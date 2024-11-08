Keen to shop with a conscience this Christmas? 38 ethical gifts our Editors recommend

Looking for ethical gifts that make thoughtful presents but also don't harm the planet this Christmas? You're in luck - I'm a Sustainability Editor who's passionate about shopping less and investing wisely, and I get to work with some of the best genuinely sustainable brands day in, day out.

For me, Christmas is about spending quality time with family, enjoying a well-earned break, and choosing to spend with brands genuinely doing their bit for both people and planet - which is where this edit of the best ethical gifts comes in.

Of course, it's important to be aware of the fact that shopping in and of itself isn't sustainable. We all own too much and waste too often, especially at this time of year. Case in point: Wildlife and Countryside share that roughly 114,000 tonnes of plastic packaging is thrown away each Christmas in the UK. Not just that, but over 21 million people open at least one unwanted gift, with 5% of those ending up in landfill.

That said, there are some stunning options available that won't end up going to waste designed by brands that pay their workers fairly, use environmentally-friendly materials, and are transparent about their supply chains and carbon emissions, too.

Still on the fence? Supporting businesses operating ethically pressures other businesses to follow suit. If ever there was a year to take stock of where your Christmas spending's going and who it's benefiting, it's 2024. Invest wisely in items people will genuinely use for years to come - the planet will thank you.

38 best ethical gifts to give this Christmas

For the slow fashion lover

ELV Denim Freya Wide Leg Jean Charcoal Grey £325 at ELV Denim Chosen by: Sunil Makan, Editor E.L.V Denim’s whole ethos is about creating timeless pieces using upcycled materials. Every single step of the process is considered from sourcing to the finishing touches. The result? A covetable selection of bespoke pieces that will fit seamlessly into your wardrobe. The Freya is supremely flattering with it’s elongated bootcut shape.

Hot Diamonds x Jac Jossa Revive Teardrop Stud Earrings £55 at Hot Diamonds Chosen by: Andrea Thompson, Editor-in-Chief Hot Diamonds is my go-to for stocking-filler gifts for friends and family. All the jewels are ethically sourced and their pieces are beautifully designed and reasonably priced.

FAITHFULL Etienne lace-trimmed pleated cotton-blend faille midi dress £310 at Net a Porter Chosen by: Penny Goldstone, Fashion Editor I've been a fan of Australian label Faithfull for a few years. I love their ethos (they use lower impact materials and have a clear supply chain amongst other things), and their designs are beautiful. This lace trimmed dress is a classic in the making.

Edge of Ember Baguette Diamond Chain Earrings £245 at Edge of Ember Chosen by: Natalie Hughes, Fashion Editor I'm a big fan of Edge of Ember, a London-based jewellery brand that has long championed lab-grown diamonds and recycled metals. My latest obsession is this pair of recycled gold chain earrings, set with a twinkling baguette diamond – lab-grown, of course.

Deidei Jacket £320 at Deidei Chosen by: Sofia Piza, Fashion Writer Focusing on circularity, Deidei Studios has an overall approach and ethos that merges design with sustainable practices by sourcing raw materials and repurposing fabrics; the pieces are made-to-order to avoid overproduction. This double-breasted jacket is a great option for the bride-to-be in your life, made from deadstock fabric and coming in a sleek ivory colour.

AGOLDE Low Curve Jeans £310 at Net a Porter Chosen by: Natalie Hughes, Fashion Editor I present to you: my favourite jeans, ever. It's not always easy to buy denim for someone else but if you have a fashion girl in your life and can surreptitiously obtain their waist measurements, you should buy these. They're by AGOLDE and made from regenerative cotton.

Ganni Black Graphic O-Neck Vest £195 at Ganni Chosen by: Sofia Piza, Fashion Writer I try to squeeze a Ganni Christmas present out of someone every year - and every time I've been successful, I've been overjoyed by my present. B-Corp certified - which means the brand meets the highest standard of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability - Ganni is a great go-to for an ethical and stylish, forever gift. A recurring piece at the top of my wish list is their classic sweater vest as it is trans-seasonal, making it perfect for layering and worth the investment.

Prada Black patent leather kitten heel ballerinas £158.20 at Vinted Chosen by: Natalie Hughes, Fashion Editor Prada shoes in pristine condition (with the box) for £150? This is why I love shopping pre-loved. This pair is from Vinted, an app I spend far too much time perusing – the plus being that I find the best things, if I do say so myself. If the object of your affection is a size UK 5.5, these shoes will make them exceedingly happy.

