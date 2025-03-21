10 common nutrition myths a registered dietician swears they'd never follow - and wants you to avoid, too

In the digital age that we live in, it's wonderful that we can access so much nutritional advice online. But there's a caveat to this, and that's the fact that we simply can't trust everything that we see, read, and hear about when it comes to nutrition. Common nutrition "myths" can be a waste of our efforts at best, and potentially dangerous at worst, which is why it's so important to fact-check any advice before putting it into practice.

Registered dietitians are our saving grace here. These are the qualified experts who really know what they're talking about when it comes to nutrition, and having them as the voice of reason in the never-ending nutrition discourse can help us breathe a sigh of relief.

Because doing the right thing when it comes to nutrition can often feel overwhelming. Wellness trends are constantly evolving, and it feels like there's new advice being shared around nutrition choices every other week. Now, I write about health for a living, so I'd be lying if I said that I don't enjoy consuming content around nutrition - but it's pretty frustrating to know that some of the advice being shared online isn't what the qualified experts would recommend.

That's why dispelling the most common nutrition myths feels like a good place to start with regards to joining the conversation. At MC UK, we know how important it is to make the right choices when it comes to nutrition, which is why we've enlisted the help of registered dietitians to set the record straight. Below are the ten most common nutrition myths they see on a regular basis, which they themselves would never follow.

While you're here, we've got lots of other nutrition content to keep you informed.

10 common nutrition myths a dietician warns against trying

Myth 1: Carbohydrates are bad

No-carb diets are (thankfully) becoming a thing of the past, but there are still some misconceptions about carbs being "bad" for us. If you've heard that cutting down on carbs (or, cutting them out completely), is the trick to losing fat, dietitians would urge you to think again.

"Carbohydrates are essential for providing energy as well as supporting brain function, and fuelling physical activity," says Bethany Francois, specialist eating disorder dietitian. "Carbs are also crucial in providing us with fibre which is important for gut health too."

Restricting carbs can therefore be detrimental to our health, and often leads to higher hunger levels afterwards. "We're therefore more likely to overeat and engage in binge eating behaviours when we follow a low-carb diet," Francois adds.

Myth 2: Supplements are necessary

Disclaimer: I take supplements every morning, as they help me feel like I'm taking positive action with regard to my health. But, the growing supplement market can feel overwhelming, to say the least, and knowing which supplements we should take can leave us feeling stuck.

Well, the idea that everyone should be taking supplements actually isn't true, according to dietitians. "Of course, everyone is free to take the supplements they wish, but the narrative that they are necessary for everyone is inaccurate," Francois told MC UK. "Most people who eat a balanced and varied diet will be meeting their micronutrient needs."

So, if supplements feel like an added expense (and effort) that you don't want to add to your plate, then don't stress. The key is to prioritise eating a nutritious and balanced diet instead.

Myth 3: Low fat is best

Just like carbs, fat is a food group that has a place in a balanced, nutritious diet. Dietitians emphasise that fat is not the enemy, despite rhetoric around weight loss suggesting the opposite.

"It's not always the case that low-fat options are healthier," says Claire Stuckey, specialist gastroenterology dietitian. "Some low-fat products can contain more sugar. It's also really important to include healthy fats (unsaturated) in our diet, such as fat from nuts, seeds and olive oils."

When faced with a low-fat and full-fat version of a product, compare the ingredients list of both. Often, the low-fat version will have added sugars or preservatives to make up for the missing fat content, making it a less healthy alternative.

Myth 4: We shouldn't eat after 8pm

This is one I've definitely heard before, and have tried to implement myself - with little success. Thankfully, registered dietitian Francois says that the idea that we shouldn't eat after 8 pm is a myth and not something she would ever recommend to her clients.

"Total energy and nutritional intake over time is more important than the specific timing of meals themselves," she explains. "Rigid rules about not eating after a certain time can promote disordered eating patterns, including guilt, restriction, and subsequent bingeing."

In certain parts of the world, it's customary to have the final meal of the day later on, so the idea that we shouldn't eat after 8 pm has little ground. Plus, everyone's schedules look a little different, so a rigid cut-off time isn't realistic for all of us.

Now that Francois has debunked this myth, we can relax a little bit around when we have our last meal.

Myth 5: All processed foods are bad

The word "processed" has earned a bit of a bad rep in recent years, but this can actually mean a number of things. Note that there's a difference between processed and ultra-processed, with the latter meaning foods that have undergone extensive industrial processing. But processed is a term that can be used in a much broader sense.

"Food being processed doesn't inherently make it 'bad' for you," Francois reveals. "Freezing, canning, drying and pasteurisation are all methods of processing aimed at preserving food and extending its shelf-life without compromising nutritional value."

So there's no need to panic when you hear the word processed, and definitely don't feel pressured to cut processed foods out of your diet. We actually need certain foods to be processed to be able to consume them safely, according to Francois. "Avoidance of processing has led to dangerous fads like raw milk which carries significant risk of food-borne illness from the bacteria it contains," says.

