The GANNI x New Balance collaboration is here and it is epic

The GANNI x New Balance trainer collaboration is finally here after weeks of anticipation, and boy was it worth the wait.

It sees the classic New Balance 2002R sneaker re-imagined in two distinct colourways and prints, featuring subtle shades of grey, green and pops of colour, as well as the Scandi brand’s logo, giving us all the 00s feels.

The two brands worked with environmentally preferred materials under New Balance’s green leaf standard, resulting in a shoe that consists of more than 50% recycled content in the upper shoe with a 5% regrind rubber outsole. Lauded as a ‘runner-city sneaker hybrid’, the 2000R is your perfect fashion-forward trainer for stomping around town.

They are priced very reasonably at £140, so are very likely to sell out fast. Make sure you shop them below to avoid any disappointment.

Of the collab, Ditte Reffstrup, Creative Director, GANNI, says, ‘I am such a big fan of New Balance, I’ve been wearing them since forever. The NB 2002R style really fits into the Copenhagen way of dressing – we’re always cycling and running somewhere. This shoe is the perfect mix of function and fashion. It’s a huge honor to put a GANNI spin on such an iconic New Balance shoe and we are super excited to be able to create it with so much innovation and recycled materials.’

‘Given GANNI’s global relevance with fashion conscious consumers and seeing their #GANNIGirls styling New Balance sneakers so often, this collaboration seemed like a natural fit for both brands. Working with GANNI has been incredible to continue to build our global narrative within the fashion space and our brand purposes being so aligned, specifically our missions to emphasize the importance of sustainability in our industry,’ adds Lauren Fitzsimmons, Lead Global Collaborations, EMEA.