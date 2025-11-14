I Put Off Getting Laser Hair Removal for Years, but It’s by Far the Best Treatment I’ve Ever Invested In

Despite battling with my hairiness for my whole adult life, I had always avoided laser hair removal. Aside from not wanting to fork out for the treatments, I didn't know anyone personally that had tried it, and the promised results seemed almost too good to be true. If it was so effective, why didn't everyone do it? Well, I decided it was finally time to suspend my cynicism and get a first-hand experience. Spoiler alert: I'm furious with myself for not trying it sooner.

Name a hair removal tip, I've tried it. IPL devices, bikini trimmers, at-home waxing, and mini face razors are in constant rotation in my home, but none have come without drawbacks—whether that be maintenance, pain levels, price, or just inconvenience. By far the area that has caused me most problems is my face. My hormones mean that I have more hair on my chin, upper lip, and sides of my face than I would like, and nothing could quite tackle it. Being so visible, I did a lot to try and keep it at bay. Believe me—no hair removal stone was left unturned.

As a last resort, I re-explored the possibility of laser hair removal with Thérapie Clinic. Not only were the hair removal packages significantly more affordable than I had thought, but the process sounded far easier than I expected. To get the full picture, I opted for the full face treatment, whilst Marie Claire UK's eCommerce Analyst, Sophie Cookson, tried laser hair removal on her bikini line and armpits. So, if you've ever wanted to know the true ins and outs of the process, read on for our unfiltered experience.

The need-to-knows

Laser hair removal works best on fair skin and dark hair. Whilst Sophie is pale skinned with lots of hair which is a mix of fine blonde hairs and coarser black hair, I have all thick, black hair. Blonde, white, grey, and red hair are not suitable for laser hair removal. Typically, special equipment is required for laser hair removal on deeper skin tones, so you should consult a specialist to find the right treatment for you.

Before your treatment, you should stay out of the sun as much as possible—you cannot get laser hair removal if you have a natural or fake tan. You also cannot wax, pluck, or thread the area for at least a month before the treatment to ensure the hair follicle is in tact. Most importantly, which I didn't even think about before my first session, is you should not use any active skincare ingredients on the area for several days before and after the treatment. Since I'm treating my face, I have to remember to forego the retinoids and azelaic acid serums either side of the session.

But the number one thing to know is that you must arrive at your appointment with the treatment area completely shaved. You will not be able to have your treatment otherwise.

A full list of the dos and don'ts is available on Thérapie's website.

Our honest laser hair removal review

Thérapie has countless branches all over London, so getting an appointment that fit in with my schedule was simple. Once the first one was booked in, I filled in a short consultation form and then got to work.

Although I have a pretty high pain tolerance, I was slightly fearful that hair removal on my face would be excruciating. My therapist reassured me that it's very quick, so anything I did feel wouldn't last long. After consulting me on exactly which areas of my face I wanted treated, I was ready to go.

To my delight, cold air is blown onto the area throughout the treatment to lessen the feeling of the laser. However, I really mean it when I say that I hardly felt a thing. The only part of the treatment that was marginally uncomfortable was when the thick, coarse hairs on my chin got zapped, but even then it only resembled a quick pinprick. My therapist finished up and applied some SPF to my face, and I was out of there in less than 20 minutes with zero visible redness or reaction.

I also had no pain after the treatment, nor any trouble going back to my gentle skincare products after 24 hours (to be safe). It was after this that I realised I had been putting off laser hair removal for absolutely no reason—not only was it totally painless, but it was also unbelievably speedy.

(Image credit: Future)

When it comes to other parts of the body, Sophie had a similar experience. "I found the treatment painless for both my bikini line and under my arms. If you get a Hollywood like I did, you might feel a bit of a pinch in the more intimate areas, but it really wasn’t noticeable," she says.

"A month before I started the treatment I had a really painful wax which left me with loads of ingrown hairs which has been a nightmare to get sorted," she continues. "So, for the first session, it was more about getting those hairs under control so the hair growth is all the same. I also have a couple of moles there, so the beautician was careful to make sure that the laser didn’t mark those areas."

For both of us, the whole experience at Thérapie Clinic was a fuss-free and gentle one. Yes, it takes some prep ensuring you're ready for the appointment, but once in the chair it's a matter of minutes under the laser.

The results

Although it typically takes several sessions to notice any difference in your hair growth, I saw results after just one. Where I would usually remove my facial hair at least every other day, I was able to wait three or four before I really needed it. Now three treatments down, the growth is even slower—but I still have a little way to go before it's totally gone. Sophie agrees, noting that she has already noticed a difference in the speed of her hair growth and the thickness.

One thing that is important to be aware of is that even after your course of treatments has finished, you will probably require maintenance sessions a couple of times a year. To me, this is more than worth it for long-term hair removal, and far better than having to worry about hair every single day.

The cost

The price of the laser hair removal sessions is what really surprised me. I was under the impression that it would cost thousands for the full course of treatments, which I could never justify. However, it's much more affordable than that.

A full face session at Thérapie Clinic starts at £29.95, which is less than £300 for a full course of ten sessions (the maximum number you're likely to need). A bikini and underarm package is very similar, at £26.90 per session.

Considering how much an IPL machine costs, or a salon wax treatment, it's extremely reasonable for long-term results.

What I wish I knew beforehand

"It's best to book the session when you’ve not got anything planned immediately after," suggests Sophie. "You shouldn’t use deodorant or sweat for 24h after the appointment, which would mean no exercising. You are also meant to avoid hot showers/baths, swimming/steam rooms and saunas for 48 hours.

"It wasn’t a problem for me as my areas are quite private, but you aren’t meant to use fake tan or be exposed to the sun—so, if you are planning a trip, then you need to avoid the sun for a minimum of one week after the appointment," she says.

"The only form of hair removal that you can do in between treatments is shaving, and it was recommended to me that I avoid shaving until the last 24h before the appointment to see optimal results."

As well as the prep points mentioned by Sophie, I wish I had known how simple the whole process really is. I typically assume that any beauty treatment done in a clinic will be costly, time-intensive, and a pain to recover from afterwards, but my experience of laser hair removal at Thérapie Clinic couldn't have been further from that.

Is laser hair removal worth it?

I think my answer is pretty clear: an unwavering yes. Laser hair removal ticks every single box for me—it's painless, pretty affordable, easy to slot into my day, and long-lasting.

"I used to spend over £30 every month for a wax, and getting laser hair removal at Thérapie Clinic is under £20 if you get a package deal every 6 weeks. This means that you are spending less more and getting more results as the hair grows back less and less," says Sophie. Although you won't get instant smoothness like you do with a wax, you're paying the same price for long-term results that last.

However, Sophie points out that it will only be worth it if you have the right type of hair for the treatment to work. If you're unsure, you can go in for a consultation to find out what your options are.