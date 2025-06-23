So, you’re on the hunt for new sports gear. A tennis racket, a set of dumbbells—or perhaps even a surfboard. Summer is, after all, the perfect time to get a little more adventurous. But before stepping foot into your nearest sportswear store, you might want to check in with your favourite fashion house instead. Because luxury labels have well and truly sprinted, skipped—and yes, surfed—into the sports equipment game. And no, I'm not just talking about logo-stamped sports bras or a pair of monogrammed yoga leggings. I'm talking about fully-fledged surfboards from Fendi, leather-wrapped weights by Celine, and an entire Louis Vuitton golf collection. Welcome to the era of couture cardio.

This trend has been gaining momentum for a while. “Fashion brands truly understand the power and value of sports, especially luxury brands,” says Daniel-Yaw Miller, sports and fashion journalist and writer of the SportsVerse newsletter. Sport, after all, taps into a far more specific sector than the catch-all ‘luxury lover’. In an increasingly crowded market, targeting niche groups such as golf fans, tennis obsessives, padel enthusiasts, allows brands to cut through the noise. And interest is hardly slowing down. According to PureGym’s UK Fitness Report, two million more people started exercising in 2024 than the year prior—and one in four have upped their spending on health-related purchases.

(Image credit: Louis Vuitton)

“All of our favourite brands have really met our generation where we're at, living in our wellness era,” says Lauren Kelly, personal shopper at Threads. “They are recognising that high fashion customers want to curate every aspect of their lives, which absolutely includes fitness—whether it's a pilates class or personal training session.” Where interest grows, brands inevitably follow.

Still, as Miller points out, these aren’t items meant to rival pro-grade gear. “I don't think anyone would be taken seriously pulling up to a tennis match with a Prada tennis racket, for example,” he laughs. These pieces, he explains, are rarely about mass sales. In fact, some aren’t even available to buy. “They’re very like useful marketing items which can signal how like a brand is thinking about its relation and proximity to the world of sport,” he adds.

(Image credit: Gucci)

One standout example? “The Celine pilates collection caught everyone's attention this year when it dropped. Our DMs exploded with requests for the mat, which is now super tricky to locate—it was an instant sell out!” says Kelly. Now, her clients are crossing their fingers for similar releases from The Row or Khaite. Because, as she puts it, “people love incorporating pieces from their favourite fashion designers throughout their spaces, whether that be the gym, the living room or even the kitchen. Your home is an extension of your style, after all”.

And right now, there’s no shortage of covetable kit. Prada ping-pong paddles, Pucci padel balls, and a Fendi skateboard are all currently up for grabs. There’s even a Gucci racket created in collaboration with Head—the trusted brand of Wimbledon pros—hinting that, maybe, we’re edging into a more practical luxury fashion sports era. Below, an edit of the best luxury sports gear money can buy.

Shop luxury fashion sports gear