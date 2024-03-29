How to make friends: a guide for manifesting more meaningful relationships

This Sunday, the clocks go forward, and while the weather isn’t exactly screaming “Spring,” park hangs, al fresco lunches and group getaways feel tantalisingly close. Warm weather tends to bring with it a flurry of social plans (as anyone who’s ever spent a summer—and a small fortune—wedding hopping can attest to), but it’d be amiss to assume that this is true for everyone.

We’re in the midst of a loneliness epidemic, with over half of UK adults lonelier than ever, according to research from OnePoll. It’s little surprise that Snapchat has said that 58% of women are more committed to prioritising friendships this year than romantic love.

The platform’s research highlights a growing trend among young women to prioritise real friendships, authentic connections, and platonic love this year, so with that in mind, we caught up with manifestation expert, Moon Onyx Starr , to find out how to make meaningful connections.

1. SET INTENTIONS

To manifest the friendships you desire, you first need to be clear on what you are looking for. Take time to understand yourself, your values, and what you seek in friendships. Make a list of everything you desire in a friendship and the qualities you are looking for. Now look at your list – how many of these qualities do you possess? Your vibe attracts your tribe, so if you desire more high-vibe friends – is it time to raise your own vibration to match what you desire?

2. BE AUTHENTIC

To attract genuine friendships, it is so important to be your true, most authentic self. There is absolutely no one else like you and that is your superpower. It is time to drop the facade and get real. Embrace vulnerability, communicate honestly and share your authentic self with others.

3. PRACTISE SELF LOVE

One of the top manifesting secrets is self-love - if you don’t believe you can have what you want, it will not come to pass. In life, you attract what you think you deserve, and this includes your friendships! Self-love is key to manifesting amazing friendships.

4. IDENTIFY PATTERNS AND RED FLAGS

Reflecting on past friendships can help you to identify patterns and recurring challenges or conflicts. Remember, self-reflection is a powerful tool for personal growth. Take note of any red flags that appeared in friendships that didn’t stand the test of time.

5. PRACTISE GRATITUDE

Whatever you are grateful for will grow. Gratitude is the number one secret to happiness and increased quality of life. The Law of Attraction emphasises that what you focus on expands. Gratitude shifts your focus from what you lack to what you have, helping to attract more positive experiences in your life. So, to manifest meaningful friendships and deepen your existing ones, start by appreciating the friendships in your life.