Google (yes - I know, my first mistake). Within seconds, TikTok and Instagram delivered their diagnosis: a “hormone imbalance.” No specificity. No diagnosis. Just a catch-all label that somehow explained everything and nothing at once.

And clearly I wasn’t alone. Searches for “hormone imbalance symptoms,” “cycle syncing,” and “birth control side effects” have now surged past 480 million Google and TikTok hits. Meanwhile, a recent Medical Journal study found that over 65% of reproductive-health content on TikTok contains medical inaccuracies.

And just like that, hormone imbalance hasn’t just become a health curiosity - it’s become a trending diagnosis. Once you fall headfirst into the algorithm's version of women’s health, the “solutions” arrive fast: another pill, a supplement stack, a restrictive diet, a £300 at-home hormone test, or a 30-day “reset” promising to rebalance your entire endocrine system.

I tried more of these than I’d ever publicly admit, each one dangling just enough hope to make me think, maybe this one will finally fix me. After all, with that many options, surely one of them had to be the magic answer…right?

Then I spoke to actual medical experts - and discovered the internet’s version of hormone health is, frankly, its own parallel universe.

As Dr Hazel Wallace, female health expert and former NHS doctor, told me: “More women are coming to their clinic appointments saying they want to "balance" their hormones, but often what they’re really expressing is that something feels off in their body. In functional medicine, we don’t dismiss that. Instead, we explore what’s driving those symptoms - whether it’s stress, disrupted sleep, gut issues, toxic loads, nutrient deficiencies, or genetics. Most women don’t necessarily have a hormone problem; they have an imbalance somewhere upstream that’s showing up in their hormones.”

Her words stopped me in my tracks because they explained something the internet never had: it wasn’t my hormones that were “broken”; it was the narrative I’d been sold. For the first time, the story actually made sense - and it wasn’t the one my algorithm had fed me.

So, I started digging deeper. If my hormones weren’t the problem, then what exactly was? For more on whether your hormones can really be imbalanced, keep scrolling. Elsewhere on the site, we've got guides to hormone balancing hacks that may be harmful, the nutritionist-approved foods for hormone health , and anti-inflammatory recipes to try, here.

I was sold a one-size-fits-all approach - so, can your hormones really be imbalanced or is the trend a fad?

What is a hormone imbalance?

When I asked actual medical specialists what the term meant, the answer drastically contradicted anything I’d seen online.

​Dr Nirusha Kumaran, GP, Functional and Longevity Medicine Physician, sees this confusion every day: “A hormone imbalance means that hormone blood levels or hormone signalling are out of sync with what the body needs. But the key is that this dysregulation usually stems from deeper issues: inflammation, blood sugar instability, microbiome imbalance, poor detoxification, and chronic stress. Social media tends to define hormone imbalance as any uncomfortable symptom, without recognising the network of systems influencing hormones.”

​A 2022 peer-reviewed paper summed it up bluntly: “hormone imbalance” is a vague, biologically unrealistic concept popularised by multi-million-pound wellness brands because it can be used to sell almost anything - supplement stacks, detox plans, hormone “reset” programmes, even at-home testing kits of questionable accuracy.

​The key takeaway? You can’t fix hormones by targeting hormones, as they don’t exist in isolation. Instead, they respond to signals from your gut, liver, brain, environment and even your genes. The real work isn’t in chasing a supplement or “reset”, it’s in addressing the systems that actually regulate them.

How do hormone imbalances occur?

Something important I’ve learned recently is that when something feels “off” hormonally, it’s usually a sign that other systems like digestion, stress, or blood sugar are under strain, which means that any meaningful investigation has to go deeper and take a multi-pronged, whole-body approach.

​Registered Nutritional Therapist Eleanor Hoath sees this pattern repeatedly in clinic: “The most common drivers I see are: gut dysbiosis (SIBO, lack of beneficial bacteria and leaky gut), dysregulated blood sugar (skipped meals, high sugar intake, energy crashes), chronic stress and high-cortisol, under-eating, thyroid inefficiencies, post-contraceptive changes as the body readjusts, and exposure to hormone-disrupting chemicals.”

​This shows that hormone symptoms usually sit on top of disrupted foundations such as digestion, metabolism, stress, and nourishment - not an isolated hormonal “fault.”