Myth 6: Juice cleanses are a good way to detox

Juice cleanses - where we consume only juices for a period of time - have always had a bit of hype around them. They're an LA-esque wellness trend that promises a cleanse from the inside out.

But it turns out that dietitians wouldn't recommend juice cleanses, especially not in the bid to detox our bodies. "Many people believe that drinking only juices for a few days will ‘cleanse’ their bodies of toxins, but in reality, your liver and kidneys are already designed to do this naturally," says Karine Patel, registered dietitian and private nutritionist at Dietitian Fit. "No juice, tea, or special cleanse can replace the body's built-in detoxification system."

Rather than relying on juice to reset our bodies, Patel recommends that we focus on eating a balanced diet rich in whole foods, hydration, and regular exercise instead.

Myth 7: Seed oils are dangerous

You might have heard some scary stories about seed oils recently - I know my TikTok FYP has shown me a lot of content about why we need to avoid foods that contain them. But given that seed oils are often present in many of the foods we buy at the supermarket (sunflower, rapeseed and soybean are some of the most common), this can feel intimidating.

Thankfully, dietitian Francois has shared that the idea of seed oils being dangerous has little scientific backing. "This narrative has come from science that has been completely misinterpreted and based on the assumption that the omega-6 found in seed oils is pro-inflammatory," she explains.

"In reality, the science if far more complex than this and there are actually studies highlighting that omega-6 has shown to be associated with reduced risk of cardiovascular disease and lower levels of inflammation."

As there's limited evidence to suggest that seed oils are harmful to us, we don't need to stress about avoiding them. One less thing to worry about.

Myth 8: Snacking is bad for us

This one is music to my ears. I'm just not someone who can cut snacking out of my diet, and I know I'm not alone here. Thankfully, the experts have shared that snacking isn't inherently bad for us, and it's not something we should pressurise ourselves into giving up. "Snacking itself is not unhealthy," Stuckey confirms. "It comes down to what you are snacking on and how much of it you eat."

Obviously, if we're snacking on a lot of sugary foods, this isn't ideal. But the idea that we shouldn't eat between meals is false, and actually, it can sometimes be beneficial to snack, as it stops our hunger levels from peaking.

"It's actually very difficult for someone to meet their dietary needs without having some kind of snack between meals," Francois says. "Snacks play an important role in stopping our hunger from reaching high levels, which in turn supports us to be able to respond to fullness properly when we next eat."

So, if we feel ravenous when we come to eat our next meal, we're more likely to over-eat and put extra pressure on our body's digestive processes. Just opt for healthy snack choices whenever you can.

Myth 9: "Natural" sugars are healthier than table sugar

While natural sugars like agave, coconut sugar, maple syrup and honey have a place in a balanced diet, the idea that these are "healthier" than table sugar is a little complicated. That's because our body processes all sugar in the same way, so we're still going to get a glucose surge (and subsequent drop) when we consume natural sugars.

"There are minor differences between natural and table sugars, such as there may be a small amount of minerals in some sugars like agave," Francois explains. "But you would have to be consuming a huge amount of this to consume a level of these minerals that would be considered beneficial, by which point any benefit has been lost by the sheer amount of sugar you've had."

So, opt for natural sweeteners like honey and maple syrup if you prefer, but keep in mind that these are still going to cause fluctuations in your blood sugar. Consume them in moderation, and try some of the Glucose Goddess hacks to mitigate their impact.

Myth 10: Products with added protein are better

The last of the common nutrition myths dietitians want us to reconsider is the marketing of "high protein" food products. While protein is an essential part of our diet, we don't need to pay extra for products with added protein - and often, the way these products are marketed can be misleading.

"Many high protein labelled foods don't actually have a significantly higher amount of protein than the regular version (take cereal bars and breakfast cereals for example), and they're usually more expensive," Francois says. "There's been a big focus on protein for a while in relation to the increased focus on building muscle, which has created a gap in the market for products labelled in this way - but focusing too much on protein leaves a risk of other essential nutrients being neglected."

Stuckey agrees, adding that "most individuals in the UK meet or exceed their protein requirements through their normal diet." So, don't feel like you need to buy the 'high protein' version of snacks. It's more important to focus on including sources of protein at mealtimes, such as poultry, fish, eggs, pulses, and lentils.

How can we make sure we're getting the nutrition we need? Dietitians are unanimous in their advice about the importance of eating a varied, balanced diet. If you're unsure where to start with regards to getting the nutrition you need, the NHS Eatwell Guide breaks down what we should be aiming to eat in relation to each food group. "As a starting point, make sure you're eating at least five portions of fruit and veg every day," dietitian Stuckey advises. "Choose high-fibre carbohydrates such as brown rice, wholemeal bread and wholegrain cereals, and ensure you have enough calcium in your diet from milk, or fortified plant-based milks and yoghurts." It's also important to consider your protein intake. Healthy sources of protein include beans, eggs, poultry, tofu and lean meats. A top tip is to prepare your meals in advance whenever you can. On busy weeknights or rushed lunch hours, we're more likely to reach for convenient food options, which typically have less nutritional value than meals we've cooked at home.