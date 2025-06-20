It May Look Simple, But Trust Me, This Uniqlo Vest Will Be Your Summer Styling Secret Weapon

There are some wardrobe staples that really come into their own during the summer months — the floral dress, denim shorts and, arguably the most classic of them all, the tank top. If you’ve found yourself reaching for the simple vest style in recent weeks, you’ve most likely been faced with a common summer dressing dilemma. Just what bra works best under a tank top? Well, Uniqlo has the answer and it’s actually no bra at all.

You may have already come across Uniqlo’s clever bra tops, which combine the look and ease of a tank top with the comfort of a built-in bra. The style went viral on TikTok and Instagram last summer, hailed as the ultimate underwear solution for those who want the support and coverage a bra affords without the chance of any unwanted straps making an appearance. The built-in moulded cups hug the body to offer both security and support while also offering a clean bra-free look.

Now, you may be thinking Uniqlo’s bra tops are only suitable for smaller busts. I’ll be honest, I wouldn’t blame you for coming to this conclusion, however, I’ve got news for you, part of the style's viral appeal is down to its inclusivity. Influencers including Noorie Ana, Mollie Campsie and Nathalie Portier have all vouched for the bra tops supportiveness proving this is a tank for all shapes and sizes — a point that’s further proved by its XXS-XXL size range.

I’m sure you’re beginning to understand by now, why the ribbed tank has become the ultimate styling hack for chic summer dressing. Supportive, comfortable and offering a clean look, this is a tank top with triple threat appeal which pairs perfectly with everything from tailored trousers and Bermuda shorts to satin skirts and jorts.

Add to that, the vest comes in at under £20, and you’re going to want to add it to your basket ASAP. Then, don't forget to check out Uniqlo’s full bra top range to shop halter neck, racerback and high neck styles all with their clever built-in bra technology.

Shop Uniqlo’s Bra Top