Mashu Philippa 2 White bag £300 at Mashu Chosen by: Ally Head, Senior Health and Sustainability Editor A bit about the brand for you: Mashu was first founded in 2017 by Greek designer Ioanna Topouzoglou, who has been crafting sustainable vegan accessories ever since. This design is the evolution of their best-selling original Philippa bag and is a thoughtful gift for any eco-conscious accessory lover in your life.

Galactica Bow £90 at Hasanova Chosen by: Sofia Piza, Fashion Writer These pretty bows are handcrafted individually and made to order in London. HASANOVA as a brand works hard to ensure a zero waste policy across the company.

By Glaze Pearl Drop Oval Earrings £80 at By Glaze Chosen by: Ally Head, Senior Health and Sustainability Editor I wear By Glaze jewellery day in, day out, and have bought earrings for both of my sisters from the brand. Launched by Nat Glaze during lockdown, they have a range of timeless and chic styles that promise to elevate any outfit.

SKEN Studios Indifferent Daisy Signet £125 at SKEN Studios Chosen by: Sofia Piza, Fashion Writer I discovered Sken Studios about a year ago and I've been loving seeing the brand's growth over the past couple of months. With a zero-waste approach and pieces made from recycled materials, I love the quirky designs and personalisation elements available. This Indifferent Daisy ring is by far one of the most complimented pieces in my jewellery collection.

Jimmy Fairly The Mila sunglasses £135 at Jimmy Fairly Chosen by: Ally Head, Senior Health and Sustainability Editor Jimmy Fairly has become the go-to glasses retailer in the last year, reshaping what the optician experience looks like in the UK and beyond. Fun sustainability fact, too: one of their recent ranges is crafted from oyster shells, highlighting just one of the innovative ways the brand is giving back to the planet.

Monica Vinader x Mother of Pearl wrap ring £128 at Monica Vinader Chosen by: Penny Goldstone, Fashion Editor Monica Vinader uses recycled products where possible and makes jewellery by hand to reduce its climate impact. Her designes are made here in the UK and are just stunning. This gorgeous ring is part of her collaboration with Amy Powney from Mother of Pearl and the keshi pearl at its centre is so striking.

Reformation Dana Cashmere Crew Sweater £168 at Reformation Chosen by: Ally Head, Health and Sustainability Editor One of the winners of the Marie Claire UK Sustainability Awards in 2022, Reformation is doing a lot to make sure production doesn't negatively impact the planet, including investing in green building infrastructure and minimising their waste, water, and energy footprints. Using closed-looped production which means reusage of non-toxic solvent, this cashmere crew sweater knit top is a versatile classic.

Anya Hindmarch Return to Nature Bucket Bag £785 at Anya Hindmarch Chosen by: Natalie Hughes, Fashion Editor Crafted from pioneering, compostable leather and made without hardware, this bucket bag – by Marie Claire Sustainability Award Winner Anya Hindmarch – will never end up in landfill. Plus, this fern-green shade is just so chic. The considered fashion lover would be happy to find it under their Christmas tree.

Lucy Williams Square Malachite Necklace £78.40 at Missoma Chosen by: Ally Head, Senior Health and Sustainability Editor 100% of Missoma's sterling silver and gold vermeil pieces are made solely from recycled metals, plus they're members of the Responsible Jewellery Council. This square malachite necklace is part of their best-selling Lucy Williams range and is also available in onyx. Fun fact: all six Missoma factories are now Code of Practice certified by the Responsible Jewellery Council. They've also been partnered with environmental charity TreeSisters since 2018, making a commitment to smarter and more sustainable practices.

Brodie Cashmere Textured Wave Cashmere Crew Neck £365 at Brodie Chosen by: Andrea Thompson, Editor-in-Chief I'm a huge fan of Brodie which does sustainable sourced cashmere. The company is run by a mum and daughter and they’re really passionate about making sure their supply chain is ethical. They do great gifts and the cashmere is so soft and really keeps its shape. My mum has gloves, scarves and jumpers I’ve bought her over the years that she brings out year after year.

