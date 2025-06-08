I Switched My Studio Pilates For The Viral TikTok Move With Nicole Classes - and Let's Just Say, I'm Converted

TikTok isn’t short on fitness trends, but few have stood the test of time like Move With Nicole. With over 4.5 million YouTube subscribers and counting, the former Latin Ballroom dancer has become something of a cult icon within the online Pilates space. Her workouts are free, accessible, and, according to the women on my TikTok feed, wildly effective.

With statistics highlighting that over half of us now prefer to get a sweat on from home, I was curious to understand what makes Nicole’s classes so special, especially because I’ve always been a little sceptical about YouTube Pilates myself. Having tried many, I find them to be a great stand-in when I’m travelling or can’t make it to a studio class, but I’ve always struggled to feel the same deep burn, focus and sense of achievement that I get from the in-person experience. For me, it’s just too easy to skip reps, lose form, or press pause when a notification pings.

And yet, friends of mine swear by Move With Nicole. They’ve been doing her workouts religiously for months, some even daily, with reportedly great results. So, when I recently made the move out of London, and the allure of the studio wasn’t quite so close to my doorstep, I decided to ditch it altogether and go all-in. Just me, my mat, and one of the most talked-about Pilates instructors on the internet.

Move With Nicole Pilates classes are wildly viral - so I tried them for a week

What are the Move With Nicole Pilates classes?

For the uninitiated, Move With Nicole is a set of over 200 YouTube fitness classes, ranging from Pilates to Yoga and Barre. The woman behind the workouts? Nicole McPherson, a former Latin Ballroom dancer turned Yoga and Pilates instructor, took to teaching after retiring from competitive dance in 2017. Formerly based in Sydney and now living in Thailand, McPherson’s fame really took off during the COVID lockdowns, when the closure of studios saw her bring her classes online.

Unlike traditional Pilates instructors who follow the classical repertoire laid out by Joseph Pilates, Move With Nicole classes blend elements of both Pilates and Yoga to create full-body sessions that focus on a combination of fluid movement and strength.

What impressed me most on my first visit to McPherson’s channel is the range of workouts available. Whether you’re squeezing in a 5-minute session before work or carving out an hour for a full-body workout, you’ll find clearly labelled beginner, intermediate and advanced classes to suit your schedule. Most sessions are equipment-free, and you can choose from targeted muscle group classes or more holistic, full-body flows.

There’s also no pressure to plan your own routine, because McPherson’s classes are organised into monthly workout challenges, with playlists to guide you through a curated mix of sessions each week. If you’re anything like me and tend to default to the same muscle groups every time, this will feel like a real game-changer. The structure takes the decision-making out of working out, so you can just hit play and get moving.

What are the benefits of trying the Move With Nicole Pilates classes?

If you’re sceptical about swapping out your studio classes for at-home Pilates, I don’t blame you, especially if you’re used to Reformer or Tower Pilates. There's no denying the benefits of personalised guidance and real-time feedback, and all the springs, props and gravity-defying moves can definitely make it seem as though you’re getting a more intense workout.

But speak to most Pilates Instructors, and they’ll remind you that whilst mat work is simpler in format, it’s no less powerful, with a study published in 2016 finding that just one 60-minute Pilates class per week for 10 weeks could result in improved abdominal muscle strength, muscle mass, flexibility and balance.

That’s not to say you need to give up your Reformer practice altogether, and, in fact, if you have the time and resources to do both, that’s ideal. “True Pilates works as a system,” explains Chloe Langdale , Pilates Instructor and founder of Studio EMBA , “therefore, rather than comparing the two, ideally we would be incorporating matwork and reformer into our routine to create a strong, cohesive workout.”

But if you’re short on time, working with a tighter budget, or simply don’t live near a studio, home mat Pilates offers an accessible, efficient and affordable way to stay consistent. “There are so many benefits to Mat Pilates,” says Pilates Instructor and Author, Eloise Skinner , “but in particular, the focus on deep core strength makes the practice fundamental for protecting our spinal health, improving mobility, and supporting overall fitness performance.”

The best part? You don’t need any equipment to get started. As Skinner points out, mastering control over your own bodyweight is a challenge in itself. “There are so many ways you can challenge yourself using just your own bodyweight, balance, mobility, and flexibility,” she explains. And if you do want to dial it up, you don’t have to commit to an expensive studio membership. “Using small equipment - think the Pilates Magic Circle, Pilates Ball, or light wrist weights - you can imitate many of the moves you'd find in a Reformer class,” adds Langdale, “giving you the perfect combination of the two practices.”

And let’s not forget the mental health benefits. If you're anything like me, the idea of dragging yourself to a busy studio after a long, stressful day can sometimes feel more exhausting than energising. That’s where the ease of at-home mat Pilates really comes into its own. “With its emphasis on breathwork, it aids the nervous system, reducing stress and improving mental clarity,” explains Langdale.

