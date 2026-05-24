You're Doing Everything “Right”—But These 3 Everyday Habits Could Still Be Affecting Your Hormones

Anyone might think there’s already enough written about hormone imbalance. Honestly, I’ve contributed to the library myself. But despite hormones becoming the wellness topic everyone has an opinion on, there are still huge gaps in how we actually understand them, particularly when so many women feel they're doing everything “right” yet still feeling completely… off.

Growing up, I was taught that hormones explained everything. Tired? Hormones. Emotional overreaction to something objectively minor? Hormones. Breakouts, sore boobs, random rage? Hormones again - just to be safe.

And more often than not, it does feel like they’re running the show. Loudly.

We’re all very quick to blame hormones for pretty much any shift in energy or mood, but no one really mentions the everyday habits quietly doing the heavy lifting behind the scenes. So instead, we end up in this modern hormone-management spiral, trying to optimise everything short of our entire lives, all to feel “normal” again.

And perhaps the confusion isn’t that surprising. Hormonal health has become one of the internet’s favourite things to debate, and when we want answers, we instinctively turn to the internet. TikTok has effectively become the group chat, therapist and hormone educator many women never had. One recent UK survey found that one in five women now turn to social media before their GP for advice on PMS and PMDD symptoms, while searches like “do I have PMDD quiz” have skyrocketed by 350% in the past year.

Which explains why words like cortisol, oestrogen, and cycle syncing now sit alongside oat flat whites and dating horror stories. The upside? This is finally a normal conversation. The downside? It’s increasingly hard to separate evidence from wellness noise.

Hormonal health is far more nuanced than diet, exercise or supplements alone. You can do all the “right” things and still feel out of sync if the baseline system: stress, sleep, recovery, is constantly under pressure. The real gap isn’t effort, it’s trying to apply blanket wellness advice to individual bodies.

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So, if you've found yourself googling "why do I feel so off" for the fifth time this week - scoot over, this one is for you. Ahead, experts break down three surprisingly common habits that may be quietly disrupting hormonal balance without us even realising, and what actually helps the body feel like it’s finally on your side again.

The Everyday Habits Experts Say Could Be Quietly Affecting Your Hormones

Habit 1: Staying Constantly Switched On

The first habit won’t exactly trigger a collective gasp. We all know stress isn’t great for us - groundbreaking insight, I know. But what’s changed is how normal it now feels to be slightly “on” all the time.

​It’s answering emails while half-watching TV. Booking a workout to de-stress, then rushing straight back into work. It’s feeling exhausted all day, then suddenly wide awake at midnight, replaying a conversation from 2018. Functioning. Technically, yes. Resting. Gosh, no.​

And our hormones are paying attention.

Research published last year in BMC Psychology highlights how chronic time pressure and ongoing mental strain are linked with increased stress, anxiety, and overwhelm - showing just how much low-level pressure can accumulate in the body over time.

As Dr Charis Chambers, OB/GYN and Chief Medical Officer at Clue, explains, this can be taking its toll on our hormones. Chronic stress affects women’s health over time by causing a sustained activation of the brain-to-adrenal-gland signalling pathway. When this pathway is constantly activated, it suppresses the function of reproductive hormones.”

Over time, she adds, this can affect cortisol regulation, sleep quality, energy and menstrual health - often showing up as fatigue, emotional sensitivity, irregular periods.” That persistent feeling of being 'off'? It’s not imaginary. It’s physiological - and being "on" all the time is feeding the shift.

Habit 2: Out-Wellnessing Yourself (and Losing)

There’s a particular kind of burnout that hides behind” good habits”: the supplements, the steps, the workouts, the magnesium, the iced coffees, the cortisol hacks - all habit stacked together in the name of balance and "bettering ourselves".

But as Dr Samar Samy, medical doctor and embryologist, explains, “Many habits marketed as ‘healthy’ can become hormonally disruptive when they’re done excessively or without enough recovery. Over-exercising, fasted training or high-intensity cardio without adequate fuel can elevate cortisol and disrupt reproductive hormones.”

