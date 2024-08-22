From olive-toned green to yolky yellow—a transitional guide to tonal dressing

Between dopamine, colour-blocking and monochrome dressing, colours (or lack thereof) have dominated fashion trends for several years but 2024 has encouraged a new wave of saturation and approach to dressing in the form of tonal dressing.

Characterised by a head-to-toe colour palette in a mix of varying shades, it's become a refined and contemporary way to dress and celebrate the rich colours in our arsenal. This season has birthed a generous handful of hues, spanning khaki and olive green, to yellows and least forgetting red in all its rouge glory, so what better way to lean into these new trends than by wearing (in most cases) top-to-toe ensembles in one colour.

There's no denying that it's a tricky trend to approach, so if you're taken with full-colour looks and would like some inspiration for where to start, continue reading for six tonal looks to don from now to autumn. From white to yellow, there's something for everyone and if your wardrobe is devoid of colour, you may just be inspired.

A editor's guide to tonal dressing

GREEN

(Image credit: @monikh wears a tonal green outfit)

Green (more specifically olive green) has flirted its way into my wardrobe and its quickly become my favourite colour. My preferred way to style this colour is with a colour-blocking element and accessories with a similar undertone.

BLUE

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn wears a double denim outfit)

Though it may evoke feelings from the noughties, there's something about double denim that feels effortlessly cool, particularly when paired with 2024's languid jort!

YELLOW

Among the smorgasbord of colours, this summer's yolky yellow comes up trumps. Sitting on the periphery of a neutral tone (albeit, slightly more jolly), it's the colour to coax lovers of monochrome. When aiming for a tonal look, pair yellow with gold jewellery (to further accentuate the colour) and minimalist shoes. It's the one shade where I wouldn't necessarily opt for the same colour of handbag.

WHITE

(Image credit: @daniellejinadu wears an all white outfit)

A bright white ensemble gives an assured confidence and despite it not feeling like the most practical of choices, it's cool, contemporary and dare I say it, a little futuristic — particularly when paired with complimentary silver tones.

BROWN

Brown is one of the most loved hues of the moment and satorialists have been donning the cocoa colour way far and wide since 2023. Autumnal as it may be, it boasts a certain warmth, making it a complimentary hue on every skin tone. The rich colour suits occasion wear beautifully.

RED

Don't be afraid to mix and match textures and undertones when attempting tonal dressing. Below, you'll find an outfit comprising cool and warm tones, demonstrating the versatility of the red trend (take a look at our guide to how to wear red for more inspiration).