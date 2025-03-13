This new Louis Vuitton bag took over fashion month and now we want in
It's at the top of our wishlist
We spotted the new LV Biker Bag on the arm of every cool girl this fashion month, cementing its status as the house's new signature creation.
First seen on the runway for Spring/Summer 2025, the bag was created by by Louis Vuitton’s Artistic Director of Women’s Collections, Nicolas Ghesquière. Inspired by classic biker jackets, the bag combines resilience with elegance.
The LV Biker introduces new leather techniques and borrows exceptional details from the house's rich history of trunk-making. It's foldable construction is a nod to the sophistication and versatility of the iconic Speedy and Keepall models — so you know you're in good hands.
An arrangement of several straps, coupled with the two handles, allows it to be worn in several ways: as a clutch, in the elbow, on the shoulder, as a cross-body, and more. Tiffany Hsu wore her black version with a burgundy leather jacket, statement gold earrings and point-toe heels for major styling inspo.
We also love how Tamu McPherson paired her 'greige' version with similar tones. Her checked jacket and grey tailored trousers are ultra-chic.
Susie Lau opted for the smaller PM version, worn with a striped dress and white ankle boots.
A post shared by Susie Lau (@susiebubble)
A photo posted by on
It's safe to say we're obsessed. The LV Biker comes in three sizes and a variety of colours. Get your hands on the it-bag below.
Shop the LV Biker Bag
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rebecca Jane Hill is a freelance fashion editor and stylist. She is the former fashion editor at Drapers, and has contributed to publications such as Elle, Refinery29, Stylist, Glamour, The Face, Dazed, Bricks, and Riposte. She has also worked with brands such as Dr Martens, Gucci and Calvin Klein across strategy, consultancy and creative direction.
-
Andrea's It List: 10 fashion staples I packed to conquer Paris Fashion Week
Marie Claire's Editor-In-Chief Andrea Thompson shares her handy must haves from Fashion Month
By Andrea Thompson
-
These are the five Spring outfits we're recreating from With Love, Meghan
Perfect for the office and beyond
By Sofia Piza
-
Why fashion has fallen back in love with fur
Chloé, Rabanne, Nina Ricci and many more all fell for fuzzy details on the most recent runways, yet the answer to 'good' and 'bad' fur fabrics is rather complex.
By Lauren Cunningham