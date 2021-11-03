Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Starting from just £8.49.

Actually sticking to any kind of workout plan or healthy routine is 100x easier if you’re kitted out with the right equipment.

Take it from a health editor – I’d be nowhere without my trusty Garmin to clock my miles, a water bottle constantly reminding me that water is the best free skincare out there, and a sturdy sports bra to make sure I’m supported through every sweat session.

All sounding a little… expensive? It doesn’t have to be. Trust me when I say that there are plenty of great deals available – you just need to know where to look for them.

Amazon is always my first call when looking for fitness deals, and lucky for you, they’ve got some cracking bargains at current of up to 48% off. All of the products below are items I actually own and use myself so, take it from me – these will make you look forward to your next weight training session, hot yoga class or run.

Happy sweating.

Amazon fitness deals: browse now

Ocean Bottle 500ml Eco-Friendly Reusable Water Bottle

Save 11%, was £45.00 , now £40.00

Perfect for workouts and with an 180 degree anti-leak system, this is the Gucci handbag of the water bottle world. It’s made from upcycled ocean plastic and maintains whatever temperature liquid you put in – enjoy ice cold water or hot coffee for up to 12 hours. View Deal

Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch with GPS,

Save 5%, was £199.99 , now £189.00

With over 18,000 reviews and an average of 4.6 stars, the Fitbit Versa 3 is my favourite fitness tracker for gym classes and home sweat sessions. It’s also good for step and sleep tracking. View Deal

Sony WF-XB700 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

Save 46%, was £130 , now £69.99

I’ve had to test a lot of exercise headphones in my time and these are by far my favourites. I wore them for the recent London Marathon because they stick in ear, have a long battery life & connect easily, too. View Deal

Garmin Venu, GPS Smartwatch

Save 15%, was £329.99 , now £279.99

Similarly, this is the fitness tracker I trained for all six of my marathons with and I can’t recommend it enough. Garmin watches are a life investment – I’ve had mine for 5+ years now and it’s never once faltered, tracking well over 5000+ miles. View Deal

Form Performance Chocolate Peanut Vegan Protein Powder

Save 11%, was £26 , now £23.40

On the theme of favourites – I’ve been using this vegan no nasties protein powder for years to supplement my strength training. It’s one of the tastiest on the market, and the company is a certified B Corp, too. View Deal

adidas Women’s Ultraboost 21 W Running Shoe

Save 24%, was £160.00 , now £121.51

Keen runner? The adidas Ultraboost running trainers are a great all-rounder, and has accompanied me on many a training run. They’re springy, light, and look stylish enough if you forget your shoes for work, too. View Deal

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder Supplement

Save 12%, was £34.06 , now £29.98

If Jen An’s a fan, we’re fans, right? She joined the company as Chief Creative officer earlier this year and, since then, I’ve been adding a scoop of collagen to my morning coffee, getting in an easy 10g of protein to start my day. Not sure whether to buy Dose & Co or Vital Proteins? Check out our guide. View Deal

Nike Women’s Swoosh Bra Non Pad Sports Bra

Save 43%, was £41.82 , now £17.99

Support even your sweatiest of workouts with this classic Nike bra. It’s medium support with no padding and sweat-wicking technology, too. View Deal

Massage Gun Deep Tissue Massage

Save 23%, was £63.89 , now £49.20

Suffer with sore muscles or just keen to up your recovery game? Investing in a massage gun seriously transformed my training, making sure I could look after my muscles from home. Highly recommend. View Deal

SIS Hydro Hydration Tablets

Save 22%, was £14.99 , now £11.69

Ever struggle with cramp or get dehydrated after long runs? A trick I learnt when training for an ultramarathon in May is to supplement electrolytes. They help replenish the salt you lose when you sweat and ease sore cramp. View Deal

Intentions Yoga Mats Non Slip Design

Save 48%, was £59.99 , now £30.99

Yoga mats don’t need to cost the earth – as this Intentions non-slip mat proves. Use for any workout, from yin flows to sweaty HIIT sessions. View Deal

HYBRID Fabric Resistance Bands

Save 15%, was £9.99 , now £8.49

Key for simple yet effective home workouts, resistance bands are great bang for buck, and especially helpful if you’re looking to build glute strength. I used to up my plyometric power pre the London marathon this year. View Deal