As a health editor, this alarm clock is my number one trick for making mornings easier - here's why

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Autumn is officially here - it's dark come 6pm, the trees have turned a beautiful golden brown and Halloween costumes are popping up on your Instagram feed left, right, and centre.

Can you tell it's my favourite time of year? There's something really magical about the seasons changing - but, that said, I don't love how much harder it becomes to get out of bed in the morning. I'm a Health Editor and eight-time marathoner, and my morning routine is pretty sacred to me. It's my "me" time before a busy day, and when I normally get my meditation, miles or strength training in.

So, I've long been on the hunt for hacks to make cold, dark mornings less gloomy. I've tried everything from breathwork training, to journalling in my wellness planner, to setting positive affirmations for the day ahead - but the one thing that's made the biggest difference to my morning is a sunrise alarm clock.

I now swear by mine to get me up in the morning and yes, I do notice a difference to my sleep quality when I don't use one. I've tested a few in my time, and by far my favourite is the Lumie Bodyclock Spark 100 (more on why below).

Don't miss our round up of all the best sunrise alarm clocks, while you're here.

(opens in new tab) Lumie Bodyclock Spark 100, £99 | Lumie (opens in new tab) This simple to use alarm clock makes mornings easier thanks to its clever sunrise feature. You heard it here first.

So, what is a sunrise, alarm clock, you ask? Good question. Otherwise known as an SAD lamp as they're helpful for combatting the side effects of seasonal affective disorder, these clever alarm clocks are designed to gently emit a light that mirrors sunrise to wake you up.

Several studies- including this 2019 paper published in the Springer journal - have shown that morning light can be beneficial for maintaining your natural circadian rhythms. Using a clock like this Lumie can boost not only your sleep quality but your mood, too.

So, why do I think they're so great? Because over the three or so years I've used mine, my quality of sleep has improved hugely and I definitely now wake up feeling more alert and well-rested.

Another fun fact for you - The British Swimming team use this specific model to help them get up for early morning training sessions. Health Editor and athlete approved - what more could you want?

Lumie Bodyclock Spark 100 review: My favourite winter go-to

This particular Lumie model is a dream to use and has several settings which make it my favourite. There's an optional alarm (I leave it off), and I like that you can set your preferred light intensity and have the option of a warm or bright light, too.

Plus, it's pretty cute, meaning it blends in naturally in our bedroom without looking like I've got a massively tech-y unit on the bedside table.

It gradually increases in light for thirty minutes before the time you choose for your alarm, so if you need to be up at 7.15, it'll ease you into your day from 6.45am. I initially thought this might mean less quality shut eye, but in reality, I've found that it gives me a little extra time in the morning and a far gentler wake up.

I'm sure you'll agree that the sound of waking up to a gentle golden sunrise sounds far more pleasant than an abrupt iPhone alarm bell. Why not give it a go?