Why have the Move With Nicole Classes gone so viral?

Now that we’ve established the benefits of Mat Pilates, I’m curious to discover what it is that makes Move with Nicole such a hit. Why, with so many channels out there, do people gravitate to her? For this, I turn to those who know her best - her fans.

1. You can actually feel (and see) results

The standout message from the women I spoke to? These classes deliver. Unlike other YouTube Pilates offerings, which can sometimes feel too gentle or disconnected, Move With Nicole sessions seem to strike the right balance.

“I’ve done a lot of Pilates classes in the past and don’t necessarily feel that they’ve engaged with your smaller muscles,” says Amber*. “But with Move with Nicole, you really feel the burn, and whenever I’m consistent, I really see results.”

Daphne agrees. “I feel stronger and just overall better in myself, which I’ve never had before from YouTube workouts.”

2. She knows what she’s doing - and it shows

As Skinner points out, McPherson’s credibility as a trained and accredited instructor gives her an edge, and her audience clearly values that experience.

“I’m someone who goes to studio classes too,” says Daphne. “But I’ve started doing Move With Nicole consistently, four days a week, since last October. What I love is that she’s an accredited Pilates instructor, which not all teachers on the internet are.”

3. Her calm, clear guidance makes you feel supported

“She’s just so calming,” explains Silva, a sentiment echoed by Daphne. “She’s one of the only Pilates Instructors on the internet who focuses on breathwork, which is one of the main reasons I’ve always gone to studio Pilates - to get that guided assistance.”

That clarity and calmness aren’t just comforting, they’re also practically important. As Skinner reminds us, when cues are well-paced and easy to follow, “you don’t have to constantly check the screen, which brings the experience closer to that of an in-person class”.

4. There’s a class for every schedule (and mood)

The sheer range of videos is another big draw. “I love just how many sessions there are on her channel, and how many different session lengths there are to choose from,” says Amber*. “I was recently on a work trip and only had 15 minutes, so I did one of her classes, and still felt like I got a proper workout.”

For Daphne, it’s the longer sessions that keep her coming back. “I’m not someone who’s going to do 15 minutes of Pilates, so having 40 and 50-minute classes is one of the main reasons I always choose Move With Nicole workouts.”

Who are the Move With Nicole Pilates classes best for?

Pilates is one of those forms of exercise that can benefit almost everyone, whether you’re recovering from an injury, trying to build core strength, improve posture, or simply carve out a bit of mindful movement amidst a busy day.

Whilst Move With Nicole might not offer more than an in-studio Pilates class, the response from her fans suggests she’s better than most when it comes to finding a challenging and effective at-home option. The accessibility and variety on her channel mean there’s something in there for almost everyone, but they hold particular appeal for a structured, low-impact routine that still feels challenging, energising, and easy to stick with.

Of course, if you’re a devoted fan of classical Pilates, the style might feel like a departure from what you’re used to. “For those who prefer Pilates in its classical form, McPherson’s style might not be for you,” explains Langdale, “but if you’d like a versatile, energising and engaging class, her channel may be the perfect start to build a consistent home routine.”

I swapped studio Pilates for Move With Nicole every day for a week - here's how I got on

With such high praise from her fans, I was genuinely excited to start my week-long swap from regular studio sessions to Move With Nicole. I usually fit in three to four Pilates classes a week, but with the added convenience of being at home, I decided to try out a new class each day. I opted for Week 1 of her May workout plan, keen to see how my body would feel after following the exact programme Nicole recommends.

Days One to Three

On day one, I opened my laptop and queued up a 30-minute intermediate mat Pilates workout. I’ve been practising Pilates for about five years, so the “intermediate” label didn’t put me off, but having seen the TikTok reviews, I was healthily nervous. Luckily, I was coming off a couple of full rest days, so I wasn’t dealing with any fatigue in my muscles (something I suspected would be key to surviving the week).

I was glad to see there was no equipment needed, which Nicole makes clear both in the video caption and her intro. The class began with some spinal mobility work, alongside cued breathwork - a staple, I’d discover, in all of her videos. As someone who tends to hold her breath in Pilates, this was a great way to ground myself, especially after a long day of work.

My first impression? Really positive. The workout was challenging but manageable, and I could focus on keeping good form throughout. I’ve always been taught that in Pilates, quality of movement trumps the number of reps or speed, so it felt good to engage my muscles properly without over-arching my back or rushing through.

The focus was mainly on abs and glutes, but I also felt it in my arms, hamstrings and back, which are areas I sometimes neglect. The session ended with around five minutes of deep stretching, which left me feeling calm, centred, and ready for the evening.

