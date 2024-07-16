Out of thousands of Amazon products, these are the ones our Editors rate most

Let’s get one thing straight right off the bat: here at Marie Claire UK, we’re all about shopping mindfully, and as the team’s Junior Shopping Editor, I’m probably the strongest advocate of this. Just because a product happens to be massively discounted, that doesn’t mean we’ll blindly add it to our basket, and that goes for the products we recommend too. Enter: our Amazon Prime Day Editors’ picks.

We know that online sale shopping can be tough - and Amazon Prime Day is probably the biggest sale of them all. With so many options to rifle through and choose from, it’s hard to narrow down your search. So that’s why we’ve filtered through the noise to bring you only the best deals. You are very welcome.

These are products we either already use day in, day out or have had our eye on for a while, so it goes without saying that we’d buy them even if they were still full price. The fact that they’re discounted in the Prime Day sale right now? Well, that’s simply a bonus.

While this goes for all the Prime Day deals we’ve been highlighting over the promo period - from fashion and fitness discounts to beauty and travel essentials - below, we’ve highlighted our very top picks. The crème de la crème of the Amazon Prime Day deals, if you will.

With years of shopping journalism experience under my belt, scouring through the sales to find the very best deals isn’t just my job, it’s my happy place, and you can rest assured that I’ve covered all bases - from air fryers to pimple patches. In my search for the best Prime Day deals, I also enlisted the help of my team members: all experts in their fields, who know a great bargain when they see one.

So without further ado, keep scrolling to shop our Amazon Prime Day Editors’ picks: a carefully curated edit. Happy browsing!

Shop our top Prime Day deals Editors' picks:

Valeza's picks

The Drop Women's Dia Mixed Fabric Midi Tank Dress £35.65 at Amazon (was £54.90) "Amazon’s own fashion brand The Drop never fails to amaze me with its chic designs, and quite a few of them are discounted this Prime Day. I’m a sucker for a drop waist dress come summer, and this one immediately caught my eye. With a simple yet sophisticated silhouette, I know I’ll wear it all summer long - and on multiple occasions. I don’t know which I love more: the classic black, navy or beige. At this price, I may have to pick up multiple…" - Valeza Bakolli, Junior Shopping Editor

Troubadour Apex Backpack 3.0 £196 at Amazon (was £245) I own a couple of bags from Troubadour and, IMO, the brand can’t be beaten when it comes to practical-yet-chic design. The bestselling Apex backpack has a sleek, elevated design (no small feat when it comes to work bags) but still manages to fit a surprising amount, with endless pockets for your laptop, phone, pens and other bits and pieces. Oh, and it’s waterproof too! My fiance uses it so much that it’s now basically his, but with such a versatile and universally chic design, I’m really not surprised." - Valeza

SURI Sustainable Sonic Toothbrush £56.25 at Amazon (was £75) "I’ve been using this SURI toothbrush for months now and recommend it to everybody I meet. It’s made from sustainable materials (hello recyclable, plant-based heads) and has just about the chicest design I’ve ever seen on an electronic device. It performs impressively and has a useful magnetic mirror mount too, so it’s not just a pretty face. This is the biggest discount the brand has ever applied, so I’ll be buying a few as gifts while it’s on sale for sure." - Valeza

Mighty Patch Invisible+ Spot Patches £11.68 at Amazon (was £14.99) "I always utilise Amazon Prime Day to stock up on the beauty products I love and use all the time - the Invisible + acne patches from Hero are a prime example. I simply pop one on at the beginning of the day to conceal, protect and heal my spot, and the translucent material makes them almost invisible on the skin. As a serial pimple picker, these have massively helped to reduce scarring and speed up the healing process for my spots." - Valeza

Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Digital Air Fryer £169 at Amazon (was £219.99) "I’ve recently moved into a new house, and this Ninja air fryer has been my best friend. Our oven didn’t work for the first few weeks, you see, and I quickly realised I could cook pretty much everything in here - from salmon and vegetables to baked potatoes. There’s a reason the brand is SO popular when it comes to kitchen appliances - sure, they’re pricier than your standard models, but the incredible quality and sleek design speak for themselves. When a Ninja device you’ve had your eye on happens to be discounted for Amazon Prime Day, I think it’s called ‘the stars aligning’. If you’ve been meaning to try a Ninja air fryer, now’s your chance." - Valeza

Gozney Roccbox Portable Outdoor Pizza Oven £319 at Amazon (was £399) "I’ve owned this Gozney pizza oven for over a year now and trust me - summer hosting will never be the same. I use it to cook pizza but also roast fish and so much more! It looks almost unreasonably chic and has a bunch of complementary tools to choose from. If you’ve been umm-ing and ahh-ing over which pizza oven to choose, I’d highly recommend this one - especially as it’s currently discounted." - Valeza

Shannon’s picks

Calvin Klein Women's Demi £13.10 at Amazon (was £33.89) As a small-boobied lady, thin bras that put comfort over everything are my daily go-tos—and this black lacy option from Calvin Klein has been on my want list for a while now. I love the idea of throwing a loose white shirt over the top and letting the bra poke out a little. And now that it's in the sale? It's a done deal." - Shannon Lawlor, Executive Beauty Editor

