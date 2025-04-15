The fashion set is obsessed with lace-up shoes right now—these are the best pairs to shop
New summer footwear obsession, unlocked
Undeniably chic, slightly sultry, and surprisingly easy to style, lace-up shoes are absolutely everywhere right now—and they're about to become your new spring/summer footwear obsession.
Borrowing design cues from the historic corset, yet undeniably Y2K-inspired in aesthetic, lace-up shoes were an instant hit when they emerged on the catwalks during the Spring/Summer 2025 show season. From Dries Van Noten and Chloé to Louis Vuitton and Ferragamo, they came in various iterations, but were tied together (quite literally) by the distinctive lace-up detailing featured across the front.
Since then, lace-up heels—and flats, for that matter—have made their way onto the feet of some of the most stylish women around. So, it's high time to consider adding a pair into your own spring shoe rotation, too.
Still can't pry yourself away from the ladylike kitten-heels trend? Opt for Jimmy Choo's cult Scarlett pumps, that come in various standout shades including tomato-red, metallic silver and leopard-print ponyhair—and all feature a corset-like lace-up detail and mini bow front and centre.
Otherwise, if you prefer a mule (and a big dose of edgy-cool), look to Acne, Miista and Dries Van Noten, while Chloé is the go-to for ballet-boho vibes courtesy of its cult Ghillie style. And if only sky-high heels will do, The Row and Alaïa's trending takes on the classic wraparound stiletto will do the trick, too.
As for more everyday, flat and nearly-flat designs, Ganni is the go-to. The Danish brand's latest collection features possibly the widest range of lace-up shoes of all, from edgy ballerinas to boots and mules—and, as ever, they're already a huge hit with the fashion set.
In terms of styling, look to the most recent batch of Ganni show-goers for proof that pretty much anything goes. Some wore their lace-up mules with bold red tights, while others used them to add edge to a feminine maxi-dress. Meanwhile at Proenza Schouler, sky-high lace-up heels provided the perfect contrast to an otherwise smart, covered-up ensemble.
Alternatively, if you want to amp up the sexy side, go bare-legged, pair with a corset-style top, or both. Chloé, too, showed how lace-up shoes could be the perfect finishing touch for a more floaty, boho aesthetic. And for the everyday? Wear them poking out of low-slung, baggy jeans with a button-up cardi or simple tee on top for an effortless vibe with a hint of edge.
Ready to try them out for yourself? We've rounded up the best lace-up shoes to shop now, from sky-high heels to corset-inspired flats for those who want to invest in the trend without sacrificing on comfort.
Shop lace-up shoes
Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK. With extensive experience and a degree in Fashion Journalism, she covers runway trends, shopping picks, celebrity fashion, and industry news.
Throughout her career, Sofia's work has ranged from in-depth interviews with industry experts and high-profile celebrities to creative production for editorial cover shoots and red-carpet coverage. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia's multicultural upbringing has fed into her interest in international markets, leading her fashion week coverage across London, Milan, Paris, New York, and Copenhagen.
When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets, people watching to make sure she brings you the latest trends, from the best denim pieces to the must-have investment bags- the possibilities are endless.
