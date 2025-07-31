Trust Us, It's Normal To Feel Hungrier The Week Before Your Period - 8 Luteal Phase Snacks Nutritionists Eat Themselves

I was having dinner with a friend and her parents the other day, when we got onto the topic of periods. As a Health Writer who speaks openly about her menstrual cycle (or current lack thereof), I didn’t think twice about diving into a conversation about the ways your cycle acts as a key pillar of health.

It was only midway through our conversation that I noticed the discomfort around the table: the glances my friend was throwing in her parents’ direction, the way her mum was shuffling a little on her seat and her dad’s sudden fixation on his food. I paused, and not long after, redirected the conversation to safer territory.

Reflecting later, I realised just how far we’ve come in opening up the conversation around women’s health. It wasn’t that long ago that this kind of dinner table discomfort would have been totally normal. In fact, five years ago, the topic likely wouldn’t have been raised at all. You probably don’t have to think too hard to recall your own sex education experience for proof: an assembly about first-period pads, or an awkward banana-on-a-condom demonstration, barely scratching the surface of the complex hormonal processes at play inside our bodies.

Part of this shift comes down to social media, which has helped make expert insights from gynaecologists, nutritionists and psychologists far more accessible. Information once reserved for the consulting room is now being shared, freely or at relatively low cost, online. These same specialists have also used their platforms to spotlight the chronic underfunding of women’s health research (in 2020, just 5% of all global health funding went to the sector), helping spark greater media attention and investment in FemTech: a growing space for innovations that support women’s wellbeing.

The result has been a much-needed rise in body literacy and interest in learning about our own bodies. Women are becoming more attuned to their internal rhythms, are better able to spot hormonal irregularities, advocate for themselves in clinical settings, and receive timely diagnoses for conditions like PCOS and endometriosis, each of which studies show affects around one in ten women in the UK.

And yet, as helpful as social media has been, it also brings a risk, because of its tendency to flatten complex science into bite-sized, sensationalised soundbites. On these platforms, which reward alarming hooks and oversimplified messaging, menstrual cycle education is often polarised.

Take the two main phases of your cycle. The follicular phase, the two weeks after your period and before ovulation, has been cast as the heroine of the story: a time of high energy, clear skin, good moods and appetite control. The luteal phase? Well, if this were Wicked, she’d be Elphaba. Posts tagged “ you’re not ugly, you were in your luteal phase ” racked up millions of views earlier this year, reinforcing the idea that this stretch of the cycle is to blame for everything from bloating and cravings to breakouts and low self-esteem.

But here’s the thing: far from being a biological punishment, the luteal phase is a time of totally natural and often helpful change. As Women’s Naturopathic Nutritionist, Jessica Shand , explains, “throughout the menstrual cycle, oestrogen and progesterone rise and fall in predictable patterns. These hormonal shifts influence not just mood and energy, but also how the brain responds to food cues, appetite regulation, and even how much food we eat or don’t eat. During the luteal phase, progesterone rises, oestrogen begins to fall, and we experience a drop in serotonin (our happy hormone). As our body prepares for potential pregnancy or the complex process of breaking down and shedding the uterine lining, we are under increased physiological demand.”

Shand explains that these processes often require more nutritional support, from key nutrients such as B vitamins, magnesium, and fatty acids, which aid hormone metabolism, help to stabilise mood, manage inflammation, and support the energetic demands of the reproductive system. So, she reminds us, “when appetite increases during this phase, it’s not just a shift in mood or behaviour, it’s often the body signalling a genuine need for deeper nourishment.”

Keen to understand more about what that looks like in real life? Then read on, as we ask some of the UK’s leading nutritionists to share their best luteal phase snacks. And if you're keen to dig deeper into your hormonal health, head to our guides on the phases of the menstrual cycle and the reasons you may have irregular periods . For help navigating medical appointments, don’t miss Dr. Hazel Wallace’s lessons on advocating for yourself at the doctor's .

8 luteal phase snacks to boost mood and satiety

What is the luteal phase?

Assuming that you have an exact 28-day cycle, which research from University College London shows is actually only true of 13% of women, your luteal phase will be taking place from days 15-28, which is the second half of your monthly cycle.

