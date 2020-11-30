Massage guns are a 2020 must-buy: save up to 40% this Cyber Monday

Invest in the tech and save big (oh, and help relieve back pain)...
Black Friday to Cyber Monday is the ‘season’ that just keeps giving. And where we can, we’ve bought you the best deals as they’ve hit sites. Think Veja trainer deals, all of the epic Gucci Black Friday offers and discounts of up to 50% at the Black Friday Le Creuset sale. There’s even mega bargains on steam mops!! Hold us back.
Acting like a festival of deals, it can at times be hard to cut through the noise, but when it comes to new innovations, this top-selling muscle gun massager is up there with the best of them.
Massage guns. Yep, you read that right. You might not have heard of them, but they’ve been one of 2020’s biggest sellers and slowly-but-surely becoming a must-have. With a huge percentage of people now working from home, the last few months have seen a surge in Google searches for ‘back pain relief’ (working for 8+ hours a day on a kitchen chair probably isn’t helping), which is where these new massage tools come in.
WELTEAYO Handheld Deep Tissue Muscle Relief Massager
Was £79.99, Now £52.18 at Amazon
The perfect all-over massager (it works on feet, back, arms, legs etc) this is also used by pro-athletes to help with muscle stiffness and pain.
They’re great for self-massage, relieving any muscle soreness and just generally giving you a bit of TLC at home. Can’t afford a masseuse? You no longer need too, thanks to your handy new muscle gun.
Keen to shop but don’t want to blow hundreds 0n a bit of DOMS-relieving tech? Let us help.
Massage guns under £100
ALDOM Massage Gun Deep TissueWas £99.99, Now £79.99 at AmazonSuper quiet yet powerful, this helps relieve muscle aches, soreness and stiffness, plus it helps accelerate the warm up process!
addsfit Massage Gun Mini Pink, Palm-Sized Percussion Muscle Massager
Currently £99 at Amazon
It’s pink, it’s pocket-sized and it packs a punch when it comes to targeting trigger points or small muscle groups.
HOPOSO Massage Gun Deep Tissue
Was £79.99, now £69.99 (you save 13%)
It has 30 speeds for a truly bespoke experience. Need we say more?
FITINDEX Massage Gun
Was £79.99, now £55.99 (save 30%)
Take things up a notch with this powerful gun, which has six massage heads included.
Massage Gun, WELTEAYO Handheld Deep Tissue Muscle Relief
Was £79.99, now £59.99 (you save 25%)
This one has nearly 700 5* reviews. Enough said.
Are massage guns worth it?
They may have seen a huge surge in Google searches over the last few months, but massage guns aren’t just a fad buy. In fact, these tools are used by pro athletes and are a much more cost effective way of targeting problem areas without having to routinely see a masseuse. And unlike other massaging tools like foam rollers, massage guns can precisely target specific problem areas, which make the benefits of these tech tools very much worth it.