Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Right now, it seems like a day doesn’t go by without another noughties fashion trend making an unlikely resurgence among the street style set. First, there were butterfly tops, then came boob tubes and let’s not even talk about the return of the low rise jean (as someone who's still traumatized from their first fashion outing, I have to admit I’m not wholly convinced these should be coming back).

Em Rata has led the Y2K revival recently (we're still obsessed with her Reebok classic sneakers), stepping out in a silhouette so iconic that I'd believe she’s had it hidden at the back of her wardrobe all these years. Yes, it’s the halterneck top. Featuring a nostalgic bandeau-shaped top, skinny straps and a hanky hemline, all in a crisp white hue, it’s screaming noughties girl band in the best way possible.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alongside her retro halter, she wore a pair of midriff-bearing low-rise jeans in a statement snake print and finished with sleek sunnies and dark red trainers. It’s this relaxed pairing which takes this look to the next level and cements her as one of my favourite celebs for seriously effortless street style.

And Em’s not the only one who's been opting for an ice-white halter of late. Earlier this month Hailey Beiber took to instagram stories in an equally as nostalgic halterneck midi dress proving that the trend is well and truly back. In a more glam take, she paired her figure-hugging midi with silver jewellery and a messy updo.

A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber) A photo posted by on

So, if these looks have got you heading online to refresh your halterneck collection then let me help you out. Here’s my edit of the best noughties-inspired halterneck tops to shop now…