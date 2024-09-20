In need of new outerwear? These 4 editor approved brands are my go-to for stylish winter coats

I’m sure you’ve not been immune to the sudden drop in temperature we’ve felt this week. While last week, I still found myself questioning ‘do I really need a jacket?’ as I headed out this door, this week the answer is a strongly concluded yes. And, while we may still be firmly in jacket territory at the moment, the chill in the air signifies full blown winter coat season also isn’t far behind, and so, I’ve found myself looking at my current selection and I’ve come to the conclusion, it deserves a refresh.

When it comes to great winter coats and jackets, of course the high street has some seriously great options as well as luxury brands if you’re in the market for something special. However, if you want a coat that only those in the fashion know will be wearing, there are a few brands you definitely need to put on your radar. Lucky for you, I’m not one to gate keep and so here’s my list of the brands I turn to for stylish outerwear…

Fashion editor approved outerwear brands to know

1. De Savary

De Savary London are all about outerwear so it’s no surprise their coat selection is one of the best around. Alongside more traditional wool styles, you’ll also find unique leather offerings including some of the chicest suede trench coats I’ve ever seen. I’ve already got my eye on the nude cropped leather jacket for something a little different.

2. Ducie

Ducie don’t just make coats and outerwear however it’s in these pieces that the brand really excels. An influencer and celebrity favourite, they’re leather and suede pieces are unmatched so definitely check them out if you’re in the market for a new leather jacket or chic bomber. Plus, they also have an elevated take on this seasons must have barn jacket, adding statement leather pockets for an interesting contrast.

3. Marcela London

Marcela London’s ethos is around creating luxury basics that stand the test of time both in terms of durability and style. Because of this you’ll find outwear with a focus on clean lines and chic simplicity for a timeless feel. Just take a closer look at their incredibly chic influencer favourite scarf coats as proof.

4. Nour Hammour

One thing’s for sure, the Parisians know how to dress well and so take a leaf out of their book and check out Parisian outwear brand Nour Hammour. Great leather styles are their DNA however you’ll also find softer detailing worked in like fur trims and shearling interiors for added cosiness.