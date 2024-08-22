From olive-toned green to yolky yellow—a transitional guide to tonal dressing

It's bound to beckon the attention of monochrome lovers

Tonal dressing collage
(Image credit: @nnennaechem, @tylynnnguyen, @monikh)
Jump to category:
Avalon Afriyie
By
published
in Buying Guides

Between dopamine, colour-blocking and monochrome dressing, colours (or lack thereof) have dominated fashion trends for several years but 2024 has encouraged a new wave of saturation and approach to dressing in the form of tonal dressing.

Characterised by a head-to-toe colour palette in a mix of varying shades, it's become a refined and contemporary way to dress and celebrate the rich colours in our arsenal. This season has birthed a generous handful of hues, spanning khaki and olive green, to yellows and least forgetting red in all its rouge glory, so what better way to lean into these new trends than by wearing (in most cases) top-to-toe ensembles in one colour.

There's no denying that it's a tricky trend to approach, so if you're taken with full-colour looks and would like some inspiration for where to start, continue reading for six tonal looks to don from now to autumn. From white to yellow, there's something for everyone and if your wardrobe is devoid of colour, you may just be inspired.

A editor's guide to tonal dressing

GREEN

Monikh wears a green tonal outfit

(Image credit: @monikh wears a tonal green outfit)

Green (more specifically olive green) has flirted its way into my wardrobe and its quickly become my favourite colour. My preferred way to style this colour is with a colour-blocking element and accessories with a similar undertone.

By Malene Birger Francinas Sweater
By Malene Birger Francinas Sweater

Fiemme Midi Skirt
By Malene Birger Fiemme Midi Skirt

Soeur Zadar Gold Earrings in Gold
Soeur Zadar Gold Earrings in Gold

Bottega Veneta Sardine Shoulder Bag
Bottega Veneta Sardine Shoulder Bag

Mango Fisherman Sandal
Mango Fisherman Sandal

BLUE

NL Marilyn wears a double denim outfit

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn wears a double denim outfit)

Though it may evoke feelings from the noughties, there's something about double denim that feels effortlessly cool, particularly when paired with 2024's languid jort!

Hush Davina Oversized Denim Shirt
Hush Davina Oversized Denim Shirt

Agoda High Rise Bermuda Shorts
Agolde Risha Denim Shorts

Jigsaw Woven Leather Tote Bag

Jigsaw Woven Leather Tote Bag

Mango Strappy Heeled Sandals
Mango Strappy Heeled Sandals

Pacharee Gold-Plated Pearl Necklace
Pacharee Gold-Plated Pearl Necklace

YELLOW

TyLynn Nguyen wears a yellow dress

(Image credit: @tylynnnguyen wears a yello dress)

Among the smorgasbord of colours, this summer's yolky yellow comes up trumps. Sitting on the periphery of a neutral tone (albeit, slightly more jolly), it's the colour to coax lovers of monochrome. When aiming for a tonal look, pair yellow with gold jewellery (to further accentuate the colour) and minimalist shoes. It's the one shade where I wouldn't necessarily opt for the same colour of handbag.

ABADIA Yara Paneled Hammered-Satin Gown
Abadia Yara Paneled Hammered-Satin Gown

Carrie Elizabeth Vintage Fan Earrings
Carrie Elizabeth Fan Earrings

Massimo Dutti Heeled Strappy Sandals
Massimo Dutti Strappy Sandals

WHITE

Danielle Oreoluwa Jinadu wears an all white outfit

(Image credit: @daniellejinadu wears an all white outfit)

A bright white ensemble gives an assured confidence and despite it not feeling like the most practical of choices, it's cool, contemporary and dare I say it, a little futuristic — particularly when paired with complimentary silver tones.

House of Dagmar Collarless Blazer
House of Dagmar Collarless Blazer

Nanushka Ruched Satin Dress
Nanushka Ruched Satin Dress

ALAÏA Le Teckel Shoulder Bag
ALAÏA Le Teckel Shoulder Bag

Kitty Joyas Angel Pearl Earrings
Kitty Joyas Angel Pearl Earrings

& Other Stories Block-Heel Pumps
& Other Stories Soft Block-Heel Pumps

BROWN

Adenorah Laure Mais wears a brown dress

(Image credit: @annelauremais wears a brown dress)

Brown is one of the most loved hues of the moment and satorialists have been donning the cocoa colour way far and wide since 2023. Autumnal as it may be, it boasts a certain warmth, making it a complimentary hue on every skin tone. The rich colour suits occasion wear beautifully.

Ruffle Maxi Dress
Whistles Ruffle Maxi Dress

Whistles X Hai Elsie Bag
Whistles X Hai Elsie Bag

Aeyde Elise Suede Sandals
Aeyde Elise Suede Sandals

RED

Nnenna wearing a red dress

(Image credit: @nnennaechem wears a red dress)

Don't be afraid to mix and match textures and undertones when attempting tonal dressing. Below, you'll find an outfit comprising cool and warm tones, demonstrating the versatility of the red trend (take a look at our guide to how to wear red for more inspiration).

Ilride Linen Midi Dress
Faithfull Ilride Linen Midi Dress

The Row Abby Suede Shoulder Bag
The Row Abby Suede Shoulder Bag

St Agni Pina Leather Slingback Sandals
St Agni Pina Slingback Sandals

Avalon Afriyie
Avalon Afriyie
Freelance Contributor

Avalon Afriyie is a British Freelance Fashion Editor and Storyteller based in Paris, France. Since graduating in 2013 with a degree in English and Contemporary Media, she’s written for some of the world’s most esteemed brands and publications. spends her days discovering the wonders of Paris, writing to her heart’s content for business and pleasure, shooting on film and dreaming of residing a stone’s throw away from the ocean with her love and pup (clad in a sweeping frock, of course). She’s currently penning ideas for a book of personal essays and free verse poetry on love, life and the stages nestled between.

Latest