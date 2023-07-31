Emily Ratajkowski just made a case for the return of another Y2K style staple

Another throwback style makes it's return

Emily Ratajkowski is seen in halter neck top GettyImages-1572510809
Right now, it seems like a day doesn’t go by without another noughties fashion trend making an unlikely resurgence among the street style set. First, there were butterfly tops, then came boob tubes and let’s not even talk about the return of the low rise jean (as someone who's still traumatized from their first fashion outing, I have to admit I’m not wholly convinced these should be coming back).  

Em Rata has led the Y2K revival recently (we're still obsessed with her Reebok classic sneakers), stepping out in a silhouette so iconic that I'd believe she’s had it hidden at the back of her wardrobe all these years. Yes, it’s the halterneck top. Featuring a nostalgic bandeau-shaped top, skinny straps and a hanky hemline, all in a crisp white hue, it’s screaming noughties girl band in the best way possible. 

Emily Ratajkowski is sen walking in midtown GettyImages-1572480348

Alongside her retro halter, she wore a pair of midriff-bearing low-rise jeans in a statement snake print and finished with sleek sunnies and dark red trainers. It’s this relaxed pairing which takes this look to the next level and cements her as one of my favourite celebs for seriously effortless street style. 

And Em’s not the only one who's been opting for an ice-white halter of late. Earlier this month Hailey Beiber took to instagram stories in an equally as nostalgic halterneck midi dress proving that the trend is well and truly back. In a more glam take, she paired her figure-hugging midi with silver jewellery and a messy updo.

So, if these looks have got you heading online to refresh your halterneck collection then let me help you out. Here’s my edit of the best noughties-inspired halterneck tops to shop now… 

Shop halterneck tops

Veronica Beard ARIENNE PEPLUM-HEM TOP
Veronica Beard Areinne Peplum-Hem Top

Three Graces Savannah tie-detailed cutout linen halterneck top
Three Graces Savannah Halterneck Top

Zara Cut-out Halterneck Top
Zara Cut-out Halterneck Top

Amy Lynn Halterneck crochet-pattern knitted top
Amy Lynn Halterneck Crochet-pattern Knitted Top

Reformation Aubree Top
Reformation Aubree Top

Magda Butrym Appliquéd stretch-jersey halterneck top
Magda Butrym Appliquéd stretch-jersey halterneck top

Jazzria Harris
Jazzria Harris
Freelance Fashion & Beauty Writer

Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.

