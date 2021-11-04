Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Hydrow saw sales jump by 400% during the pandemic.

As a health editor, part of my job is trying the 100’s of new health, fitness and wellbeing products on the market.

Collagen supplements? Adaptogens? Infrared blankets? You name it, I’ve tried it, so trust me when I say I’ve got a pretty good understanding of which bits of kit are worth your money and which aren’t.

The Hydrow is a great example: most workout equipment that you invest in for at home end up sat in the corner of the study gathering dust because, well, they’re just a bit boring, right?

Not the Hydrow. Coined the Peloton of the rowing world, it’s reshaped the rowing-at-home market by offering engaging live and on-demand home workout classes almost guaranteed to make you actually get up and get a sweat on.

They normally retail from £2,295, but they’re currently on offer with 28% off.

Hydrow Rower

Save 28%, was £2295 , now £1795

When we say rowing a Hydrow is slick, we mean it. Cleverly, it uses a patented technology to give you the dragging sensation you experience when actually on the water, and is super quiet, too, so ideal for those with noise-averse neighbours. View Deal

£1795 is a steal of a bargain for this rower, and you’ll be saving a huge £500 which could be put to good elsewhere. Like on the best lululemon Black Friday deals or my picks of the best fitness products on Amazon…

Why are Hydrows so great? Good question, as they’re definitely an investment. Rowing is one of the best full body workouts out there, said to engage 86% of your muscles with every workout. So the theory goes, you can workout less on a rowing machine but get better bang for your buck. With a Hydrow, you’ll an elevated rowing workout from the comfort of your own home, plus it’s actually fun, meaning you won’t have to search your soul for exercise motivation when your alarm goes at 6am. That, in itself, is worth your £££.

Not forgetting the fact they guarantee your money back for 30 days if you don’t love it, and you’ll save on a monthly gym membership, too.

It’s not just loved by me but by health editors and celebrities across the globe, including the Women’s Health editor and Oprah Winfrey herself (it was featured on Oprah’s favourite things list for 2021).

Other great home workout products on sale at current: