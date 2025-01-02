Every December, like clockwork, my phone explodes with the annual flurry of posts: "New year, new me!" they trumpet. Friends sign up for 5 a.m. boot camps, vow to start ice plunging 7 days a week braving sub-human temperatures, or pledge to meditate for an hour every single morning after a 16-hour fast. If you ask me, it’s less a fresh start and more a burnout recipe in disguise.

Don’t get me wrong—I love self-improvement. But I wonder whether the relentless pressure to reinvent ourselves every January is doing more harm than good. The big, bold resolutions feel… stressful. And stress, ironically, is the very thing most of us hope to combat in the new year.

The truth is, our brains aren’t wired to handle dramatic overhauls; they thrive on small, attainable tasks that build momentum over time. Motivation might get us started, but for lasting change, these actions need to become ingrained in our identity. The question is: how do we bridge that gap between aspiration and habit? Easy, it all starts with your nervous system.

The nervous system is the command centre of our bodies, constantly working to keep us balanced. But when we’re overwhelmed—by family, work, social obligations, the relentless ping of notifications, well and just life—it shifts into overdrive. Hello, stress and anxiety. Over time, this can leave us feeling frazzled, exhausted, and more prone to burnout than a cheap candle.

So, what if the secret to a happier, more harmonious 2025 isn’t about massive, sweeping changes but rather a series of small, intentional shifts? What if resetting your nervous system is the key to feeling more at peace—and those adjustments don’t require giving up coffee, selling your belongings, or moving to a mountaintop to meditate?

Let me give you some good news. Resetting your nervous system doesn’t require a full-life overhaul. Take it from someone who made it her New Year's resolution one cold December morning of 2021 to fully recover from multiple chronic illness diagnoses that were rooted in years of stress. Here’s how I started making small, sanity-saving tweaks that literally changed my life—and how you can, too.

Oh, and in case you're wondering– yes I did fully recover.

The Art of the Micro-Break

I used to think stress relief required drastic lifestyle changes. Then I discovered micro-breaks: little pockets of calm you can create anywhere, anytime. Think: taking three deep breaths while waiting for the kettle to boil or stepping outside for two minutes to feel the sun on your face. These moments might seem insignificant, but they’re like tiny reset buttons for your brain, body and nervous system.

Declutter Your Digital Life

Here’s a truth bomb: Your phone might be stressing you out more than your boss. Between the endless scroll of curated perfection on Instagram and the relentless news cycle, it’s no wonder our cortisol levels are spiking.

I highly recommend you tune down your digital habits. First, turn off non-essential notifications (goodbye, “SALE ENDS TODAY” alerts). Then, unfollow accounts or unsubscribe to apps or newsletters that don’t spark joy or, let’s be real, make you feel like garbage. And—brace yourself—leave your phone in another room when you sleep Radical, I know. But waking up without immediately doomscrolling has been *chef’s kiss* for my mental and physical health.

(Image credit: Jennifer Mann)

Move, But Make It Fun

Exercise, oh exercise. Our best friend or our worst enemy. Exercise is great for stress relief—and we’ve all heard it a million times. Even our GP tells us to exercise. But spoiler alert: when we force ourselves to do workouts because they are “good for me" nothing kills motivation faster than dread.

So here’s a mindset shift for you, instead of slogging through a spin class, dance around your kitchen to 2000s pop bangers. I personally like to take a brisk walk with a podcast that makes me laugh or inspires me. The key? Movement should feel like a treat, not a chore. Find something that feels good and you’ll find that sticking to it won’t feel like an impossible mission.

Rethink Rest

Let’s set the record straight: there’s nothing lazy or unproductive about rest. In fact, giving yourself permission to switch off is one of the most important things you can do for your well-being. Rest isn’t a reward; it’s a necessity. Yet, so many of us feel guilty the moment we try to unwind, our minds spiralling with all the tasks we “should” be doing instead. Sound familiar?

Rest can take many forms, and it doesn’t always mean doing nothing. It’s about engaging in low-effort, restorative activities that calm your mind and recharge your energy. Think of things like gardening, solving a puzzle, or even baking. For me, it’s colouring with my toddler (and yes, I proudly contribute to the masterpieces). There’s something soothing about letting my hands follow the rhythm of a colouring pencil—a reminder that slowing down often yields the most rewarding results.

Embrace Imperfection

We’ve been conditioned to believe that self-care has to look a certain way: bubble baths, green juices, a perfectly curated morning routine. But real self-care isn’t about perfection—it’s about doing what works for you to help you feel recharged.

Some days, my version of self-care is eating a salad and seeing my therapist. On other days, it’s ordering pizza and watching reality TV. Both are valid. Both feel important to me. The sooner we stop holding ourselves to impossible standards, the sooner we can start feeling better.

Connect With Your Breath

If there’s one tool I’ve learned to lean on, it’s the simplest and most accessible one: my breath. It sounds almost too easy to be effective—but don’t let that simplicity fool you. Intentional breathing is one of the most powerful ways to calm your nervous system, reduce stress, and build long-term resilience.

When you’re stressed, your body activates the "fight or flight" response, causing your heart rate to spike and your breathing to become shallow and rapid. Intentional breathing helps flip the switch, engaging your parasympathetic nervous system—your body’s “rest and digest” mode—so you can shift from tension to relaxation in just a few moments.

My go-to technique? The AHH exhale. Here’s how it works: inhale deeply through your nose for four counts, then exhale slowly while audibly saying "AHH." It might feel a little awkward at first, but that audible exhale is like a soothing lullaby for your nervous system, signalling your body that it’s safe to relax. Bonus: it’s free, always available, and it works every single time. Whether you’re in the middle of a hectic day or trying to unwind before bed, this simple practice is a reset button you can press anytime.

Celebrate the Small Wins

In our hustle culture, it’s easy to dismiss small victories. But acknowledging tiny accomplishments—whether it’s drinking enough water or saying no to a commitment you didn’t have the bandwidth for—can be incredibly empowering for your nervous system.

When stress was ruining my life, so much so that it left me bedridden, I started to keep a “win journal,” where I jotted down three things I achieved that I was proud of each day. Some entries were big (“I set a boundary with a family member”), others small (“took a walk instead of scrolling on Instagram”). But together, they would remind me that progress isn’t about grand gestures—it’s about consistent, incremental steps.

The Bottom Line

I’m officially retired from the "New year, New me" rat race—and it feels amazing. As we step into 2025, I want to invite you to imagine a different approach. What if you let go of the pressure to make massive, sweeping changes? What if, instead, you focused on small, sustainable shifts that leave you feeling more grounded, more present, and far less frazzled? After all, life is overwhelming enough. Resolutions shouldn’t add to the chaos—they should be a source of calm.

For me, healing wasn’t about erasing stress—it was about understanding it. Stress isn’t the enemy; it’s simply a signal, your body’s way of asking for support. Learning the right tools to regulate my nervous system, like intentional breathing, active rest, and giving myself permission to pause, completely shifted how I navigate challenges. Once I stopped fighting stress and started working with it, I found myself capable of so much more.

And that’s the real beauty of a regulated nervous system. When stress doesn’t run the show, you can focus on what truly matters—whether that’s writing a novel, tackling your house renovation, or simply finding joy in the everyday moments. The big goals are within reach because you’re no longer overwhelmed by the weight of them.

So here’s to a new year with less stress, more joy, and a nervous system that feels steady and strong. One small, intentional shift at a time—you’ve got this.