That's a mega discount. Nab these bargains quick
If you’ve been thinking about getting a fitness tracker for a while, pssst: now’s the time, with Black Friday discounts rolling out across the Internet.
We’ve bought you Black Friday deals in the form of Adidas Ultraboost BF deals, Sweaty Betty BF deals and Lululemon BF deals: next up, the only fitness tracker worth your time and investment.
Quick Garmin Black Friday links:
- Garmin Vívocative 3 – save 59%
- Garmin Forerunner 645 – save 50%
- Garmin Fenix 5 – save 43%
- Garmin VENU – save 33%
- Garmin fenix 6 pro – save 23%
Garmin is respected industry-wide for the high quality of their trackers. The only slight hitch? They’re an investment, at anything from £200 to £800 a watch.
Not this Black Friday. Snap up a Garmin from £124.95, with savings of up to 59%. That’s huge.
GarminFenix® 5 Plus Sapphire Multi-Sport GPS Watch – was £650, now £369.00 (save 43%)
A watch designed for runners, cyclists, swimmers, and just about any sport, really. It’ll make your day-to-day life as well as your training easier, thanks to the Garmin Pay feature, song storage of up to 500 tracks, and smart notifications.
GarminVívoactive 3 Black Silicone Slate – was £299.99, now £124.95 (save 59%)
If you’re after a simpler design with fewer features, opt for the Vívoactive. It’s battery life will last up to seven days, you’ll be able to track your workouts with an in-built heart rate monitor and GPS, plus you’ll get smartphone notifications, too. Neat.
Garmin Forerunner 645 Music – was £400.00, now £199.99 (save 50%)
With a saving of a whopping £200, you’d be foolish not to jump on this deal. Plus, it comes in pink colour way and stores music remotely. We love.
GARMIN Venu – Granite Blue & Silver – was £299.00, now £199.00 (save 33%)
The Venu is beautiful, with a bright display face and features that’ll track your energy levels, Pulse Ox, respiration, menstrual cycle, stress, sleep, heart rate, hydration and more. There are more than 20 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps, including yoga, running, pool swimming and more. It’s an all-rounder.
Garmin fēnix 6 Pro – was £599.99, now £439.00 (save 23%)
This is one of Garmin’s ultimate multisport watches, with inbuilt GPS, mapping, music, pace monitoring and heart rate sensors. Fun fact: it scores 4.7 out of 5 stars of it’s 863 Amazon ratings.
So what are you waiting for? Save your pennies and invest wisely – it makes all the difference.