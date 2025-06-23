The Rise of Cardio Couture: Where Fitness Meets High Fashion

From Celine's pilates sets to Gucci's tennis racket, luxury fashion brands have entered their sports era

luxury fashion sports equipment: Gucci surfboard, Gucci tennis, Prada ski
(Image credit: Gucci, Prada)
So, you’re on the hunt for new sports gear. A tennis racket, a set of dumbbells—or perhaps even a surfboard. Summer is, after all, the perfect time to get a little more adventurous. But before stepping foot into your nearest sportswear store, you might want to check in with your favourite fashion house instead. Because luxury labels have well and truly sprinted, skipped—and yes, surfed—into the sports equipment game. And no, I'm not just talking about logo-stamped sports bras or a pair of monogrammed yoga leggings. I'm talking about fully-fledged surfboards from Fendi, leather-wrapped weights by Celine, and an entire Louis Vuitton golf collection. Welcome to the era of couture cardio.

This trend has been gaining momentum for a while. “Fashion brands truly understand the power and value of sports, especially luxury brands,” says Daniel-Yaw Miller, sports and fashion journalist and writer of the SportsVerse newsletter. Sport, after all, taps into a far more specific sector than the catch-all ‘luxury lover’. In an increasingly crowded market, targeting niche groups such as golf fans, tennis obsessives, padel enthusiasts, allows brands to cut through the noise. And interest is hardly slowing down. According to PureGym’s UK Fitness Report, two million more people started exercising in 2024 than the year prior—and one in four have upped their spending on health-related purchases.

Louis Vuitton golf campaign

(Image credit: Louis Vuitton)

“All of our favourite brands have really met our generation where we're at, living in our wellness era,” says Lauren Kelly, personal shopper at Threads. “They are recognising that high fashion customers want to curate every aspect of their lives, which absolutely includes fitness—whether it's a pilates class or personal training session.” Where interest grows, brands inevitably follow.

Still, as Miller points out, these aren’t items meant to rival pro-grade gear. “I don't think anyone would be taken seriously pulling up to a tennis match with a Prada tennis racket, for example,” he laughs. These pieces, he explains, are rarely about mass sales. In fact, some aren’t even available to buy. “They’re very like useful marketing items which can signal how like a brand is thinking about its relation and proximity to the world of sport,” he adds.

Gucci tennis collection white tennis outfit

(Image credit: Gucci)

One standout example? “The Celine pilates collection caught everyone's attention this year when it dropped. Our DMs exploded with requests for the mat, which is now super tricky to locate—it was an instant sell out!” says Kelly. Now, her clients are crossing their fingers for similar releases from The Row or Khaite. Because, as she puts it, “people love incorporating pieces from their favourite fashion designers throughout their spaces, whether that be the gym, the living room or even the kitchen. Your home is an extension of your style, after all”.

And right now, there’s no shortage of covetable kit. Prada ping-pong paddles, Pucci padel balls, and a Fendi skateboard are all currently up for grabs. There’s even a Gucci racket created in collaboration with Head—the trusted brand of Wimbledon pros—hinting that, maybe, we’re edging into a more practical luxury fashion sports era. Below, an edit of the best luxury sports gear money can buy.

Kettlebell 4,5kg in Steel and Smooth Calfskin
CELINE
Kettlebell 4,5kg in Steel and Smooth Calfskin

One way to avoid dropping the weight? Go for a luxe Celine version crafted in leather. Suddenly, your grip strength feels twice as strong.

Jump Rope
Prada
Jump Rope

You don’t need me to tell you how great skipping is for your health, but doing it with a Prada rope definitely adds a chic twist.

Louis Vuitton, Golf Bag
Louis Vuitton
Golf Bag

This monogrammed golf bag is the star of the Louis Vuitton golf collection. It comes complete with a rain cover, a washable LV towel, three golf balls, and four tees — the ultimate luxury set for any golf collector.

Gucci X Head Tennis Racket
Gucci
Gucci X Head Tennis Racket

Collaborating with Head—one of the most well-respected tennis equipment brands—Gucci’s racket is sure to garner plenty of attention on the court.

Ballbrown Leather Ball
Fendi
Leather Ball

While I wouldn’t recommend bouncing this on a concrete court, a light game of catch would feel particularly chic with this ball.

Louis Vuitton, Bike GM
Louis Vuitton
Bike GM

Any bike theft is incredibly frustrating (and upsetting), but this is one you absolutely can’t afford to lose. City commutes? Definitely not.

Web Surfboard
Gucci
Web Surfboard

There’s not just one, but two Gucci surfboards currently up for grabs. Whether you choose to ride the waves or showcase them as statement pieces at home is entirely up to you.

Iride-Print Padel Ball Set (set of Three) | One Size
Pucci
Iride-Print Padel Ball Set

You definitely won't want to lose these Pucci padel balls—best watch your swing.

Dumbbells 2kg in Steel and Calfskin
CELINE
Dumbbells 2kg in Steel and Calfskin

The Celine dumbbells have quickly become a favourite among fashion fans, with many interior and fitness lovers adding them to their moodboards.

Skateboardbrown Wooden Skateboard
Fendi
Wooden Skateboard

I can almost guarantee nobody else at the skatepark will have this exact board. It’s yet another standout piece that doubles as eye-catching artwork.

Wooden Table Tennis Paddles | One Size
Jil Sander
Wooden Table Tennis Paddles

Now, no one will be surprised to see Jil Sander's table tennis paddles are particularly sleek.

Ping-Pong Paddles
Prada
Ping-Pong Paddles

Now, many will be tempted to sport these Prada ping-pong paddles as accessories—a playful, sporty spin on the novelty bag, perhaps?

Surfboardbrown Wooden Surfboard
Fendi
Wooden Surfboard

The Fendi surfboard is now turning heads—and for good reason. While it’s designed for the ocean, most people will likely admire it as a chic and unexpected piece of decor.

Marmo-Print Yoga Mat | One Size
Pucci
Marmo-Print Yoga Mat

Pucci’s printed scarves, dresses and bikinis might be trending, but few can say they own the brand’s yoga mat.

X Malbon Floral-Print Golf Bag | One Size
Jimmy Choo
X Malbon Floral-Print Golf Bag

Even Jimmy Choo has entered the golf course with this limited-edition bag.