By day two, I woke up feeling worked but not sore - a promising sign, given that the next session focused on thighs and glutes. As it was just 20 minutes long, I slotted it in before heading to the office. I did it in my small bedroom, and expected the usual frustration of kicking furniture mid-flow, but I was pleasantly surprised. Nicole’s routine only required about a metre of space on either side of my mat.

Despite the short length, my glutes were on fire by the end. Honestly, it burned as much as any 50-minute studio class, and if anything, the contained timeframe made it feel even more intense. Nicole’s cues were clear and steady, so I didn’t have to keep looking up to check the screen, and I found it helpful that she counts down the final reps. It helped me stay motivated and stopped me from giving up early, which I definitely do when left to my own devices.

By day three, I was sore, and walking downstairs was a real challenge. Thankfully, the day’s class was a gentler 35-minute Pilates for Posture and Spine Health, which felt more like a Pilates-Yoga hybrid. While there were still strengthening movements, they were mixed with mobility-focused exercises, such as the Pilates saw. This time, I opted to do the session during my lunch break, which helped me to feel looser and more open after a morning hunched over my laptop.

(Image credit: Ashleigh Spiliopoulou)

Days Four to Seven

With six sessions on Nicole’s weekly workout plan, I took day four as my rest day, but with curiosity getting the better of me, I decided to try one of her 15-minute morning yoga flows as active recovery. The calming backdrops I’d grown used to over the last few days felt especially welcome first thing in the morning (yes, I did this session still in my pyjamas), and I felt noticeably more awake afterwards.

Day five brought a 35-minute cardio Pilates workout - something which I’d never tried before. Typically, I tend to separate cardio and strength, usually opting for a run or spin class when I want to raise my heart rate. But in the spirit of the challenge, I was keen to give it a go. Nicole recommends light weights for this one, though she makes it clear they’re optional. As improving my upper body strength has been a recent goal, I did use a pair of 1kg dumbbells, but I think the class would still have been really effective done with just bodyweight. With moves like jumping jacks scattered between traditional Pilates sequences, the class felt like a hybrid of Pilates and HIIT. I’m conscious that this wouldn’t be for everyone, but I quite enjoyed the opportunity to sweat a little, and it’s important to note that for those who prefer lower-impact options, Nicole offers modifications throughout.

Day six was a welcome change of pace: a 30-minute yoga flow, which paired perfectly with a post-work run I had already planned with a friend. By this point in the week, my body was definitely feeling it - my glutes, in particular, were tight during the run, which served as proof that Nicole’s classes were really working.

By day seven, I was tired, but in the best way. I rounded off the challenge with a 25-minute core and abs workout, which included some of the same tough moves I struggle with in studio classes, such as the Pilates double leg circles. Like her many fans, I’d come to really appreciate how detailed Nicole’s guidance is. I genuinely felt like I was getting as much cueing and support as I would in a live, in-person class, which became essential, especially as my muscles and mind were starting to tire.

As the week came to a close, I was surprised at how converted I’d become. I’d found myself raving about the classes to friends, looking forward to my daily workouts, and unlike my usual studio routine, there was none of the post-work dread or slog to get there. I was also noticeably more productive and managed to get to bed earlier most nights, thanks to saving time on commuting.

Will I give up studio classes altogether? Probably not. I love the social aspect and weekend ritual of heading to a studio. But will Move With Nicole become part of my regular routine? Absolutely. In terms of effectiveness, variety, and quality of instruction, her classes are as good as any I’ve done in person. If you’re completely new to Pilates, there’s definitely a case to be made for learning with hands-on, in-person guidance first. But for anyone with a bit of experience and a willingness to roll out a mat at home, I genuinely can’t recommend her more.

(Image credit: Ashleigh Spiliopoulou)

Shop MC UK's go-to fit kit now:

Do I need equipment to make my home Pilates workouts effective? The short answer is no. “Your body alone is enough to get a highly effective workout,” says Chloe Langdale , Pilates Instructor and founder of Studio Emba , who explains that just using your own bodyweight is enough to challenge balance, mobility, flexibility and strength. That said, if you are looking to add a little variety to your practice, Langdale has some recommendations. “A soft Pilates ball is excellent for improving spine mobility and increasing pelvic floor awareness,” she says, “whilst ankle weights provide a great added challenge, especially for core and lower-body exercises.” Langdale also recommends a flex band, which can be used for deepening stretches and to provide a little resistance to your exercises. Pilates Instructor and Author, Eloise Skinner , agrees with Langdale, adding that a Pilates magic circle can also help to add resistance, enhance muscle activation and increase the overall intensity of your workouts. So, the bottom line? Equipment can be a useful way to add challenge and variety, but it’s by no means essential, especially in the beginning. Think of them not as a necessity for results, but as useful additions to a practice which already works.