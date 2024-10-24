For the past year, there has been much discussion about who, or rather, which trainer, will dethrone the Adidas Samba as most coveted. As a shopping expert, I sway between several failsafe options, from the Adidas SL72 to Gazelles and a staple pair of Nike Cortez. All of which have proven to be strong contenders.

As a shopping expert, it's literally my job to know what products sell. From the Adidas SL72 to Gazelles, there are several contenders. However, one archival style has been making the rounds across the streets of New York City on Emily Ratajkowski and, most recently, street style stars at Fashion Month: allow us to introduce, the Puma Speedcat.

A far cry from their intended use (it was Initially released in the 90s for motorsport professionals) the iconic trainer is a street-style hit. Reaching viral cult status among sneaker enthusiasts, the humble trainer has appealed to a broader audience through its sleek and niche design.

The Speedcat has many music devotees: Dua Lipa, K-pop star Rosé, and Troye Sivan have taken a leaf out of Ratajkowski's book and styled the trainers throughout the year at music festivals, both on and off-stage and headlining the SWEAT tour alongside Charli XCX.

They've garnered so much popularity that fashion intelligence site Lyst's latest quarterly report declared them the third most popular product this season (the site measures data across 200 million shoppers, social media activity and engagement statistics worldwide). So, if these celebs haven't convinced you, let the data do the talking.

The real question is, how do you style them? For those who, like me, are not headlining a major tour anytime soon, Puma's Speedcat also holds some strong points on the everyday trainer front. Tapping into the suede trend, the sleek trainer comes in several colourways, from cherry red to its classic brown. Perfect for all of your styling needs.

Usually paired with baggy jeans and a cosy cashmere knit, the trusty trainer can easily be dressed up with a sleek maxi skirt and overcoat for a casual chic office look or teamed with wide-leg trousers and a blazer.