Following ovulation, the point at which an egg is released from your ovary, the luteal phase is characterised by a drop in oestrogen and serotonin, and a rise in progesterone. “Progesterone plays an essential role in preparing the body for a possible pregnancy,” says Shand, which is why we see it rise in this period ahead of menstruation. The body is preparing to house a fetus, or to “initiate the complex process of breaking down and shedding the uterine lining,” she explains.

How does the luteal phase affect your appetite?

If you notice an uptick in appetite in the two weeks before your period, there's a good reason for it. “Preparing the uterine lining for a potential pregnancy is a physiologically demanding process,” says Shand. “The processes taking place during the luteal phase require more nutritional support than other phases in your cycle. Your body needs key nutrients like B vitamins, magnesium, and essential fatty acids to aid hormone metabolism, stabilise mood, manage inflammation, and support the energetic demands of the reproductive system.”

Dr. Hazel Wallace , women’s health nutritionist and author of Not Just A Period , agrees, adding that the processes taking place in the luteal phase of your cycle can increase energy expenditure by up to 300 calories per day, according to some research . However, she’s quick to caveat that “the extent of this increased calorie burn varies day-to-day and woman to woman,” making it particularly important to tune into what your own body is signalling to you. “The human body is usually very clever at adjusting for changes in metabolic rate, and so during this time we also often see a natural increase in food intake, in addition to increased hunger and cravings,” says Wallace.

There is also an important emotional side to the appetite changes we see at this point in our cycle. “During the luteal phase, there is a drop in serotonin,” says nutritionist, Emily English , “which is a neurotransmitter that impacts our mood. That drop is one reason that we see increased cravings for carbohydrates and sugar, as our brain looks for a dopamine and serotonin lift, to restore balance.”

Shand concurs, reminding us that “premenstrual symptoms such as irritability, anxiety and fatigue, can also increase emotional eating, which we should respond to with compassion and strategy, rather than judgement or feeling that we have a lack of willpower.”

How should you respond to appetite changes throughout your cycle?

All three experts emphasise the importance of moving from self-judgement to internal awareness when responding to appetite changes throughout your cycle.

“Fluctuations in hunger, mood, and even food preferences aren’t signs of inconsistency or lack of willpower; they’re often biologically appropriate responses to hormonal changes,” says Shand, who advises us to approach each phase of our cycle with a different lens.

“During the follicular and ovulatory phases, when oestrogen is higher, mood is typically more stable, appetite tends to be lower and energy levels higher,” she says, caveating that each of us is different and the most important thing is to tune into how your body is feeling at any given time in your cycle. “This can be a helpful time to focus on nutrient-dense meals, structured routines, and habits that build a foundation for hormonal resilience.”

“Once you enter the luteal phase, however, when progesterone rises and serotonin begins to dip, hunger often increases, and that’s physiologically valid. This is a time to respond with intentional nourishment, rather than restriction or guilt. Think grounding meals, stabilising sources of complex carbohydrates, magnesium-rich foods, and healthy fats to support mood and reduce inflammation.”

Wallace agrees, adding that “while hormonal changes can influence cravings and energy, we can make choices to manage them.” She suggests “aiming for regular, balanced meals with high-fibre carbs, protein, and healthy fats to stabilise blood sugar. Avoid skipping meals, and tune into emotional needs when cravings arise without physical hunger,” she goes on. “It’s okay to comfort eat sometimes; food can be a form of self-care, but problems occur when it becomes the only coping mechanism.”

English has similar advice, recommending planning ahead for your luteal phase, to ensure that you have plenty of high-protein and fibrous meals and snacks to keep you full and satisfied during this period. “Cravings usually peak between days 20 to 24,” she says, so planning decent snacks around this time can really help.”

To support mood, English recommends focusing on “stabilising blood sugar through regular meals and magnesium-rich foods like dark chocolate, leafy greens, or tahini, adding that saving your sweet snacks for after a balanced meal full of protein, fibre and fat can help to reduce blood sugar spikes and make cravings easier to manage.”

