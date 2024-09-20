In need of new outerwear? These 4 editor approved brands are my go-to for stylish winter coats

(Image credit: @flaviastuttgen, @anoukyve, @samyjovalentine)
I’m sure you’ve not been immune to the sudden drop in temperature we’ve felt this week. While last week, I still found myself questioning ‘do I really need a jacket?’ as I headed out this door, this week the answer is a strongly concluded yes. And, while we may still be firmly in jacket territory at the moment, the chill in the air signifies full blown winter coat season also isn’t far behind, and so, I’ve found myself looking at my current selection and I’ve come to the conclusion, it deserves a refresh.

When it comes to great winter coats and jackets, of course the high street has some seriously great options as well as luxury brands if you’re in the market for something special. However, if you want a coat that only those in the fashion know will be wearing, there are a few brands you definitely need to put on your radar. Lucky for you, I’m not one to gate keep and so here’s my list of the brands I turn to for stylish outerwear…

Fashion editor approved outerwear brands to know

1. De Savary

Flavia Stuttgen wearing De Savary leather coat

(Image credit: @flaviastuttgen)

De Savary London are all about outerwear so it’s no surprise their coat selection is one of the best around. Alongside more traditional wool styles, you’ll also find unique leather offerings including some of the chicest suede trench coats I’ve ever seen. I’ve already got my eye on the nude cropped leather jacket for something a little different.

De Savary Khaki Suede Trench Coat
De Savary Khaki Suede Trench Coat

De Savary Classic Nude Oversized Leather Jacket
De Savary Classic Nude Oversized Leather Jacket

De Savary Black Leather Trench Coat
De Savary Black Leather Trench Coat

2. Ducie

@samyjovalentine wearing Ducie London

(Image credit: @samyjovalentine)

Ducie don’t just make coats and outerwear however it’s in these pieces that the brand really excels. An influencer and celebrity favourite, they’re leather and suede pieces are unmatched so definitely check them out if you’re in the market for a new leather jacket or chic bomber. Plus, they also have an elevated take on this seasons must have barn jacket, adding statement leather pockets for an interesting contrast.

Ducie Corrin Leather Trench Coat
Ducie Corrin Leather Trench Coat

Ducie Magda Canvas Jacket
Ducie Magda Canvas Jacket

Ducie Aggie Suede Leather Coat
Ducie Aggie Suede Leather Coat

3. Marcela London

Anouk Yve wearing Marcela London

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Marcela London’s ethos is around creating luxury basics that stand the test of time both in terms of durability and style. Because of this you’ll find outwear with a focus on clean lines and chic simplicity for a timeless feel. Just take a closer look at their incredibly chic influencer favourite scarf coats as proof.

Marcela London Tol Wool Jacket with Scarf Chocolate Brown
Marcela London Tol Wool Jacket with Scarf Chocolate Brown

Marcela London Delphine Trench Coat Charcoal
Marcela London Delphine Trench Coat Charcoal

Marcela London Ridi Alpaca Blend Scarf Coat Soft Brown
Marcela London Ridi Alpaca Blend Scarf Coat Soft Brown

4. Nour Hammour

A post shared by Sophie Smith (@sophielsmith)

A photo posted by on

One thing’s for sure, the Parisians know how to dress well and so take a leaf out of their book and check out Parisian outwear brand Nour Hammour. Great leather styles are their DNA however you’ll also find softer detailing worked in like fur trims and shearling interiors for added cosiness.

Nour Hammour Tamara belted paneled leather coat
Nour Hammour Tamara belted paneled leather coat

Nour Hammour Zakary belted paneled leather jacket
Nour Hammour Zakary belted paneled leather jacket

Nour Hammour Dakota belted shearling-trimmed leather coat
Nour Hammour Dakota belted shearling-trimmed leather coat