For the ethical beauty fan

Susanne Kaufmann Home Spa Experience £50 at Suzanne Kaufmann Chosen by: Shannon Lawlor, Executive Beauty Editor A beauty brand that nails sustainable practices in the best way is Susanne Kaufmann. With products manufactured in the eco-first town of Bezau in the Austrian Alps, every stage of production has utmost thought given to the environment. This gift set contains three products inspired by Alpine spa heritage, with a nourishing bath soak, a silky body oil (that smells beyond amazing) and a mini moisturising face mask. It makes for the ultimate Twixmas treat.

Wildsmith Skin Hand and Body Duo £65 at Wildsmith Chosen by: Shannon Lawlor, Executive Beauty Editor Brands like Wildsmith really show that sustainable beauty products can be really hardworking, too. Powerful, lab-grown actives are incorporated into the brand's products along with sustainably grown botanicals at the brand's home, Heckfield Place, to deliver luxurious, highly efficacious products with spa-like textures and aromas. Plus, Wildsmith works closely with its suppliers to ensure optimal sustainable practices at basically every stage of manufacturing—the design process for every product starts with its end life in mind. This hand duo is, hands down, one of the most moisturising, nourishing and joy-inducing I have ever used. I'm obsessed.

Sunday Riley Morning Buzz Gift Set £84 at Sephora Chosen by: Shannon Lawlor, Executive Beauty Editor B Corp-certified, plastic neutral (this means the brand collects just as much plastic as it does produce it through its partner program Green Worms) and boasting a zero-waste oil process, Sunday Riley is the place to go for professional skincare results that don't weigh heavy on the environment. You truly can't go wrong with the brand's vitamin C CEO range of products, and this trio of glow-boosting products isn't going to divide any opinion—the products are the best of the best.

UpCircle Cleansing Face Balm with Apricot Powder 50ml £14.69 at Look Fantastic Chosen by : Amelia Yeomans, Shopping Editor UpCircle is one of my favourite sustainable beauty brands as the products really work and don't cost a fortune. This cleansing balm is one of my favourites for removing makeup without stripping the skin, and it feels truly luxurious. It's suitable for all skin types and made from 100% naturally-derived ingredients so makes the perfect gift for any loved one.

Wild Deodorant Starry Night £12 at Wild Chosen by: Ally Head, Health and Sustainability Editor Wild is changing the game when it comes to eco-friendly deodorants. Made from aluminium, the cases are planet-friendly, reusable and designed with refill in mind. Plus, every case sold results in two trees being planted. My go-to refill is the orange and neroli - a fresh, vibrant scent.

The Body Shop Find Your Resilience Edelweiss Skincare Routine £55 at The Body Shop Chosen by: Ally Head, Senior Health and Sustainability Editor A certified B Corp, The Body Shop has been a leader in social and environmental justice for over 40 years and is a brand dedicated to ethical, sustainable and inclusive practice. Their gift sets make a great ethical gift for family, friends or colleagues, and they've got something to suit every budget. Their newest launch is the Edelweiss collection, a plant extract that promises to maintain your skin’s natural moisture barrier. What's not to love?

Dr Hauschka Hand Cream £14 at Dr Hauschka Chosen by: Sofia Piza, Fashion Writer I'm a fan of Dr. Hauschka's hydrating hand cream - it absorbs super quickly without leaving any greasy residue, plus leaves your hands smelling slightly rosy. The brand uses mostly raw materials sourced from organic cultivation and under fair trade conditions. IMO, this is the perfect Secret Santa present, stocking filler, or self-care gift for the holiday season.

DIZZIAK Deep Conditioner: The Ultimate Conditioner for Hydration £22 at Dizziak Chosen by: Natalie Hughes, Fashion Editor I am not exaggerating when I say this is the best, most nourishing conditioner I have ever tried. It was recommended to me when I had chemical damage after bleaching but I continue to use it now. It’s free from sulphates and silicons and the packaging is fully recyclable. The best stocking filler, in my opinion.

Willowberry Luxury Skincare Christmas Gift Set £79.97 at Willowberry Chosen by: Shannon Lawlor, Executive Beauty Editor Willowberry is an under-the-radar skincare brand that several facialists I know absolutely adore—and I'm on board, too. The cleansing balm is elite, the day cream leaves skin looking enviably plump and the oil is the ultimate skincare treat. If you're not too sure how to navigate the world of skincare present buying, this is a good place to start.