Isle of Paradise Express Self-Tanning Mousse £14.63 at Amazon (was £21.95) "I can't even begin to tell you how many compliments I receive on my tan whenever I wear this. I'm a low-maintenance beauty editor, so having to wait hours for my tan to get to work isn't ideal. This stuff does its thing in just 30 minutes, leaving behind the most natural-looking, golden glow. I wouldn't dream of ever letting a bottle run out before I've restocked." - Shannon

Reebok Women's Club C 85 Sneaker £46.67 at Amazon (was £80) "My Reebok Club C 85s are, hands down, my most worn and adored trainer. While everyone else was jumping on the Samba hype, I have remained true to the Club C. Why? Because they go with everything, can be dressed up or down, are impossibly comfortable and, frankly, serve as a key point of difference when walking down the street amongst a sea of Adidas stripes." - Shannon

Sofia’s picks

The Drop Women's Carlota Strapless Linen Maxi Dress £40.85 at Amazon (was £62.90) "I have been waiting for this dress to go on sale since I first saw it at an Amazon Fashion showcase. It has a really elegant silhouette, comes in three different colours, and is perfectly lined for extra comfort. With Amazon's The Drop label offering up to 25% off, this is a failsafe summer dress that I'll definitely be investing in." - Sofia Piza, Fashion Writer

Levi's Women's Premium Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans £46.80 at Amazon (was £103.05) "Levi's ribcage jeans are one of my most hardworking pairs of denim. As I'm currently lacking some darker-wash denim, I'm looking to invest in another colourway during Prime Day." - Sofia

The Drop Women's Paloma Lace Trimmed Sleeveless Top £22.65 at Amazon "This super versatile top is a great addition to any capsule wardrobe. Pair over a sleek white skirt or a pair of wide-leg jeans, and you're good to go." - Sofia

Katie’s Picks

Molton Brown Candle Wick Trimmer £19.20 at Amazon (was £24) "I have candles burning all year round and during a recent renovation project, I had to repaint some rooms and I noticed black patches on the wall above where my candles had been lit. This handy tool keeps wicks nice and short, which stops excessive smoking and controls soot." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

Moroccanoil High Shine Gloss - Colour Depositing Mask Clear £20.20 at Amazon (was £28.80) "I'm having my colour done on Saturday and I want my hair to look as vibrant and shiny for as long as possible afterwards. I've not tried this mask from Moroccanoil, but I have heard incredible things about how it simultaneously nourishes parched lengths and gives in-salon gloss treatments a run for their money." - Katie

Sally Hansen Moisturising Vitamin E Nail and Cuticle Oil £4.10 at Amazon (was £5.77) "Earlier this year, in a bid to look after my nails more, I took a break from gel manicures. I also started applying cuticle oil as often as I apply lip balm. And I have reaped the benefits since. My nail beds have never looked so healthy. I go through bottles and bottles of the stuff, and at this price I will be restocking with gusto." - Katie

Sophie’s picks

Lee Women's Carol Jeans £21.90 at Amazon (Was £76.02) "I love the look of these Lee jeans, the length will be great with some sandals or boots as the seasons change. The high waistband is extremely flattering, and with material being 96% cotton they will last for years." - Sophie Cookson, eCommerce Analyst

ANALIN 2 Pack Goose Feather Down Pillows £35.99 at Amazon (was £45.99) "I've just moved and have been looking to upgrade my pillows as they have lost their firmness and just in general are a bit sad. These Analin pillows are non-allergenic and have a 4.3 rating from 1,349 reviews which you can't really argue with!" - Sophie

Dionne’s picks

Dream Coat Supernatural £19.95 at Amazon (was £27) "It's not often I say that I can't live without a beauty product, but as soon as I finished my first bottle of Color Wow Dream Coat, it became a love affair I knew would last a lifetime. I didn’t believe the TikTok hype at first, but since I tried it for myself, my hair has never felt softer or been smoother. I recommend this product to all my friends, but at £27, it's not the cheapest. So, I always stock up during Prime Day and tell everyone I love to do the same. I know that £27 is an investment for a hair product, but when it's under £20 during sales, it's so worth it and lasts much longer than you would imagine." - Dionne Brighton, Social Media Editor

Perricone MD Vitamin C Ester Brightening Serum £38 at Amazon (was £61) "Perricone MD is my go-to brand for skincare that I know really works, and this Vitamin C serum is a must-have in my skincare routine. It works brilliantly to improve discoloration and dark spots and instantly brightens. I use it every day, so I’m nearly out. As it’s a little on the pricier side, I always wait for it to go on sale to stock up. This is definitely on my list to look out for in the Amazon Prime Day sale." - Dionne

Ally’s picks

Sperax Walking Pad Treadmill £189.99 at Amazon (£ "I swear by my walking desk pad for those busy days when I can’t get out of the house but still want to hit my step count. This one is reduced by 30% right now and will help to keep you moving while you’re on a work call or even watching Netflix." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor