Black Friday sex toy deals to get *very* excited about

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

You're welcome

Black Friday Sex Toy Deals – the best of the best

Black Friday is almost here, but if you can’t wait for the sales then guess what? You don’t need to. Lots of retailers are already offering discounts on their most popular products, from robot vacuums to Simba mattresses, meaning that you can start saving ASAP.

And if you’re looking for some new sex toys and lingerie, you’re in luck. The good news is that this year, there huge deals on all of the best bits – from the Lovehoney Black Friday sale to Ann Summers discounts days before the official sales begin.

From vibrators to blindfolds, bullets to butt plugs, there’s something for everyone. And it means that the Christmas period will be very merry indeed.

Early Black Friday Sex Toy Deals

If you want a new twist on an old classic, Ann Summers’ best selling sex toy is now half price – and, obviously, it’s selling fast. The iconic Rampant Rabbit for £30? Yes please.

So what else can you expect from the Black Friday sex toy deals?

We’ve rounded up the best bits to save you time, effort and, of course, cash. All you need to do is sit back, relax and wait for your new bits to arrive.

Where can I find Black Friday sex toy deals?

The answer, in short, is right here. We’ve found everything you could possibly want – vibrators? Check. Bondage? Check. Fun and festive novelty lingerie? Obviously.

Let’s take a look at some of the best Black Friday sex toy deals right now. Trust us, the discounts are *very* tempting.

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday 2020 officially starts on Friday 27th November, although this year it is kicking off early online as a result of the lockdown.

While you can’t mill about the shops to pick out what you want, you can keep your pyjamas on, boil the kettle, and shop from the comfort of your couch. Netflix on in the background: optional.

Is there an Ann Summers Black Friday?

Oh yes. Ann Summers Black Friday is already underway, with up to 50% off everything. That’s right – lots of sex toys and accessories are half price, including their best selling Rampant Rabbit.

Shop Ann Summers Black Friday

What’s included in the Lovehoney Black Friday deals?

There are a number of items on sale, from sexy Santa outfits to classic wands. As the week goes on, you’ll see many more products slashed in price and we’ll keep you updated with the deals on the creme de la creme of sex toys.