AKT The Principles Set £59 at AKT Chosen by: Sunil Makan, Editor Yes, I’ve chosen deodorant as a gifting pick. Why? Well, because this one really is the creme de la Crème de la crème of deo. This set comes with my favourite scents, the bestselling Orange Grove (citrus), After Thunder (Herbaceously Green) and The Onsen (Spicy Citrus).

For the interior enthusiast

The Uncommon Sparkling Gift Set £24 at The Uncommon Chosen by: Ally Head, Senior Health and Sustainability Editor Did you know? The Southeast of England now produces some of the world’s finest grapes and, fun fact, all Uncommon wines are made from vines within a 50-mile radius of London. They're a certified B Corp constantly aiming, in their own words, to "break tradition for the better". We approve. I've long been a fan of The Uncommon and the brand is doing great things for the industry. Their new sparkling wine promises to be a total joy - and trust me, once you get your head around the concept of wine in a can, you're in for a treat.

SURI Toothbrush £75 at Amazon Chosen by: Valeza Bakolli, Shopping Editor I've been raving about the SURI toothbrush to anyone who will listen - it's sustainably made, has an effortlessly chic design and works so well - IMO, this is the perfect practical (yet chic) Christmas gift.

AUGUST & PIERS Darling Scented Candle £64 at Harvey Nichols Chosen by: Ally Head, Senior Health and Sustainability Editor Hand-poured in the UK, sustainably produced using 100% responsibly sourced and natural fragrances and wax, and sold in bespoke ceramic vessels designed with upcycling in mind. The Darling luxury scented candle is one of my favourites - a soul-stirring trio of bergamot, violet, and cedarwood makes for a heartwarming and thoughtful gift.

YSP Zesty Orange Chocolate £3.95 at YSP Chosen by: Sofia Piza, Fashion Writer Chocolate with a cause? This sustainably sourced chocolate bar with zesty orange is part of Yorkshire Sculpture Park's latest range of locally sourced food and drink gifts in collaboration with Yorkshire illustrator, Janine Burrows, who has designed labels depicting scenes of the museum. The registered charity and museum is dedicated to make art more accessible with gifts purchased from this range help support the YSP and their mission.

Wolf & Badger Salty & Suite A4 Art Print by Noama £35 at Noama Chosen by: Ally Head, Senior Health and Sustainability Editor Give the gift of summer with this sunshine-inspired print by Noama x The Suitest. This fun depiction of one of the summer’s simple pleasures — sitting on a hot sun lounger with a cool drink in hand. An ode to warmer days mid-winter? Why not. Sustainability need-to-knows: it's sustainably printed with water-based inks on eco-friendly bamboo paper.

Desmond & Dempsey Sansindo Tiger Print Navy £150 at Desmond and Dempsey Chosen by: Ally Head, Senior Health Editor and Sustainability Editor With a Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certified supply chain - a certification process that makes sure things are produced ethically, sustainably, and to the highest possible quality - Desmond and Dempsey have always been committed to crafting sustainably. Their factories and mills are also Oeko-Tex certified. They're my favourite pyjamas for a reason - they're comfortable yet smart, and a thoughtful gift that'll stand the test of time.

Rose Pure Essential Oil Blend £28 at Aromatherapy Associates Chosen by: Ally Head, Senior Health and Sustainability Editor Certifying as a B Corp in 2020 and gaining their Leaping Bunny accreditation in 2022, Aromatherapy Associates are known for their soul-stirring range of essential oils. They've been found to boost both your mental and physical wellbeing - this Rose blend is a personal favourite of mind for relaxation.

For the fitness devotee

BAM Mallea Top £42 at BAM Chosen by: Ally Head, Senior Health and Sustainability Editor BAM - named after the Bamboo their clothes are made from - has long prioritised sustainable practices. Fun fact: Bamboo absorbs five times more carbon than hardwood trees and needs half the land cotton needs to produce the same amount of fibre, not to mention it's a dream to wear. My personal pick from their current collection is this top - a great gift for a sister, friend, or partner, it's buttery soft, a flattering long-line fit, and supportive, too.

WUKA Period Leggings £49.99 at WUKA Chosen by: Ally Head, Senior Health and Sustainbility Editor I've long been a fan of WUKA and their high quality, genuinely sustainable period pants and leggings. These workout tights make a great gift and can be worn at any time, promising sweat-wicking support (and extra protection during your TOTM, too). Hats off to the certified B Corp, who are doing loads in the activewear space to prove how brands can be functional and kind to the planet, too.