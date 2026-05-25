11 Foods You Definitely Don't Know Are High Fibre That Make Hitting Your 30g a Day Simple

Just 4% of adults in the UK are hitting their recommended 30g of fibre per day.

How many times have you read that sentence in the last year? My guess? Quite a few. Since the UK Government published its National Diet and Nutrition survey last June revealing the statistic, our newsfeeds and social media platforms have been flooded with conversations around how we can add more fibre to our diets.

And for good reason. Fibre has gained a bad reputation over the past decade, reduced to something brown, boring and useful only for digestion. Instead, we’ve fixated on protein, marketed as the super nutrient that would make us stronger, leaner and healthier.

And whilst protein deserves its flowers, it doesn’t work in isolation, and fibre does far more than it’s often given credit for. “Fibre is essential for gut and metabolic health,” says Dr Federica Amati, head nutritionist at ZOE and author of The Appetite Reset. She explains that, alongside supporting regular bowel movements, fibre is essential for reducing inflammation and long-term disease risk. “Higher fibre intake is consistently linked with lower risk of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and some cancers,” she says.

Research backs this up, too, with one review combining evidence from more than 17,000 individuals finding a significant relationship between higher fibre intake and reduced risk of disease.

On top of that, fibre plays a key role in our energy levels, sense of fullness and weight management; all things that, given the meteoric rise in the use of GLP-1 medications and growing concerns around obesity, are worth paying attention to. “Fibre helps with appetite regulation and weight management because it increases satiety, which can reduce the urge to snack between meals,” says Dr Amati, who adds that the blood sugar stabilising properties of fibre also help slow digestion, improve cholesterol levels and maintain energy throughout the day.

It’s evident that most of us could benefit from getting more fibre into our diets. But thankfully, that doesn’t mean resigning yourself to brown bread and almonds for the rest of your life. In fact, fibre is everywhere, with plenty of our favourite colourful foods containing a surprisingly high amount of the nutrient.

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Ahead, with the help of top nutritionists, we reveal how hitting your 30g of fibre a day can feel effortless (and delicious), thanks to these 11 surprisingly high-fibre foods.

And for plenty more expert knowledge on fibre, check out our guides to fibremaxxing , fibrelayering , and how to avoid uncomfortable bloating as you increase your daily intake. There’s also lots of high-fibre meal inspiration to be found in Em The Nutritionist’s list of go-to recipes . Plus, she’s shared her no-time guide to healthy eating for those with even the busiest of schedules.

11 Foods to Help You Hit Your Fibre Target, According to Top Nutritionists

1. Dark chocolate (>70%)

There was never any doubt about the number one item on this list. A couple of pieces of dark chocolate are a nightly staple in my house (Lindt dark chocolate with hazelnut is our go-to), so discovering that our favourite treat is also a source of fibre was music to my ears.

“Cocoa is a plant food rich in both fibre and polyphenols, which gut microbes can break down into beneficial compounds,” says Dr Amati. “In moderate portions, it makes a delicious and gut-friendly addition to your diet.”

Dr Emily Leeming, dietitian, gut health scientist and author of Fibre Power, agrees. She suggests combining “three squares with a piece of fruit or a handful of nuts, for a snack containing around 5g of fibre.”

2. Unsweetened desiccated coconut

Coconut falls into the same category as Marmite: you either love it or hate it. Personally, I’m firmly in the first camp, particularly when it’s coating a protein ball or sprinkled over a peanut butter-stuffed date.

The good news for fellow coconut fans is that, according to Dr Leeming, just one tablespoon contains 2g of fibre. “Try adding it to your sweet bakes for a bounty-like flavour and a high-fibre crunch,” she suggests.

3. Ground cinnamon

It’s easy to forget that dried herbs and spices are sources of fibre, too. We tend to think of them as flavourings first, but Dr Leeming says they offer additional nutritional value as well, even in small amounts.

“One teaspoon of ground cinnamon adds around 2g of fibre,” she says. Added to a bowl of porridge (5g of fibre in 50g oats) and topped with raspberries (8g of fibre in 125g), that quickly turns into a breakfast containing around half your recommended daily fibre intake.

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4. Avocado

The nutrient most of us associate with avocados is fat, but there’s actually 5g of fibre in half a medium avocado, too. “Fibre and monounsaturated fats make a powerful combination, supporting fullness and cardiometabolic health,” says Dr Amati.

