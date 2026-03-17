If it feels like the wild west of wellness out there right now, we hear you. The internet is a fertile breeding ground for hacks and tips we're not quite sure how we ever lived without - but when it comes to trending health advice, we're not sold on cyberspace being the go-to.

So, it was with a hefty dose of scepticism that we unearthed the latest gut health nugget: the chia seed cleanse hack. The hashtag #internalshower currently stands at a mind-boggling 200 million plus views on TikTok alone, in upwards of 70 million posts, selling the idea that a daily drink (a variation of chia seeds, lemon and water - more on this, below) could be the answer to our digestive woes.

And, it must be said, chia seeds are gut health powerhouses: research (like this study, published in the journal Food Science & Nutrition) shows that, while tiny, the seeds are mighty for reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease, cancers, diabetes and constipation, to name but a few benefits. This 2026 study (published in the journal Food Science & Technology) describes the seeds as having an exceptional nutritional matrix, benefitting gut health and aiding chronic disease prevention.

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So far, so convincing - but does drinking the seeds really confer the same benefits? We asked the experts to weigh in; keep scrolling to read what they had to say. And if you're keen on all things nutrition-based, we've got guides for your perusal, including the lowdown on common nutrition myths, fibremaxxing, balanced nutrition tips, plus Em the Nutritionist's top wellness lessons, too.

Chia seed cleanses, aka "internal showers," are trending - but are they safe?

What is the chia seed cleanse hack?

We've touched on this above, but let's get into the details. For the uninitiated, the chia seed cleanse - aka an internal shower - involves a drink made by mixing chia seeds, lemon juice and water. Allow it to sit until it forms a kind of gel, then glug, and enjoy (or not).

"The so-called 'internal shower' drink trend essentially involves drinking large amounts of water mixed with chia seeds," explains Dr Suzanne Wylie, GP and medical adviser for IQDoctor. "The idea behind it is that by consuming chia seeds soaked in water you create a gel‑like substance that supposedly 'cleanses' the gut, boosts hydration, increases fibre intake and helps the body eliminate toxins, and proponents often describe it in very appealing terms as a way of flushing the digestive system and improving overall wellbeing."

What are the purported benefits of the chia seed cleanse hack?

It's well established that chia seeds are, in fact, great for our health on many levels, as Melissa Jaeger, registered dietician and head of nutrition at MyFitnessPal, explains.

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"Chia seeds are a nutrient powerhouse, containing fibre, protein, ALA omega-3 fatty acids, along with various vitamins and minerals," she shares. "Just two tablespoons deliver around 10 grams of fibre, which helps form and soften stools while supporting regular bowel movements.

"This fibre also provides benefits beyond digestion: it helps lower LDL cholesterol, supports blood sugar management, and promotes satiety so you feel fuller longer."

And it's the mechanics of mixing them with water that can (potentially) make the seeds even more potent. Hydration plus fibre sounds like a gut health winner, and the combination of the two creates a viscous gel that might aid gut motility.

"Chia seeds swell and form a gel-like texture when they're mixed with liquid," says Jaeger. "They add bulk to and soften stools, helping move things through your digestive system. In this way, the mechanics of the chia seed drink may support healthy bowel movement and may help with occasional constipation."

How did the chia seed cleanse idea come about?

So, where did the idea for a chia seed drink originate? Well, it appears to have gained traction when celeb nutritionist Daryl Gioffre first posted his now viral chia seed/water/lemon juice/salt combo. A few posts and some savvy branding later, it morphed into the 'internal shower' idea, purported to cleanse the gut from the inside.

Appealing? Sure. Realistic? The jury's very much out. "While drinking chia seed water as part of an 'internal shower' might not be harmful for most people if done sensibly, the idea that it will notably cleanse the gut or is something that everyone needs is not supported by good evidence," shares Dr Wylie. " It should be thought of simply as one way of adding a bit more fibre and fluid into your routine rather than a miracle solution to digestive health."

Are there any downsides to the chia seed cleanse?

While the experts support the consumption of chia seeds in general (always soaked in some form of liquid, such as milk, pancake batter, smoothies and so on to avoid a choking risk), they're unanimous on one point: the internal cleanse is more marketing than medically-endorsed advice, and should be approached with caution, especially if you're not currently eating plenty of fobre in your diet overall.

"In terms of safety, for most healthy adults, consuming chia seeds soaked in water in moderate amounts is generally safe," notes Dr Wylie. "This being said, people with certain conditions, such as those on medications that affect blood clotting or those with specific gastrointestinal disorders, should talk to their GP or another healthcare professional before making significant changes to their diet.

"It’s also worth remembering that trends like this can sometimes distract from more evidence‑based approaches to health; for example, ensuring you have regular physical activity, managing stress, getting enough sleep and maintaining a varied diet will all have far greater impacts on your wellbeing than any one trendy beverage."

It should also be noted that ramping up your fibre intake too quickly can (quite literally) backfire, causing discomfort, bloating and even constipation.

"Ingesting excessive amounts of chia seeds can be problematic," agrees Jaeger. "Your gut needs time to adjust. If you're not used to eating a lot of fibre, start with a half to one tablespoon of chia seeds and gradually increase while making sure you're drinking plenty of water throughout the day."

Does the chia seed cleanse really work?

If you've read this far, you most likely know the answer to this is: not really. To some extent, it will depend on your goals - if you're already enjoying a well-balanced, high-fibre diet, then adding in a chia seed drink likely won't cause any harm. That said, there are so many far more enjoyable ways of eating chia seeds (chia pudding, chia pancakes or waffles, mixed into smoothies, porridge or overnight oats and so on) that we'd much rather try than the internal shower drink.

"TikTok thrives on quick fixes and dramatic transformations, but gut health doesn't work that way," cautions Jaeger. "What works for one person's digestive system might not work for yours, and viral trends rarely account for individual health conditions, medications, exercise habits, or dietary patterns..

"The 'internal shower' trend isn't necessarily harmful if done correctly, but it's not a miracle cure either. Real digestive health comes from consistent habits: enjoying a balanced diet, eating fibre-rich foods regularly, staying hydrated, exercising, managing stress, and getting enough sleep.

Last but not least, as always, the experts advise approaching any social media trend with a healthy dose of caution. "If a trend involves extreme restrictions, expensive supplements, or promises that sound too good to be true, that's your cue to consult a registered dietitian or your doctor instead of a viral video," advises Jaeger. "Social media can introduce you to new ideas, but your health decisions should be guided by evidence and personalised to your needs, rather than what's getting the most views on the internet."

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