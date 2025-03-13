This new Louis Vuitton bag took over fashion month and now we want in

We spotted the new LV Biker Bag on the arm of every cool girl this fashion month, cementing its status as the house's new signature creation.

First seen on the runway for Spring/Summer 2025, the bag was created by by Louis Vuitton’s Artistic Director of Women’s Collections, Nicolas Ghesquière. Inspired by classic biker jackets, the bag combines resilience with elegance.

(Image credit: Louis Vuitton)

The LV Biker introduces new leather techniques and borrows exceptional details from the house's rich history of trunk-making. It's foldable construction is a nod to the sophistication and versatility of the iconic Speedy and Keepall models — so you know you're in good hands.

(Image credit: Louis Vuitton)

An arrangement of several straps, coupled with the two handles, allows it to be worn in several ways: as a clutch, in the elbow, on the shoulder, as a cross-body, and more. Tiffany Hsu wore her black version with a burgundy leather jacket, statement gold earrings and point-toe heels for major styling inspo.

(Image credit: @handinfire)

We also love how Tamu McPherson paired her 'greige' version with similar tones. Her checked jacket and grey tailored trousers are ultra-chic.

(Image credit: @tamumcpherson)

Susie Lau opted for the smaller PM version, worn with a striped dress and white ankle boots.

A post shared by Susie Lau (@susiebubble) A photo posted by on

It's safe to say we're obsessed. The LV Biker comes in three sizes and a variety of colours. Get your hands on the it-bag below.