And if you’ve got a sweet tooth, she suggests using it in dessert. “The creamy texture makes avocado a great ingredient for a healthier, satisfying chocolate mousse,” she says.

5. Passionfruit

Passionfruit is one of those ingredients I always order on a menu but rarely think to add to my weekly shop. According to Dr Leeming, though, that’s something worth changing, because just 100g of the fruit contains an impressive 8g of fibre.

“Fruits, like passionfruit, that contain seeds tend to be higher in fibre than other fruits,” she explains, recommending drizzling it over Greek yoghurt for a breakfast packed with both protein and fibre.

6. Popcorn

Cue the movie night because yes, you read that right. A 25g serving of popcorn contains 3-4g of fibre. “Popcorn is a convenient, high-fibre whole grain that makes a great swap for ultra-processed snack foods,” says Dr Amati.

She suggests experimenting with your own flavourings at home, adding smoked paprika, a pinch of salt or cinnamon for a sweeter high-fibre option.

7. Coffee

This one genuinely shocked me. For some reason, I never thought of drinks as a source of fibre. But as Dr Amati explains, “a mug of coffee has a surprisingly high amount of soluble fibre.”

She adds that “coffee contains bioactive polyphenol compounds which support gut microbe diversity,” but recommends drinking it alongside a high-fibre breakfast rather than relying on the drink alone, as this can help slow caffeine absorption and support steadier energy levels.

8. Raspberries

We already know fruit and vegetables are good sources of fibre, but the amount found in raspberries might still surprise you. In just one 125g portion, you’ll find 8g of fibre, providing nearly a third of your recommended daily intake.

“Raspberries are extremely high in fibre,” says Dr Amati. “Plus,” she explains, “they provide vitamin C and polyphenols which help to reduce inflammation and support immune function, making them a great gut-friendly choice.”

9. Pearl barley

How familiar are you with pearl barley? The wholegrain has long been one of my favourite substitutes for rice in a risotto or mixed through a warm salad. It has an al dente bite and slightly nutty flavour that makes it both delicious and, according to Dr Amati, incredibly good for us, too.

“Pearl barley is rich in beta-glucan, a soluble fibre linked with improved cholesterol levels,” she says. “Its high fibre profile also helps to support steadier blood sugar, hunger and energy levels.”

10. Frozen peas

Peas are a real guilty (or not so guilty) pleasure of mine. I’ve been known to microwave a bowl of them and top with salt and mayonnaise as a midnight snack. And there’s good news for fellow pea lovers, because this affordable, freezer-friendly vegetable is rich in fibre, too, with just 160g of cooked peas providing 8g.

Dr Leeming is also a fan. “As soon as the weather gets warmer, I like to blend peas with cottage cheese, lemon, mint and garlic to make a delicious dip alongside seedy crackers,” she says.

11. Sweet potatoes

Perhaps the most obvious food on this list is the humble sweet potato. Just as versatile as its white counterpart, Dr Amati says the sweet variety comes with additional nutritional benefits. “Sweet potatoes are a higher-quality swap for white potatoes with 6g of fibre in one medium sweet potato,” she explains. “They also provide carotenoids, which act as antioxidants,” (which lower our risk of certain chronic diseases such as heart disease and diabetes).

Her top tip? “Keep the skin on for added fibre.”

Shop MC-UK high-fibre essentials now:

Fibre Power: 60 Recipes to Supercharge Your Health, Transform Your Energy, and Feel Amazing £21.99 at Amazon The much-anticipated second book from leading fibre researcher, registered dietitian and chef Dr Emily Leeming, Fibre Power contains 60 simple, flavourful high-fibre recipes containing many of the ingredients in this very list. A new bible for anyone looking to up their fibre this year. Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker £144 at Amazon £149 at very.co.uk £169.99 at Argos £200 at Dunelm If you’re keen to try Dr Amati’s avocado chocolate mousse suggestion, then a Ninja CREAMi could be your new best friend. It’s gone viral in the last couple of years for its ability to turn fruit and veg into creamy frozen treats. With this handy gadget, fibremaxxing will become anything but boring. Proper Sweet & Salty Popcorn £12.56 at Amazon We love the fact that popcorn makes the high-fibre list. And while you can pop your own from scratch, having some bags to grab and go makes for handy, healthy snacking. With 63% wholegrain corn, alongside rapeseed oil, sea salt and a little Demerara sugar, it’s a healthier yet tasty solution that’s gluten and palm oil-free.