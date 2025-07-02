The Prince and Princess of Wales' royal responsibilities have increased in recent years, with King Charles working towards creating a 'slimmed down monarchy' following his coronation in 2023. As a result, Prince William and Princess Kate's royal duties have expanded; following King Charles' cancer diagnosis in 2024, William stepped in for his father on several occasions, with insiders and royal experts claiming that it was the Prince's 'dry run as King', and Kate has been hailed as the 'future of the monarchy'.

Earlier this year, William received a new title from his father - which marked a royal first from King Charles - and it seems that the monarch is showing no signs of slowing down when it comes to broadening William and Kate's responsibilities. In fact, the Wales' were recently gifted another significant royal power; the couple were appointed grantors of royal warrants by the King himself, meaning that they are now able to issue their own royal seal of approval.

Royal warrants have been used since the 15th century, and allow members of the royal family to formally recognise excellence within the businesses and services provided to them. A number of well-known brands, such as Burberry, Barbour, and Fortnum & Mason, are currently in possession of a royal warrant, and it's a hugely significant honour for a company to be acknowledged by the royal family. As per the Royal Family's website, the King is the only royal currently issuing royal warrants.

So, what does this mean for William and Kate? Businesses holding an existing royal warrant can now apply to have an additional royal nod from the Wales', and later, new companies are welcome to apply for consideration. Since the announcement was made by King Charles' spokesperson earlier this week, Prince William's private secretary, Ian Patrick, said: "Their Royal Highnesses are delighted to be able to recognise and celebrate British industry, creativity and skills through the granting of Warrants."

This additional royal power also breaks a centuries-old tradition, too - and it's all down to Kate's title. In fact, she will be the first Princess of Wales with the power to issue royal warrants since Mary of Teck, former Queen consort and wife of George V, in 1910.