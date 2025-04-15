The fashion set is obsessed with lace-up shoes right now—these are the best pairs to shop

Undeniably chic, slightly sultry, and surprisingly easy to style, lace-up shoes are absolutely everywhere right now—and they're about to become your new spring/summer footwear obsession.

Borrowing design cues from the historic corset, yet undeniably Y2K-inspired in aesthetic, lace-up shoes were an instant hit when they emerged on the catwalks during the Spring/Summer 2025 show season. From Dries Van Noten and Chloé to Louis Vuitton and Ferragamo, they came in various iterations, but were tied together (quite literally) by the distinctive lace-up detailing featured across the front.

Since then, lace-up heels—and flats, for that matter—have made their way onto the feet of some of the most stylish women around. So, it's high time to consider adding a pair into your own spring shoe rotation, too.

Dries Van Noten Spring/Summer 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Still can't pry yourself away from the ladylike kitten-heels trend? Opt for Jimmy Choo's cult Scarlett pumps, that come in various standout shades including tomato-red, metallic silver and leopard-print ponyhair—and all feature a corset-like lace-up detail and mini bow front and centre.

Otherwise, if you prefer a mule (and a big dose of edgy-cool), look to Acne, Miista and Dries Van Noten, while Chloé is the go-to for ballet-boho vibes courtesy of its cult Ghillie style. And if only sky-high heels will do, The Row and Alaïa's trending takes on the classic wraparound stiletto will do the trick, too.

A post shared by Sarah Lysander Svendby Carter (@sarahlysander) A photo posted by on

As for more everyday, flat and nearly-flat designs, Ganni is the go-to. The Danish brand's latest collection features possibly the widest range of lace-up shoes of all, from edgy ballerinas to boots and mules—and, as ever, they're already a huge hit with the fashion set.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In terms of styling, look to the most recent batch of Ganni show-goers for proof that pretty much anything goes. Some wore their lace-up mules with bold red tights, while others used them to add edge to a feminine maxi-dress. Meanwhile at Proenza Schouler, sky-high lace-up heels provided the perfect contrast to an otherwise smart, covered-up ensemble.

Alternatively, if you want to amp up the sexy side, go bare-legged, pair with a corset-style top, or both. Chloé, too, showed how lace-up shoes could be the perfect finishing touch for a more floaty, boho aesthetic. And for the everyday? Wear them poking out of low-slung, baggy jeans with a button-up cardi or simple tee on top for an effortless vibe with a hint of edge.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ready to try them out for yourself? We've rounded up the best lace-up shoes to shop now, from sky-high heels to corset-inspired flats for those who want to invest in the trend without sacrificing on comfort.

Shop lace-up shoes

Dries Van Noten Leather Lace-Up Flats £620 at MyTheresa