For Wallace, “a balanced diet rich in wholegrains, fruit, vegetables, and healthy fats, while limiting caffeine, alcohol, salt, and high-sugar foods, may help stabilise mood and energy for those with mild PMS symptoms.” That said, for the small percentage of women who experience PMDD (pre-menstrual dysphoric disorder), she reminds us that it’s totally ok to seek treatment options alongside making lifestyle changes, if it’s necessary to manage your symptoms. “Some people may benefit from supplements such as magnesium, calcium, vitamin D, or chasteberry, whilst others may need pain relief (e.g. ibuprofen), SSRIs (antidepressants), therapy, or hormonal contraception to manage PMS or PMDD symptoms, but always speak with a healthcare professional before starting anything new due to potential drug interactions and contraindications,” she advises.

All three experts remind us that food is just one part of the picture, and that sleep, stress, hydration, and nervous system regulation are all also important factors in how we feel throughout the month. “The goal is not to control every fluctuation, but to cultivate a relationship with the body that’s responsive, respectful, and rooted in understanding,” says Shand, whilst English recommends “making space for rest, prioritising fresh air every day and remembering that this might not be the week for intense workouts or late nights. Even light movement, like a walk or stretch, can improve mood and reduce PMS symptoms by increasing endorphins and reducing inflammation,” she adds.

8 Best Luteal Phase Snacks, According To Top Nutritionists

"Just trust me on this one," says Wallace. "It's a perfectly balanced, comforting snack during this time. Low calcium levels are linked to PMS, so topping up during the week before your period is a good idea. Simply fry some dates in olive oil and serve with thick greek yogurt."

2. Hot honey cottage cheese toasts

Ashleigh makes Emily English's hot honey cottage cheese toast, adding raspberries for extra fibre (Image credit: Ashleigh Spiliopoulou)

"Load cottage cheese onto sourdough toast, and drizzle with hot honey (warm honey with a pinch of chilli flakes) for a little heat and sweetness," says English. "It’s high protein, satisfying, rich in calcium, and supports blood sugar stability."

3. Mini Egg Muffins with Spinach, Feta & Sweet Potato

"Protein-packed with slow-release carbs and micronutrients, including iron, magnesium and calcium, these baked egg muffins keep you full and support PMS symptoms," says Wallace.

To make these at home, pre-cook your sweet potato and wilt your spinach before whisking your egg and adding all of the ingredients to a muffin tray, and baking in the oven for fifteen to 20 minutes.

4. Collagen and Cacao Energy Bites

A post shared by Jess Shand | Women’s Health Naturopathic Nutritionist (@jessicashand_) A photo posted by on

"Packed full of dates, oats and ground almonds, these hit the sweet spot whilst being free of refined sugar," says Shand. "There's also the added hormone benefits from the magnesium, iron and amino acids, plus the blood sugar balancing properties from the ground cinnamon. Not forgetting that there's plenty of antioxidants, fibre and vitamin E from the ground almonds, which supports skin health."

5. Yoghurt popcorn bowl

"Pairing high-protein thick yoghurt with a crumbled rice cake, frozen raspberries, a drizzle of honey and a spoonful of peanut butter is a perfect way to get protein, fibre, and healthy fats to keep you full, plus the sweet-salty-crunch combo hits all the cravings," says English.

6. Black bean brownies

A post shared by Dr Hazel Wallace BSc MSc MBBCh (@drhazelwallace) A photo posted by on

"These are packed with fibre, iron, and magnesium to support cravings, support gut health and any constipation, as well as blood sugar balance, making them a perfect snack for a sweet craving," says Wallace.

7. Cashew Butter Cookies

A post shared by Jess Shand | Women’s Health Naturopathic Nutritionist (@jessicashand_) A photo posted by on

"High in wholegrain fibre, plus packed with magnesium and protein too, they give all the cookie vibes without the crashes or chemicals, making them the perfect way to curb a craving," says Shand.

8. Spicy, crispy chilli oil egg salad on crackers

"This is a super filling, high protein snack, and the spice is a good way to increase satiety," says English. "Smash your boiled eggs and mix with a little Greek yoghurt and crispy chilli oil. Add in some diced spring onion, salt and pepper, and serve on seeded crackers."