Nutritionist Hannah Alderson adds that under-eating is another major stressor. “If women aren’t eating enough protein, fibre, healthy fats and overall energy, the body struggles to feel safe enough to support hormone production and recovery.”

There’s also a clear physiological reason for this: A 2024 study in Applied Physiology, Nutrition and Metabolism found that when energy intake consistently falls short of what the body needs, the brain reduces reproductive hormone signalling. This can lower luteinising hormone activity- a key player in cycle regularity, as the body shifts into survival mode over reproduction.

Habit 3: The Moment When Sleep Stops Supporting Hormones

It’s safe to say I’m guilty of checking my Oura ring, seeing eight hours of sleep, and assuming I’ve done my job. What I pay less attention to is whether that sleep was actually restorative, because eight hours in bed doesn’t always mean eight hours of recovery.

And there's increasing evidence that restorative sleep matters far more than simply clocking in (and hoping) for our eight hours. A 2024 study published in Psychoneuroendocrinology found that disrupted sleep can throw our cortisol rhythms out of sync, leaving the body physiologically stuck somewhere between stress and recovery overnight.

"Sleep consistency may be more important for overall health than sleep duration,” says Sleep scientist Sophie Bostock. Many women, she adds, “are going to bed in a state of 'hyperarousal' - where the stress system is still partially switched on." You might fall asleep, but the body is still standing on business. Common triggers tend to be: caffeine, blood sugar crashes, alcohol (or just “the one glass” that rarely ever stays that way), and ongoing stress.

From a hormonal perspective, that matters. As Dr Samy notes, “poor-quality sleep can elevate cortisol and disrupt reproductive hormone regulation, contributing to fatigue, cycle changes, and that lingering feeling of being 'off' even when everything looks fine on paper.”

The result is familiar: low morning energy, irritability, cravings, poor focus, low motivation - all signs the system hasn’t fully reset.

4 Simple Habits to Focus on Instead

By now, it’s clear the biggest mistake we’re making is, ironically, trying to hack and optimise ourselves into better health - when all it’s really doing is optimising exhaustion. The truth is, the most effective approach is often the least glamorous. Enter the everyday habits we should actually be focusing on, according to our experts, span:

1. Sleep

Morning daylight exposure is vital to anchor your circadian rhythm

Maintain a consistent sleep-wake routine to regulate your internal rhythm

Prioritising consistent, good-quality sleep rather than sporadic rest

Protect at least seven hours in bed to allow proper physiological restoration.

2. Nutrient-dense food

Eat enough regularly, and avoid long gaps or skipped meals

Start your day with a protein-rich breakfast within 60-90 minutes of waking

Eat consistently across the day - ideally three structured meals rather than grazing or long gaps that will destabilise blood sugar

Try to include as many cruciferous vegetables and ground flaxseeds as possible in your meals - this will support liver function

Stay hydrated.

3. Nervous system regulation

Support your nervous system daily through small resets: breathwork, creativity, time in nature, laughter, and connection

Manage chronic stress levels before they become a constant background noise

Build in short pauses throughout the day - ten minutes can help reset stress load.

4. Moving in a way that feels

Build strength through resistance training, rather than only focusing on cardio or depletion

Move your body in ways that feel enjoyable - not depleting (if that means swapping your HIIT class for an hour walking, then so be it.)

Ultimately, it’s not that hormones are broken; it’s that we’re overlooking the everyday habits quietly shaping them in the first place. In trying to optimise every variable, many of us end up creating the very stress their routines are meant to reduce. As Alderson puts it, “Hormonal health isn’t perfection. It’s consistency, recovery, and the small daily behaviours that allow the body to stop bracing.”

So perhaps the real habit formation isn’t about telling our brains we need to do more, but about returning to what our bodies have been asking for all along.

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