Black Friday sex toy deals to get *very* excited about

Black Friday Sex Toy Deals – the best of the best
Black Friday is almost here, but if you can’t wait for the sales then guess what? You don’t need to. Lots of retailers are already offering discounts on their most popular products, from robot vacuums to Simba mattresses, meaning that you can start saving ASAP.
And if you’re looking for some new sex toys and lingerie, you’re in luck. The good news is that this year, there huge deals on all of the best bits – from the Lovehoney Black Friday sale to Ann Summers discounts days before the official sales begin.
From vibrators to blindfolds, bullets to butt plugs, there’s something for everyone. And it means that the Christmas period will be very merry indeed.
Early Black Friday Sex Toy Deals
- Lovehoney Black Friday deals
- Ann Summers up to 50% off sale
- Ann Summers half price sex toy advent calendars
If you want a new twist on an old classic, Ann Summers’ best selling sex toy is now half price – and, obviously, it’s selling fast. The iconic Rampant Rabbit for £30? Yes please.
Ann Summers Rampant Rabbit G-Spot Vibrator, now £30, was £60 (50% off)
The Rampant Rabbit offers dual stimulation, is made from soft silicone and comes with seven vibration settings.
So what else can you expect from the Black Friday sex toy deals?
We’ve rounded up the best bits to save you time, effort and, of course, cash. All you need to do is sit back, relax and wait for your new bits to arrive.
Lovehoney Classic Mains Powered Magic Wand Vibrator, now £29.99, was £49.99 (40% off)
This new and improved magic wand vibrator offers different intensity settings and is great for couples or solo play.
Lelo Tiani 2, now £60, was £199 (50% off)
This sought after sex toy is to be worn internally while having sex, and features the brand’s exclusive SenseMotion™ technology.
Ann Summers Moregasm+ Bullet, now £31.50, was £45 (30% off)
This small but powerful bullet is selling fast – and it’s no wonder, with five different speeds and five more vibration patterns.
Fun Factory X Lovehoney Stronic Drei Rechargable Powerful Thrusting Vibrator, now £111.99, was £139.99 (20% off)
This exclusive collaboration offers ‘silent, satisfying thrusts’ with 10 modes and waterproof design.
Where can I find Black Friday sex toy deals?
The answer, in short, is right here. We’ve found everything you could possibly want – vibrators? Check. Bondage? Check. Fun and festive novelty lingerie? Obviously.
Let’s take a look at some of the best Black Friday sex toy deals right now. Trust us, the discounts are *very* tempting.
Ann Summers Moregasm+ Remote Control Panty Vibe, now £40, was £80 (50% off)
The perfect present for you and your partner to play with, it allows your other half to control your pleasure by remote.
Lovehoney Nexus Revo Rechargable Rotating Silicone Prostate Massager, now £119
With 6 modes in the external perineum teaser and 2 bidirectional rotation speeds in the shaft, there are endless combinations to explore.
Lelo Ora 3, now £98, was £130 (25% off)
Using unique PreMotion™ Technology to simulate oral sex, this popular toy promises enhanced pleasure.
When is Black Friday?
Black Friday 2020 officially starts on Friday 27th November, although this year it is kicking off early online as a result of the lockdown.
While you can’t mill about the shops to pick out what you want, you can keep your pyjamas on, boil the kettle, and shop from the comfort of your couch. Netflix on in the background: optional.
Is there an Ann Summers Black Friday?
Oh yes. Ann Summers Black Friday is already underway, with up to 50% off everything. That’s right – lots of sex toys and accessories are half price, including their best selling Rampant Rabbit.
Shop Ann Summers Black Friday
What’s included in the Lovehoney Black Friday deals?
There are a number of items on sale, from sexy Santa outfits to classic wands. As the week goes on, you’ll see many more products slashed in price and we’ll keep you updated with the deals on the creme de la creme of sex toys.