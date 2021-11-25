Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Save a whopping £1100 and spin along to some Disney bangers.

You’ll all have heard of Peloton spin bikes – they’ve been popular for years now, but really rocketed in popularity last March when the first lockdown hit.

As a health editor, part of my job is trying the 100’s of new health, fitness and wellbeing products on the market, so trust me when I say, Peloton spin bikes are the crème de la crème of spin bikes, known globally as the best you can buy.

They’re not just any spin bikes – rather, a seriously high-end version that allows you to connect with – and workout too – live and on-demand workouts. David Beckham has one, FYI.

One slight hitch – they’re on the pricier end of the spectrum at, ahem, £2295.

Peloton Black Friday: how to get 48% off now

Peloton+ bike

Save 48%, was £2295 , now £1995

Need-to-knows: this Peloton has a 360° rotating screen which means you can switch between workouts swiftly. Disney sing-along spin, anyone? View Deal

News flash: Peloton Black Friday deals are currently offering 48% off for four days only, dropping in price by a huge £1100 for Black Friday only. There’s a reason they have a cult-like following. Trust me when I say, it’ll make winter workouts actually doable, rather than off the cards because it’s snowing / cold / you CBA. When else can you say you got your Peloton at nearly half price?

If you need more convincing, hear this: we’re nearly in December, and it’s already freezing. The likelihood of you getting up and out for that 7am run as the winter months roll on is – realistically – slim.

Hydrow Rower

Save 28%, was £2295 , now £1795

When we say rowing a Hydrow is slick, we mean it. Cleverly, it uses patented technology to give you the dragging sensation you experience when actually on the water, and is super quiet, too, so ideal for those with noise-averse neighbours. View Deal

Garmin Venu Granite Blue & Silver

Save 33%, was £299.00 , now £179.00

The Venu is beautiful, with a bright display face and features that’ll track your energy levels, Pulse Ox, respiration, menstrual cycle, stress, sleep, heart rate, hydration and more. There are more than 20 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps, including yoga, running, pool swimming and more. It’s an all-rounder. View Deal Garmin Vívoactive 3 Black Silicone Slate

Save 53%, was £299.99 , now £138.00

If you’re after a simpler design with fewer features, opt for the Vívoactive. It’s battery life will last up to seven days, you’ll be able to track your workouts with an in-built heart rate monitor and GPS, plus you’ll get smartphone notifications, too. Neat. View Deal lululemon Align Tank

Save 47%, was £45 , now £24

Another buttery soft yoga flow kit recommendation, you’ll wear this Align tank for yin, vinyasa, Hatha and, well, working from home because it’s just so damn comfy. View Deal Wunder Under High-Rise Tight 25″

Save 18%, was £78 , now £64

It’s common in the lulu sales for all of the reduced leggings to be seriously fun but, ahem, out there colours or patterns – but not these. Grab a bargain and invest in a pair of leggings you’ll wear for life, available in blue, navy, olive or black. View Deal

lululemon Align HR 28″ yoga leggings

Save 37%, was £88 , now £69

These Lululemon Align HR yoga leggings are buttery soft but supportive, too. Trust us when we say: you’ll never want to take them off. View Deal

Theragun Elite Percussive Therapy Massage Gun

Save 18%, was £339.00 , now £279

With a two-hour battery life and a similarly quiet run sound. One perk of the Theragun? You can connect to their app via Bluetooth to run personalised wellness routines. Neat. View Deal

RENPHO Massage Gun

Save 33%, was £119.99 , now £79.99

Amazon’s #1 best-selling massage gun, this RENPHO device works all over – think your feet, back, arms, legs etc – and promises to ease muscle stiffness and pain. View Deal

ALDOM Massage Gun Deep Tissue

Save 40%, was £99.99 , Now £59.98

Super quiet yet powerful, this ALDOM massage gun is a mid-range price point. It also promises to help relieve muscle aches, soreness, and stiffness, plus accelerate your warm-up process, too. View Deal