​At the same time, lifestyle factors don’t explain every hormonal condition. As Dr Hazel clarifies: “Stress and lifestyle factors can affect symptoms or impact hormonal regulation, but they don’t cause conditions like PCOS or thyroid disease. PCOS is believed to be multifactorial, but nutrition and movement can support symptoms like insulin resistance, energy, and cycle regularity."

@drhazelwallace okay so I had to jump on the narrator trend (better late than never 💅🏽) If you’re new around her or wondering why I wrote a book to help women have better menstrual cycles (& therefore fulfil their full potential)… I would give this a watch 😚 ♬ original sound - Dr Hazel Wallace

How do you confirm if you have a hormone imbalance?

If you think you have a hormone imbalance, don’t panic-book eight supplements and a TikTok test kit, and whatever you do - do not consult the likes of social media to help confirm anything. As Dr Kumaran puts it, the real pathway starts with someone who looks at your whole body, not just your hormones. That means a proper assessment combining a detailed health history, targeted blood tests, gut and nutrient testing when needed, evaluation of detox pathways, environmental exposures, and even genetic variations that influence hormone metabolism. In other words, they’re not asking what is happening; they are asking why. And that’s where the real answers live.

While this kind of deep investigation can uncover the real root cause, it can also feel utterly overwhelming. In the UK, especially, long wait times, the fear of not being believed, or past experiences of being dismissed, can make many women avoid seeking help altogether.

But it’s important to remember: you’re entitled to a second opinion, you’re allowed to advocate for how you feel in your own body, and you have every right to ask questions and do your research. The right practitioner won’t rush you, minimise you, or offer a quick fix - they’ll do exactly what Dr Kumaran describes and look at the whole picture,

Which quick fixes are circulating that don't address the root cause?

According to Dr Kumaran, the most concerning trends are those that sell shortcuts. One supplement to balance everything sounds appealing, but hormones don’t work that way.

This is exactly why one-size-fits-all solutions fall short: two women can experience identical symptoms but have completely different drivers beneath the surface. “Seed cycling isn’t harmful, but it won’t resolve deeper issues like inflammation or impaired detox pathways. Tests like DUTCH can be useful in the right clinical context, but without proper interpretation, they often send women down expensive rabbit holes,” shares Dr Kumaran. The biggest red flag she tells me: “Anything that distracts from finding the root cause while costing hundreds and delivering very few answers.”

​To cut through the noise, Dr Hazel Wallace offers clear guidance. “If someone is giving personalised hormone advice, they should be medically qualified - a doctor, registered dietician, or regulated professional. Be sceptical if advice is tied to selling supplements, tests, or programmes. Supplements can help in specific cases, but they’re not risk-free or universal fixes.” While shared experiences online can feel validating, what works for one person shouldn’t replace evidence-based, individual medical care.

My "hormone balancing" journey

For a really long time, I thought something was simply “wrong” with my hormones. I couldn't explain the exhaustion, yet contradicting, I felt wired. Planning my outfits around my bloating tummy was now a part of my daily routine, along with bouts of anxiety, brain fog, and feeling utterly disconnected from my body in a way I couldn’t explain. Like many women, I went looking for answers online, and I found comfort in strangers’ advice. I was soon pulled into a world of conflicting opinions, endless supplement protocols, costly retreats, and neatly packaged labels that promised clarity but delivered overwhelm.

​What changed wasn’t a miracle supplement or a hormone reset. It was zooming out, and getting help from the right qualified medical professionals. They helped me to look at my life with a "whole-body approach’ lens - and bit by bit, I began to understand what was causing stress, anxiety, and exhaustion. I rebuilt my life based on my new needs - I needed space, nature, a job that kept my stress levels down, a better sleep routine, and to drink more water. Chronic stress, poor digestion and bad eating habits, blood sugar swings, and years of pushing through were quietly stacking up. My hormones weren’t the problem; they were reacting to everything else.

​The process wasn’t instant, nor linear. There were waits, moments of self-doubt, and times I questioned whether I was being “dramatic.” But learning to advocate for myself, asking better questions, seeking second opinions, and letting go of one-size-fits-all solutions - changed everything.

​If you were to ask me how I felt now, it wouldn’t be perfect, and I don’t chase that idea anymore. I have a much deeper understanding of my body, far fewer symptoms, and a sense of trust that I never had before. If there’s one thing I hope readers take away, is that feeling off doesn’t mean you’re broken; the real answers come from listening deeper, not louder.

