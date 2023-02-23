I'm obsessed with Ganni's new activewear range - but these are the 5 items that actually made my wishlist
Run, don't walk.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
Fashion giant Ganni (opens in new tab) have this week launched a new range of activewear (opens in new tab) and we are, in a word, obsessed.
While it's not their first foray into fit kit - they launched Ganni Klub back in 2021, a collection spanning nineteen items of casual fitness gear - the new launch marks a more permanent fixture for the brand.
Available both in store and online, the collection includes thirty items spanning sports bras (opens in new tab), cycling shorts (opens in new tab), workout leggings (opens in new tab), tennis dresses and more, all promising to be both high performance yet style-forward, too.
Designed for an active everyday, the brand was certified as a B Corp brand (opens in new tab) in 2020 with a score of 90.6 points. In short, this means that means that you've been tested over a number of years to ensure that you're actually meeting the sustainable and environmental standards you say you are.
Not heard of the brand before? You'll likely have seen their exaggerated collars, statement cowboy boots or signature knit vests doing the rounds on Instagram, where their page has amassed over a million followers.
Influencers love the brand, as do celebrities spanning Beyoncé, Bella Hadid, Priyanka Chopra, and Daisy Edgar-Jones who've all been spotted wearing their designs.
A post shared by GANNI (@ganni) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
The Danish brand made headline news with their New Balance and Barbour collaborations last year, and it looks like stylish yet functional fashion is set to be their focus for 2023, too.
The new line marks the brand's continued expansion into the athleisurewear space, with Creative Director Ditte Reffstrup adding: "It’s been a long time in the making - we’ve worked super hard to find the right responsible high performing materials and get the expression just right."
"Our lifestyle in Copenhagen is pretty active whether that means cycling across town, going to the gym, doing yoga or taking long walks," he continues. "I really wanted to create something that fits the many different ways we incorporate movement into our lives and make it feel super fun and versatile."
I'm a Health and Sustainability Editor who tests fit kit for a living and I'm, in a word, obsessed. The designs are bold, chic and stylish, and I love the fact that all the items are designed to be worn from gym to gin. Creating a capsule wardrobe, in my opinion, is all about incorporating workout items that you can wear day-to-day, too. Not to mention it's better for both the planet and your purse.
Scroll the items I'll be buying below.
I'm a Health and Sustainability Editor - this is what I'll be buying from Ganni Sport
I'm a big fan of working out in shorts (read my edit of the best running shorts (opens in new tab)), here, and love the colourway of this new design from Ganni. I reckon the vibrant green side stripes will be super flattering - team yours with a blazer and the matching sports bra for brunch.
After a more casual investment piece? Ganni are known for their cute logo tees and this long sleeved cotton option is no exception. Need-to-knows: it's made from recycled-mesh, plus has ties at the side for optional ruching.
This sports bra also doubles as a crop top for sunny days out (as I said above, I love athleisurewear designs that you can corporate into your weekly wardrobe rotation, too). Made from leopard-print stretch recycled-polyamide, it offers low support and has a zip on the front, to boot (bigger busted girlies, beware).
We're very here for this colour block jacket and can see it being a staple you wear in both summer and winter. If you're dog walker, it's an essential.
Ally Head is Marie Claire UK's Health, Sustainability, and Relationships Editor, eight-time marathoner, and Boston Qualifying runner. Day-to-day, she works across site strategy, features, and e-commerce, reporting on the latest Covid-19 updates, writing the must-read health and wellness content, and rounding up the genuinely squat-proof gym leggings worth *adding to basket*. She regularly hosts panels and presents for things like the MC Sustainability Awards, has an Optimum Nutrition qualification, and is a bit of an SEO whizz, too, improving improved health traffic on site 189% from Feb 2020 to Feb 2021. Follow Ally on Instagram for more or get in touch.
-
Turned on by the idea of bondage for beginners? These 9 tips promise to make it pleasurable for anyone
Thinking about giving bondage a try? Here are your need-to-knows...
By Ally Head
-
Are Harry and Meghan taking legal action following the controversial South Park episode?
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have responded
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Meet the three designers who were front and centre this Ukrainian Fashion Week
"We will never destroy, but we will always create."
By Jenny Proudfoot