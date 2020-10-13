Why I’m buying a Garmin fitness tracker this Amazon Prime Day

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Hurrah – Amazon Prime Day 2020 is here, and with it comes a number of tempting discounts across a number of products.

But if you’re a fitness fanatic and looking for your next smartwatch, look no further than Garmin. There are some huge discounts on their top selling watches this year – some going with over 30% off the original price – and the brand promises wearables that can do everything from tracking runs, HIIT workouts and swims to measuring sleep and body battery.

As someone who loves to know all the data collated during my workouts, as well as how much deep sleep I’ve had and how much my body has recharged during rest periods, a Garmin smartwatch is the absolute dream. Easy to use, a stack of stats to be viewed and the ability to set goals, investing in one right now is a no brainer.

So what are you waiting for? Here are the best Garmin Amazon Prime Day deals.

Go, go, go!

Deals In Full

Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch, £124.99 (was £160.35)



With built-in GPS, wrist-based heart rate and a high-res colour touch screen, it’s a great smartwatch for those who want to monitor their fitness. It’s on offer at 22% off, saving you £35.36. View deal

Garmin Vivomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch, £149.99 (was £219.99)



This stylish rose gold smartwatch includes smart features with an analogue aesthetic, and includes smart notifications, GPS and additional activity profiles whether you’re going for a walk, run, cardio or yoga session. The 32% off deal saves you £70. View deal

Garmin fēnix 6 Ultimate Multisport GPS Watch, £356.00 (was £529.99)



The fēnix 6 includes enhanced wrist heart rate data, the ability to track load balance and training status, as well as contactless payments. With 33%, you’ll save £173.99.

View deal

Garmin Forerunner 45S GPS watch, £109.99 (was £169.99)



This running is not just super easy to use, it includes a number of features for those who enjoy pounding the pavement – from GPS, to free training plans and controls for the music playing on your phone. Save £60.00 with this 35% off deal. View deal

Garmin Forerunner 35 GPS Running Watch, £79.00 (was £96.00)



Track your runs with the Garmin Forerunner 35, count steps, monitor heart rate and connect to your phone for smart notifications. Save 18% with this £17.00 saving. View deal

Garmin Instinct Rugged GPS Watch, £169.99 (was £212.89)



It comes in a number of colours and is water-rated to 100 metres with multiple global navigation systems and the option to track everything from hikes to biking. With 20% off, that’s a £42.90 saving. View deal

Can’t wait to get your hands on your very own Garmin? Same.

Which smartwatches are planning to buy during Prime Week? Let us know over on Facebook or Instagram @marieclaireuk