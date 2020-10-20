Glossier Black Friday 2020: We predict this year’s deals

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

We predict what will be on offer in this year's Glossier Black Friday deals

We’ve been obsessed with it ever since it came to the UK in 2017, so naturally we’re already debating what to buy in the Glossier Black Friday sales.

As the annual sales loom, we’re already wondering what savings we’ll be able to bag on Boy Brow, Balm Dotcom, Invisible Shield and more.

Keep reading for everything we know so far about this year’s Glossier Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Will there be a Glossier Black Friday sale?

Most likely yes. Last year Glossier offered 20% off everything site-wide from Black Friday through to Cyber Monday. They also released a selection of limited edition sets, allowing you to snap up several products for a much lower price tag.

What should I buy from Glossier on Black Friday?

While we’ve no word on exact deals just yet, here are some of the best Glossier products to keep an eye out for on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Glossier Boy Brow, £14



Easily one of the best brow products on the market, Boy Brow is the poster child for achieving the big, fluffy brows we’re currently obsessed with. Available in five shades including the newly-added Auburn, it’s your one-way ticket to getting the most out of your brows. View now

Glossier Cloud Paint, £15



Glossier’s super blendable cream blushers are seriously popular, both in terms of the six wearable shades and their ease of use. Embrace finger application or blend into your cheeks with a cream brush. View now

Glossier You Perfume, £45

With notes that smell different on everyone (aptly named because it ‘smells like you’), Glossier’s only fragrance is both seriously addictive and instantly recognisable. It’s a delicious mix of musk, ambrette and top notes of pink pepper for a scent that’s both sweet and fresh. View now

Glossier Balm Dotcom, £10

Now available in nine different flavours pictured above, including newly-launched limited edition Wild Fig, Balm Dotcom is an ultra soothing and conditioning lip balm. The Original version also doubles as a skin salve, very handy for chapped and sore winter hands. View now

Glossier Milky Jelly Cleanser, from £8

One of the brand’s first skincare products after their launch in 2014, Milky Jelly Cleanser is a conditioning face wash that removes make-up and grime, and is also non-comedogenic and vegan. View now

Time to jump on the glossy bandwagon.

