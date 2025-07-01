Gracie Abrams and Paul Mescal are as official as it gets in the age of social media. The American popstar has hard-launched her relationship with the Irish actor at last, a year after the two first sparked dating rumours. Gracie posted a video of herself on Paul's shoulders at Glastonbury Festival this weekend, and the video has since gone viral.

In the video, shared to the singer's Instagram Stories and widely reposted across social media, Gracie — wearing a white henley with Adidas track bottoms, dark glasses and a bandana on her head — is happily singing along to "Friday I'm in Love" by The Cure. Paul, also wearing dark sunglasses, is carrying her while grinning and singing along too. Gracie and Paul also appeared in a group photo with their friends taken at the festival, and were spotted walking around the grounds together.

Gracie was at Glastonbury to perform this year for the first time. Posting about her show on Instagram afterwards, she wrote: "Glastonbury just thank you so much. I will never ever stop pinching myself that we got to do this."

The couple first sparked romance rumours when they were photographed enjoying a dinner date in East London in June 2024. Over the next few months, as reported by People, the two were seen out and about together (or certainly at the same events, anyway) in London, New York and Los Angeles, with various sources claiming they were indeed an item. Though they never particularly tried to hide their relationship, they never really shared anything about it publicly, either, except through some indirect comments.

This past January, Gracie and Paul were at the centre of break-up rumours when they were spotted at a Stoke Newington restaurant, and a witness said: "They were sat at a table opposite each other and Paul had his head in his hands as Gracie just sat there crying. She was crying so much that he then started to cry too."

The source continued: "She eventually got up and walked out of the restaurant while they were halfway through their meal and he was left to pay the bill before leaving shortly afterwards. Everyone saw it all go down, it looked like a break-up, we were just shocked at how public it all was."

But happily for the hopelessly romantic among us, it seems that the two are still going strong. The insider who called them "the real deal" circa December 2024 was clearly spot-on.

