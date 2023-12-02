These office Secret Santa gifts seem very thoughtful but can be given to just about anyone
With loads of under-£10 options
Struggling to find the perfect office Secret Santa gifts this year? I know the feeling. December is officially upon us, and that means the office Christmas party is right around the corner. After you’ve nailed your Christmas party outfit, the next most important thing on the list is your Secret Santa gift.
I’m a big advocate of picking the perfect present for the right person - because there’s nothing worse than receiving a gift you simply won’t use. The MCUK team has rounded up the best gifts for her, best gifts for him, best gifts for kids, best personalised gifts, best ethical gifts, and best beauty gift sets - so no matter who you’re buying for, we have some great inspiration for you. But I’m here to talk about office Secret Santa gifts.
Maybe you picked your manager’s name out of the hat, or perhaps you landed on the one guy from IT that you’ve never actually spoken to. Either way - picking a Christmas gift for someone you don’t know on a personal level is always tricky.
You don’t want to give them something too intimate, but you also don’t want it to seem like you haven’t put any thought or effort into your present. But not to worry - every one of these gifts feels really thoughtful (whether in its luxury feel or via a clever personalised element) without seeming too personal.
Then of course there’s the dreaded budget. Budgets tend to be pretty low for office Secret Santa gifts, and while this makes the gifting process more accessible for everyone, it also limits your choices somewhat. It’s important to stick within the allotted budget of course, because you wouldn’t want someone to spend more on their gift than you did on yours - or vice-versa.
Luckily, all of the gift ideas in this list are under £25 as an absolute maximum (with plenty of options under £10 dotted around). So without further ado, here are the best Secret Santa gifts to shop right now.
The best Secret Santa gifts: 2023
I've never seen anything as deliciously festive as these chocolate and caramel Christmas trees. It'll be sure to *spruce* up their day.
This practical-yet-chic notebook will make an excellent addition to their desk.
I challenge you to find me a single person who doesn't find this mug absolutely beautiful. I love the thin handle and rustic design.
For the big kid in your office: these Smith & Sinclair sweets feature cocktail flavours like passionfruit mojito and elderflower gin spritz. Who said festive tipples were just for your glass?
If you're looking for an affordable last-minute gift that still feels quite personal, these compact mirrors are pre-embroidered with your giftee's initial.
Who could possibly be disappointed to open up this box of luxurious whiskey truffles?
This classic cream beanie would suit just about anyone, and, I'm sure, will be very much appreciated in this bitterly cold weather.
Speaking of suiting pretty much everyone, Clinique's Black Honey Almost Lipstick is notoriously beautiful on everybody. It's the perfect berry-toned hydrating balm for winter.
They can pop a picture of their family or pet in this marbled green photo frame to make their desk feel more homely.
Classic and contemporary come together in this NIO cocktail packet. It contains one serving of the timeless Old Fashioned - all they need to do is pour it into a glass and add ice.
If they're not much of a drinker, how about a bottle of CleanCo's non-alcoholic rhubarb gin? It comes in a beautiful glass bottle that can be re-used after it's finished.
If they've mentioned that they're a fan of baking, they're sure to appreciate the genius of this bottled gingerbread brownie mix.
I own and adore a few e.l.f. lip oils myself, and trust me, this Honey Talks shade is both hydrating and universally flattering.
Give them the gift of a sleek up-do without any creasing or breakage thanks to these Slip silk scrunchies. The set even comes in bauble-style packaging.
Effortless damage-free curls for only £12? Sign me (and your Secret Santa) up.
This ceremonial grade organic cacao helps to nourish the body and brighten the mood. Basically - it's the perfect pick-me-up gift for somebody who could do with a bit of self-care.
Another sustainable stunner is this lip balm ornament from UpCircle Beauty. It's made using upcycled hemp seed oil and feels incredibly nourishing on the lips.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!