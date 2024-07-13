I'm a ruthlessly picky Health Editor - but these wellness products are the ones I'd take to a desert island

Spoiler alert: as a Senior Health Editor with over eight years in the industry, I'm pretty fussy when it comes to recommending wellness products. There are so many on the market that make bold claims without providing sufficient evidence to back them up, you see, and there's nothing worse than falling hook, line and sinker for a product or service that won't actually benefit your mental or physical health.

When you find a good one that boosts your wellbeing, though - well that's a whole different story. I have several tools that I use day in, day out to boost my health, and rave about them regularly to friends and family.

From my sunrise alarm clock that wakes me up naturally, to my gratitude journal that enables me track my progress, to my trusty walking pad always on hand to help me track my step count, I'm a fan of simple yet reliable tools.

Lucky for you, it's Amazon Prime Day next week and some early deals have already landed. Below, I've rounded up all of the wellness products that I'd take to a desert island with me that also happen to have some pretty good discounts right now.

Of course, now more than ever, it's super important to be mindful when you shop. I have a 24 to 48-hour rule whenever I see something new that I like, and step away before I buy to make sure it's something I'll genuinely have use for and benefit from. Here at MC UK, we encourage investing in products you'll use for a lifetime, rather than impulse buying.

That said, the below are all products that get my personal seal of approval and that I use day in, day out, and that I reckon you'd love using, too. Keep an eye on this page for more of my favourite products discounted in the Amazon sale next week.

Wellness deals: Misfits protein bar
Misfits Vegan Protein Bars

Easy on-the-go snacks with 14g of protein per serving, Misfits have long been one of my favourite brands.

Wellness deals: Walking pad under desk treadmill
GEARSTONE Under Desk Treadmill

Walking pads are surging in popularity right now, and I absolutely swear by mine for work from home days when I haven't hit my step count.

Lumie lamp for morning workouts
Lumie Bodyclock Rise 100 Wake-Up Alarm Clock

Sunrise alarm clocks have revolutionised my wake up routines, easing me into my day with gentle daylight that doesn't disrupt my circadian rhythm. 

Wellness deals: Amazon kettlebell
Amazon Basics Cast Iron Kettlebell

I've strength trained more this year than ever before, largely thanks to embracing home workouts and handy kit like this Amazon Basics cast iron kettlebell. An affordable option, it'll easily take your home workouts up a level.

Wellness deals: Wellness journal
The 6-Minute Diary Pure 2024

Gratitude journals are a simple way to help you focus on your progress and the good things in life every day. This particular design is recommended by psychologists and therapists all over the world and uses the proven principles of positive psychology.

Wellness deals: Cycling shorts
IUGA Gym Shorts

Gym shorts that can also be used for running thanks to handy side pockets get a yes from me. I've tested hundreds of pairs of running shorts in my time and this design is the one I always come back to thanks to how easy they make carrying my essentials around.

adidas Women's Tank Top
adidas Women's Tank Top

After a new workout top that's sweat-wicking, breathable, and suitable for any workout? adidas is nearly always top of my list for its functional yet fashionable designs.

Wellness deals: Pilates ball
beenax 23cm Soft Pilates Ball

If you're a fan of home Pilates, investing in equipment, like this Pilates ball or a Sculpt bar, are a simple and affordable way to add resistance and, in turn, work your muscles.

